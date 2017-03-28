The Galaxy S8 Will Be Samsung's Biggest Test Ever (theverge.com) 20
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: You know what's coming tomorrow, you've known and waited for it for months now. Samsung's 2017 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8, will be officially announced, and one of the most critical periods in the company's history will begin. The phone Samsung launches on Wednesday will carry greater expectations and have to prove a lot more than usual. Even as the world's biggest smartphone maker, Samsung's mobile credibility was deeply shaken by the Galaxy Note 7 snafu, so it now needs to reassert its reliability while also rebooting its technological advantage. Vlad Savov provides a "rundown of the biggest challenges facing Samsung" in his report. While Samsung will need to nail the design and camera performance, as well as many other things, the most critical area will be the battery, given how the Note 7 was recalled due to battery issues. Even though that incident took place half a year ago, we are still faced with the consequences. Samsung is still trying to figure out what to do with the "recalled units" and people are still making bad jokes about "explosive Samsung news." If the Galaxy S8 is to have any battery issues whatsoever, the result could be catastrophic for the company. Though, Samsung is well aware of this and has likely packed "the most robust and durable batteries we've ever seen in a smartphone" inside the Galaxy S8 devices.
Yeah, I don't think most people are terribly excited. It's not like five years ago when each new phone crushed the previous one. It's more like seeing what minor tweaks they're making to the previous model, and what things they're taking away that were good. In general, I expect more memory, better camera, longer battery life, and a loss of some feature that I used that most people ignored. Like when they took away the IR that my S5 had, so I couldn't turn off TVs in restaurants anymore.
We did?
Oh, another shiny new widget version +1 is being released. Most of us don't care enough to even know about new releases anymore. Android, iPhone, whatever. They're all overpriced spying-on-yourself devices.
Who wants to start a betting pool on how long it takes for the first S8 to explode?
Tech blogs and YouTube "celebrities" will be champing at the bit to get the first exploding S8.
There will be reports, likely even before the official launch, of S8's going kablooey. We'll even see video or photographic "proof" of an S8 exploding/burning.
It'll all be staged.
The big news today is that Verizon launched the Android Nougat (7.0) update for the S7. I think this software update has had a lot more anticipation than the release of the S8.
Boss: Did it fry yet?
... ~ *KABOOM!* ~
Tester: No.
Boss: Did it fry yet?
Tester: No!
Boss: Did it fry yet?
Tester: No!!
Boss: Did it
Tester: Can I have a vacation now?
