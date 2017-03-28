Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Hong Kong Government Loses Laptops Containing Personal Data of 3.7 Million Voters

Posted by BeauHD
New submitter fatp writes: Hong Kong Free Press reports that the Registration and Electoral Office (REO) has lost two laptops containing the personal data of all 3.7 million voters after the chief executive election [on Sunday]. The REO said "the personal data was encrypted and there was no evidence that it had been leaked." Only 1,194 people had right to vote in the election.

  • The election committee has 1200 people, which covers a variety of official posts, industry representatives, etc. Some are ex officio (e.g. Legislative Council members) . Three member posts are vacant and three members are overlapped (i.e. hold mulitple posts due to their ex officio posts).

