Fear of Robots Taking Jobs in the Short Term is Overblown, Says General Electric CEO

Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader shares a report: "I think before we go to the phase where it's only robots at every bench, we are going to go through a phase of smarter workers," General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt told reporters on March 30. GE has been investing heavily in futuristic manufacturing techniques. Immelt said that in Lafayette, Indiana -- where GE Aviation is ramping up production for portions of its new fuel-efficient LEAP aircraft engine -- "we're going to add workers, but probably not as many as we would have twenty years ago" and each worker will be "higher value, smarter, more productive." [...] So if phase one is smart workers, what's the next? "I'm not that smart," Immelt said. "I don't know exactly how many phases that we're going to go through. But I think we're going to be in phase 'smart worker' for a fair amount of time. I really do. I think we're better off as a country focusing on the smart-worker phase than going right to 'robots are evil.'"

  • How short term is short term to this guy? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    How short term is short term to this guy? I expect robots to take over 99% of the workplace within my lifetime. That makes it very relevant and not overblown in the slightest.

    • Well, he's a modern business executive, so about a month. "Long term" is next quarter.

    • It's not just short term. He just doesn't get it.

      "I think before we go to the phase where it's only robots at every bench, we are going to go through a phase of smarter workers," General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt told reporters

      Imagine a guy who was a coal miner. Then the coal mine closed.
      So he became an auto assembly line worker. Then was replaced by a GE robot.
      So he became a truck driver, because those trucks aren't going to drive themselves.

      The GE guy is saying that we're going to go through a phas

  • You have nothing to fear of robots taking jobs (Score:3)

    by SeaFox ( 739806 ) on Friday March 31, 2017 @03:31PM (#54153661)

    ...says company that makes robots for assembly lines [gereports.com].

    What's next, an article by Wall Street about how regulation is not needed in the banking industry?

  • What a lot of people don't seem to get is that if a substantial fraction of labor gets displaced, market forces will tend to devalue *all* labor.

    Yes, maybe *my* job is safe, but my pay doesn't have to stay high.

    Suppose all truck drivers are replaced with automation. That's 1M more people on the job market. Yes, maybe they can't do MY job, but, with no alternative, they'll try to get educated and move up the labor food chain.

    And with more people in general chasing ever fewer jobs, there'll always be someone willing to do any given job for cheaper--including mine.

    Arguably this has already happened significantly. Do you realize that the share of corporate productivity that goes to labor has shrunk in half compared to 1973?

    That if labor got the same share of productivity today that it had in 1973, that we'd all have 2x the purchasing power? I'd love to be paid 2x the purchasing power. I'd be done with my mortgage, be completely unworried about retirement and paying for medical care, etc.

    I welcome automation replacing labor, but we have to find a way to distribute the resulting wealth such that the people who own things have don't have ALL the wealth and so that the people who can no longer make ends meet in a depressed labor market can live decent lives.

    --PeterM

    • now say 20 hail Laffers and repent ye sinner!
    • how do you distribute that wealth from automation without making it feel like stealing?

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        how do you distribute that wealth from automation without making it feel like stealing?

        Same way capitalism has redistributed the output of individuals to the wealthy oligarchy without it feeling like stealing.

      • Umm, I don't know may be adjust your world view? And realize no person is better than another and everyone is entitled to basic food, shelter and healthcare.

      • I think you have to distribute shares in the robot owning companies, so everyone owns the robots and is entitled to a share of the profits. It gets a bit tricky how exactly that works though, and I haven't quite thought out all the ramifications of doing that.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ranton ( 36917 )

        how do you distribute that wealth from automation without making it feel like stealing?

        Education. Progressive taxation is clearly not theft, but it could certainly feel that way to someone is simply doesn't understand the benefits of a more equitable society.

        I would say it is analogous to the stroboscopic effect which can make tires appear to be spinning backwards. The only way to help someone understand why the tire seems to be moving backwards is to educate them about this optical illusion. The same goes for educating the populace about the benefits to society of having wealth better distri

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by m00sh ( 2538182 )

      What a lot of people don't seem to get is that if a substantial fraction of labor gets displaced, market forces will tend to devalue *all* labor.

      Yes, maybe *my* job is safe, but my pay doesn't have to stay high.

      Suppose all truck drivers are replaced with automation. That's 1M more people on the job market. Yes, maybe they can't do MY job, but, with no alternative, they'll try to get educated and move up the labor food chain.

      And with more people in general chasing ever fewer jobs, there'll always be someone willing to do any given job for cheaper--including mine.

