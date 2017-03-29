One in Five Mobile Phones Shipped Abroad Are Phoney

Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Nearly one-fifth of mobile phones and one-quarter of video game consoles shipped abroad are fake, according to a report by the the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The Register adds: The Trade in Counterfeit ICT Goods report, published ahead of the 2017 OECD Global Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum this month, identified a growing trend in fake goods. Smartphone batteries, chargers, memory cards, magnetic stripe cards, solid state drives and music players are also increasingly falling prey to counterfeiters. On average, 6.5 per cent of global trade in ICT goods is in counterfeit products, according to analysis of 2013 customs data, that is up from 2.5 per cent of overall traded goods found to be fake in a 2016 report. China is the primary source of fake ICT goods, and US manufacturers are the worst affected by lost revenue and erosion of brand value, the report said. Almost 43 per cent of seized fake ICT goods infringe the IP rights of US firms, followed by 25 per cent for Finnish firms and 12 per cent for Japanese firms.

  • I'm surprised that it's only 20% (Score:3)

    by mykepredko ( 40154 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @02:09PM (#54136497) Homepage

    When I was at RIM a few years ago, I was amazed at the number of different infringing products that came in through active searches of problem products.

    In terms of handsets, they ranged from cheap look alikes to incredibly similar "Blueberry" products (seriously, that was the name stamped with the RIM logo on the phone). For accessories (the group I was in), batteries, headphones marked as RIM products ranged from very good to better than the company was producing. There were some proprietary features (ie recognition circuitry) that should have been proprietary that were very expertly faked.

    I don't know how a global brand can combat this (and I'd be curious to see any ideas on how it could be done).

  • I knew it! (Score:4, Funny)

    by Nidi62 ( 1525137 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @02:17PM (#54136583)
    That explains why my iPhone [akamaized.net] was always overheating!

  • If the product really behaves as what it's being sold as, it's a counterfeit. If it doesn't, it's an outright fake. I once bought a micro SD card that turned out to be fake (it failed, and then the company said the serial number wasn't valid). When buying phone batteries on eBay, I expect them to be counterfeit. They've always worked, though I don't have any good way of telling if the mAh ratings were real.

  • For some products, it's impossible NOT to buy fake (Score:3)

    by Nanoda ( 591299 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @02:20PM (#54136609)

    When I replaced the battery in my Nexus 4 a few years back, I was convinced that _everything_ available was a fake (despite them all touting their "ORIGINAL", "GENUINE", "OEM", etc. status).

    I'd have paid 40$ or so for something from a clearly official source, but ended up having to settle for a 10$ China-shipped fake.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by swb ( 14022 )

      I think 18650 batteries on Amazon are like this.

      The only place I seem to be able to buy ones that seem to have the right capacity and discharge curve is the e-cigarette shop, the Amazon ones work but seem off somehow.

  • Finish firms? You mean, aside from Nokia and their licensed pals (Like HMD, staffed by ex-Nokians) there are more finnish firms in this list? ;-)

    I mean, the submission is about Mobile phones, henceforth my curiosity.

  • Con men, liars and thieves have always preyed on the unsuspecting. Turn up the number of potential crooks to 1+ Billion in a highly industrialized and atheist (right and wrong aren't enforced socially in the same manner as Western countries) nation like China, and then put thousands of miles between the crooks and their prey. You're going to have a LOT of corruption coming out of a situation like that.

    When politicians talk about the pros of free global markets (at their puppetmasters' whims), they don't

