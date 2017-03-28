Evidence That Robots Are Winning the Race for American Jobs (nytimes.com) 81
Who is winning the race for jobs between robots and humans? Last year, two leading economists described a future in which humans come out ahead. But now they've declared a different winner: the robots. From a report on the New York Times: The industry most affected by automation is manufacturing. For every robot per thousand workers, up to six workers lost their jobs and wages fell by as much as three-fourths of a percent, according to a new paper by the economists, Daron Acemoglu of M.I.T. and Pascual Restrepo of Boston University. It appears to be the first study to quantify large, direct, negative effects of robots. The paper is all the more significant because the researchers, whose work is highly regarded in their field, had been more sanguine about the effect of technology on jobs. In a paper last year, they said it was likely that increased automation would create new, better jobs, so employment and wages would eventually return to their previous levels. Just as cranes replaced dockworkers but created related jobs for engineers and financiers, the theory goes, new technology has created new jobs for software developers and data analysts. From a report on The Verge, which looks at another finding in the study: They found that each new robot added to the workforce meant the loss of between 3 and 5.6 jobs in the local commuting area. Meanwhile, for each new robot added per 1,000 workers, wages in the surrounding area would fall between 0.25 and 0.5 percent.
Well, the reason this is about Trump is because he has created what is clearly a set of unachievable expectations. Health care is only the first of many failures; where his flights of rhetorical fancy hit cold hard reality. When it comes to manufacturing, even a repatriation of manufacturing capacity is simply not going to deliver the expected significant uptick in employment. In fact, I'd go further as to argue that with increased automation, it makes less sense to locate manufacturing thousands of miles over an ocean from the market, and I imagine what will eventually happen is a good deal of manufacturing happening closer to major markets to bring down distribution costs, but you're not really going to see any significant increase in jobs.
Trump promised a lot of uneasy Rust Belters that the the good times would return, that China and Mexico would be forced to hand back all those jobs, when in fact the only reason many of the jobs ended up in places like China and Mexico was simply due to costs, and as automation increases, not even the lower wages in these countries will be enough to keep manufacturing there. In five or ten years, you'll see a lot of angry and frightened workers in the rust belts of India, China, Mexico and other countries who had been able to supply cheap labor.
How, then, to distribute income on which the economy depends?
Social Justice [abc7.com], obviously
Wiping out working class livelihoods is fine and all, but that leaves us with the problem that they still get a vote every election. That needs to be fixed.
Everyone assume robots and automation only affects factory jobs.
Automation is affecting everyone across all socioeconomic levels. Law research is all done by programs and pharmacists only have jobs because of legislation. McKesson has pharmacy robots that are faster and better than humans.
Everyone assume robots and automation only affects factory jobs.
Because Trump promised to return manufacturing jobs to the US. His supporters think he will bring back the manufacturing jobs from the 1980's that require little or no education. The trend on the ground says otherwise.
And go ahead and hand code the SQL for that database.
I've hand coded HTML for the last 20 years. If I was still using PHP and MySQL for the backend, I could still hand code SQL statements. Not every widget maker is going to produce clean code. I used to fixed HTML code that Dreamweaver and FrontPage made in the late 1990s.
And if you add in our ageing population that is going to put more demands on entitlement programs, we are so screwed.
Before an hour has passed we'll see half a dozen posts by people saying "they'll never take my job". A dozen people pointing out examples of how they are, or they have the technology to do so soon... and half a dozen people whining about "the media doesn't know what AI really is.
I feel like we've had this conversation a lot lately.
Few places investigate robots until it's easier than hiring meat, which usually means they're thinking of an 8 hour shift.
Once they get a robot and realize that (excepting maintenance) it can go 24/7 and doesn't need vacation, sick time, it turns out robots are around 6.5x more productive than a human (at a task a robot can currently perform). The fact that they don't need benefits either makes them even more cost effective.
And that's just uptime. Robots - for a lot of tasks, at least - have the capacity to be much, much faster than humans, with a much lower error rate if the task is sufficiently standardized.
High demand will lower the price you can ask.
wake me up when they can replace software developers.
We have H-1Bs for that. No worries.
We have H-1Bs for that. No worries.
I read a study after the dot com bust that the IT industry would have a shortage of 1M skilled worker by 2030, when the baby boomers are retired and foreign workers return home to build a middle class lifestyle. I went back to school to learn computer programming and switched from video game testing to IT support to take advantage of this trend. We got a shortage in skilled trades (i.e., carpentry, electrical and plumbing) because foreign workers went home after the Great Recession and aren't coming back.
So you've been awake for the past couple of years?
Why are we around then?
Who else will consume what the robots produce?
It's great more robots will mean lower/no wages for deplorables. Now all we just need to take away their vote so they can stop messing up America.
I think Nathan Poe is brilliant.
I've read a lot of Slashdot comments on this subject, so I'm sure there's no reason to worry. I'll summarize:
1. The Cotton Gin. Once there was a "cotton gin" and blacksmiths but we still have jobs, so no problem!
2. Humans scheduled to get big buff next patch
3. People have been wrong about this in the past, ipso facto QED they're wrong about it now: humans win forever.
4. Who wants some cheap crap? I want quality and craftmanship in my Cheetos, and only humans have feelings and I want personal touch and...
Sorry, crime has been outsourced to foreign hackers. Besides, prisoners get free food and shelter, we just can't afford that kind of socialist welfare state any more.
Check. Check. Also a mass exodus of refugees heading to robotless countries.
OR? We should be so lucky to have only one or the other.
It doesn't take 7 billion people (Score:2)
To put it simply, it doesn't take 7 billion people to house, clothe, feed, and entertain 7 billion people. So... now what?