      Arguably this has already happened significantly. Do you realize that the share of corporate productivity that goes to labor has shrunk in half compared to 1973?

      That if labor got the same share of productivity today that it had in 1973, that we'd all have 2x the purchasing power? I'd love to be paid 2x the purchasing power. I'd be done with my mortgage, be completely unworried about retirement and paying for medical care, etc.

      I welcome automation replacing labor, but we have to find a way to distribute the resulting wealth such that the people who own things have don't have ALL the wealth and so that the people who can no longer make ends meet in a depressed labor market can live decent lives.

      --PeterM

      You're telling me I have to worry about robotically-replaced truck drivers that's going to suppress my wage on top of the following things I already worry about suppressing my wages:

      • kids being taught to code
      • H1Bs
      • New college graduates
      • Engineers in India and China
      • boomers not retiring

      Goodness, programmers are so super-scared that someone somewhere is going to "suppress" their wages.

    • What a lot of people don't seem to get is that if a substantial fraction of labor gets displaced, market forces will tend to devalue *all* labor.

      Yes, maybe *my* job is safe, but my pay doesn't have to stay high.

      To be fair, Jeff Immelt is simply speaking from one of the basic fallacies. He probably learned it at management school, and hasn't spent even a moment in critical thought about it.

      Specifically, modern economics assumes infinite consumption which implies infinite need for work. "Infinite consumption" comes from either the Malthus'ian idea that human population will grow exponentially until resources run out, or the idea of "always wanting more", as in bigger house, more cars, more land, more toys, etc.

      Pers

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by fermion ( 181285 )
      So somehow we have all lost over the past hundred years? Our quality of life is worse? You don't like the fact that you can go out by cheap toilet paper?

      There are things that are worse. Due to the much lower standard of living, when I go out of the country I buy wool, handmade on a loom, handmade into all sorts of cool stuff. Again, this is possible, because of a low standard of living, where not everyone even has a video game console. True, the food better, the product are better, the air is better,

  • I work with a group of people who are all "smart enough" to automate most of their work, but they don't do it. Instead, they procrastinate, drag things out, and then when the deadline approaches, it's "too late" to employ automated techniques and they just hand-craft a solution and ship it. Someday, the company will lose out to competitors who do automate their work more effectively, but that will take decades before the competition can both manufacture a better, cheaper product and shift the customer bas

  • He should tell that to the people being laid off at GE Power Systems in Schenectady (home of the zip code 12345)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by cirby ( 2599 )

      They're laying off researchers and engineers, not manufacturing workers. A lot of their engineering staff is overseas now.

      Robots and automation? Not a factor.

  • Sounds suspicious (Score:5, Funny)

    by computational super ( 740265 ) on Friday March 31, 2017 @03:40PM (#54153739)
    That's exactly what a robot would say if it had killed the CEO of general electric and taken his place.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      That's exactly what a robot would say if it had killed the CEO of general electric and taken his place.

      Why would the human CEO say anything different? A robot and a robot salesman have similar motives.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by santiago ( 42242 )

      It's right there in the title—they have an electric CEO!

  • More jobs lost to off-shoring (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I suspect that more jobs are lost to (and will be lost to) off-shoring than robots.

  • don't raise our taxes to offset the job losses from our automation.

    Fun fact: GM shut down production at factories for 3 months because they'd flooded the market with too many vehicles. That was due to productivity increases from automation/robotics.

  • Future labels (Score:4, Interesting)

    by CHK6 ( 583097 ) on Friday March 31, 2017 @03:57PM (#54153865)
    The mantra "Made in the USA" might be replaced with "Made by humans" in the not so distant future.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jandrese ( 485 )
      The word you are looking for is "artisinal", as in "hand crafted locally sourced organic free range gluten free artisinal 3mm x 16mm screw"

    • Trump doesn't know it, but he's Made Robots Great Again!

      (Before you complain about "again", T never defined the first time in MAGA either. He deflected the question in the debates.)

  • Even if the total job count isn't shrinking any further, we're seeing a bifurcation of manufacturing labor into a small cadre highly skilled, highly paid specialists and a pool of low wage positions that only exist because it is not yet cost effective to automate their positions [theatlantic.com]. Great if you're one of the new factory elite but sucks if you're the middle aged blue collar worker no longer relevant in the modern manufacturing landscape.

  • Left unsaid is where those smarter workers will come from. The current answers are: a) Trained by somebody else's company, b) From a body shop which told me the worker was smart so I am not liable for his/her actual deficiencies. The answer we need is: Trained and retained by the hiring company from decent candidates which will be admitted through revisions to profoundly poor HR and Management filters.

