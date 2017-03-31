Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Data Storage Hardware Technology

Next-Generation DDR5 RAM Will Double the Speed of DDR4 In 2018

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: You may have just upgraded your computer to use DDR4 recently or you may still be using DDR3, but in either case, nothing stays new forever. JEDEC, the organization in charge of defining new standards for computer memory, says that it will be demoing the next-generation DDR5 standard in June of this year and finalizing the standard sometime in 2018. DDR5 promises double the memory bandwidth and density of DDR4, and JEDEC says it will also be more power-efficient, though the organization didn't release any specific numbers or targets. Like DDR4 back when it was announced, it will still be several years before any of us have DDR5 RAM in our systems. That's partly because the memory controllers in processors and SoCs need to be updated to support DDR5, and these chips normally take two or three years to design from start to finish. DDR4 RAM was finalized in 2012, but it didn't begin to go mainstream until 2015 when consumer processors from Intel and others added support for it. DDR5 has no relation to GDDR5, a separate decade-old memory standard used for graphics cards and game consoles.

Next-Generation DDR5 RAM Will Double the Speed of DDR4 In 2018

  • Is the acronym "DDR" really still applicable? I remember back when it came out thinking we were going to see QDR and ODR come out next and next. I guess the naming convention folks just got lazy and started tacking on revision numbers.
  • So far, every new generation of Deutsche Demokratische Republik has doubled the capacity in bytes/s, while latency has been more or less constant. Will this be actually faster in that respect? Because having two 747s full of DVDs isn't any "faster" than a single one.
  • "Next-Generation DDR5 RAM Will Double the Speed of DDR4 In 2018" I think they need to learn to write better. I don't think the headline means what they think it means.