I am fairly sure third world alone won't be able to maintain our technological civilization.
Considering that our technological civilization is manufactured in the third world, I'm sure the natives will stay calm and carry on. But keep in mind that not all civilizations are technological. Humanity existed for 250K years without computers.
So you are saying our Best Before date is ~2100 followed by a millennia of dark ages?
The population trend has nothing to do with civilization continuing, declining or ending. From one article I've read, the 20th century may have been a statistical fluke that allowed humanity to double twice in one century.
> Since there is not new territory,
Under the oceans? Space?
Soylent Oceanographic Survey Report, 2015 to 2019 (Score:2)
If Robots take away jobs from humans, the (Robot "employee") work need to be severely taxed and the tax income put into a fund to support humans loosing their income.
This will take away the incentive to prefer and use robot work over humans and help the transition to a workable solution..
Will this fly - nope because the system is purely profit-driven and humans are just a means to create more profit for the "higher cast" and dropped when a cheaper method is available.
This is seen by outsourcing jobs and production to cheaper wage and production environments.
Are there laws to hold corporations socially responsible? Sure not in the USA, maybe somewhere in North-European countries where people live a happier life and people think more about common well being affecting everyone as compared to regular capitalistic or totalitarian structures where the "right" religion is instilled from birth on and every change brutally repressed and eliminated.
Sooner or later a universal income is going to become a real thing, and yes, it's going to be funded by taxing the robots, or more likely the commercial entities that employ the robots. We'll hear lots of corporate-funded interests crying up a storm, and for a time they may even stave it off, but it's going to happen sooner or later, because the alternative is an essentially unfed underclass which will lead to massive social disorder. Besides, the companies that produce goods still need people to buy them, so in the end it only makes sense to make sure that people have some basic level of income to be able to fuel some sort of consumer economy.
We used to call this "gains in efficiency" with increased production from less labour. It is what drove the industrial revolution and has been responsible for the high standard of living and low priced commodities we enjoy today.
... Taxes aren't going to fix anything.
The usual tax hostility common in some countries....
Who is building and paying for your roads? The Brazilian corporation owning your freeways and penny-pinching you?
If you were to tax robots according to the human salary equivalent, then your smartphone would cost billions because its rate of calculation is faster than a stadium full of people using pen-and-paper.
And what does that though solve?
This didn't happen like this when the market was (more) free.
Whether enough new jobs will open up to replace the quantity of jobs lost to automation and outsourcing, one thing is certain: many people will get displaced and hit hard times. Going from a $25/hr factory worker to a $10/hr Walmart greeter will NOT make for happy citizens, especially when they have a family and mortgage to take care of.
Most "new" jobs are given to young people, not to somebody who has been doing the same thing for 20+ years. Agism is real, even in IT; I've seen it myself.
I mean, really..WTF??
Do people that robots are sitting around planing how to take your job? It's a fucking robot, people!
The only "race" going on here is the "race" to transfer the wealth of what's left of the middle class into the hands of the ruling class. Simple as that.
Robots are simply a tool to do that.
The issue isn't really that jobs as a whole are being lost, it's that certain types of jobs are being lost. High paying, low skilled jobs are going away, replaced by a few low paying, low skilled jobs and a few high paying, high skilled jobs. Gone are the days where you can graduate (or drop out of) high school and walk right into a job on an assembly line or manufacturing floor and make enough money to support a single-income family as well as a pension for retirement. Now most of the jobs in that factory floor are cleaning up after the robots (low-paying and low skilled) or programming/maintaining/designing the robots (high skilled-even if just going to technical schools to learn maintenance- and high paying). And to play off the example from the summary: cranes replaced dockworkers and added jobs for engineers and financiers, but how many dockworkers can turn into engineers? There are a lot of people that either can't or won't be able to transition from the jobs that are lost to the ones that are created, and they make up a sizable and motivated voter base which has led to our current political mess. Trying to placate them with policies that "promote" jobs will hold back the progress of the country as well as possibly damage the country itself when you remove environmental protections in the name of job creation (that really won't add many jobs anyway, but it increase corporate profits and makes a good sound bite to those out of work).
I see one solution to increasing automation of our workforce: a combination of make-work and retraining programs. Everyone admits our infrastructure is old and sucks, right? Take all these out of work low skilled workers and after a month or two training, set them to work repairing roads and bridges, or digging ditches and laying down fiber (all under supervision of engineers, foremen, and already trained/skilled workers). They work at those jobs 2-3 days a week, and spend the other 2-3 days getting retrained to do other jobs like electrical, hvac, skilled construction work, cooking, administrative work, etc. Those that can't pass retraining classes can stay on road work/digging crews, or try their luck at retail, working the counter at Starbucks/McDonalds, or try for other low skill jobs. Those physically unable to do manual work can be put to work doing back office support like filing, administrative, etc, also while receiving training to hopefully move on and do those jobs at other companies. This way you've killed 2 birds with 1 stone: you've provided jobs and retrained workers for positions in demand or that can't be easily automated, and you've repaired a lot of the US infrastructure. Sure, it's a borderline Communist idea these days, but those jobs that are gone aren't coming back, so these kinds of jobs are all that will be left. But the political cost to do so would be too big, and let's face it, Trump has shown that playing to out of work blue-collar workers is a good path into the White House so there's no incentive to actually help them, only to appear to do so.
I think similar solution could be attempted in the West. However, our compensation relative to the cost of living is off by an order of magnitude. So we can't afford to hire 'help' unless universal income is implemented. Once it is in place, we will se
Was industrial automation. We did the first automated truck bumper plating line at Southwest Plating in Duncan Oklahoma. We also put DES lines in at various other places across the country. It was obvious then, a quarter century ago, that automation was going to be massively disruptive.
