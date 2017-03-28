Hong Kong Government Loses Laptops Containing Personal Data of 3.7 Million Voters (hongkongfp.com)
New submitter fatp writes: Hong Kong Free Press reports that the Registration and Electoral Office (REO) has lost two laptops containing the personal data of all 3.7 million voters after the chief executive election [on Sunday]. The REO said "the personal data was encrypted and there was no evidence that it had been leaked." Only 1,194 people had right to vote in the election.
Hong Kong Government Loses Laptops Containing Personal Data of 3.7 Million Voters More | Reply Login
Hong Kong Government Loses Laptops Containing Personal Data of 3.7 Million Voters
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals