New AI Algorithm Beats Even the World's Worst Traffic (vice.com) 24

Posted by BeauHD from the not-too-distant-future dept.
"Computer scientists at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore have developed a new intelligent routing algorithm that attempts to minimize the occurrence of spontaneous traffic jams -- those sudden snarls caused by greedy merges and other isolated disruptions -- throughout a roadway network," reports Motherboard. "It's both computationally distributed and fast, requirements for any real-world traffic management system. Their work is described in the April issue of IEEE Transactions on Emerging Topics in Computational Intelligence." From the report: The Nanyang researchers' algorithm starts off by just assuming that, given enough traffic density, shit is going to happen. Someone is going to make a greedy merge -- something is going to cause enough of a traffic perturbation to result in a network breakdown. Breakdown in this context is a technical-ish term indicating that for some period of time the traffic outflow from a segment of roadway is going to be less than the traffic inflow. "We assume that the traffic breakdown model has already been given, and the probability of traffic breakdown occurrence is larger than zero (meaning that traffic breakdowns would occur), and our goal is to direct the traffic flow so that the overall traffic breakdown probability is minimized," Hongliang Guo and colleagues write. Put differently, "our objective is to maximize the probability that none of the network links encounters a traffic breakdown." So, the goal of the algorithm is this maximization, which reduces to a fairly tidy equation. It then becomes a machine learning problem. Things get pretty messy at this point, but just understand that we're taking the current traffic load, adding an unknown additional load that might enter the network at any time, and then coming up with probabilities of network breakdown at each of the network's nodes or intersections. Crunch some linear algebra and we wind up with optimal routes through the network. Crucially, Guo and co. were able to come up with some mathematical optimizations that make this kind of calculation feasible in real-time. They were able to demonstrate their algorithm in simulations and are currently working on a further analysis with BMW, which is providing a vast trove of data from its Munich car-sharing fleet. This may not be as distant a technology as it might seem. As it turns out, only 10 percent of cars in a network need to be driving according to the optimizations for those optimizations to have a positive effect on the entire network.

New AI Algorithm Beats Even the World's Worst Traffic

  • Does their algorithm account for those people who get all pissy when current GPS implementations route traffic through the publicly funded streets in their neighborhood, and put in speed bumps and other obstructions?

    • publicly funded streets

      Funded and built for a certain capacity and maintenance schedule. Side streets are not built for heavy traffic flow and they require more frequent maintenance if they are used that way. It's not just a homeowner issue - it's a city planning and infrastructure issue.

      • The city is responsible for ALL of the traffic, including the snarls that force people off the main roads into the side roads.

        If they fail to fund the improvements for the main roads, it becomes their responsibility to pay for the increased maintance for the side roads.

        No different than if you personally refuse to pay for a sidewalk and then get upset when you have to re-seed your front lawn after people walk on it to the point of creating a path.

        In other words, yes, the greedy, short sighted city planners

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by Lumpy ( 12016 )

          Sounds like someone is pissy he cant fly through a residential area at 50mph instead of the 25mph he is supposed to go. Speed bumps around here are no problem at all if you take them at or below the posted speed limit. The only people that hate them are the self righteous greedy assholes that speed through a residential area.

        • The main roads are usually state (or even possibly federal) highways which the state is responsible for, not the city/borough/township.

    • or about the kids that all most get killed by cars zipping by at 40-55 on a local street at some GPS thinks is an short cut? That is why some local streets have speed bumps.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by JanneM ( 7445 )

      A speed bump is no obstruction if you're driving within the legal speed limit.

      Sounds like they should put up a speeding camera or radar trap in that neighbourhood of yours.

      • Ah, the great state of PA, where the state owns many of the local roads so the township can't improve them. Where the cops can't use radar. Where 80% of the traffic ticket proceeds go to the state...

        I've wondered about the legality of putting a license plate reader on a camera on my house and Facebook shaming people. Probably a bad idea.

  • They were able to demonstrate their algorithm in simulations

    So they don't beat the world's worst traffic, they beat simulations. Unless someone previously mastered the art of making immensely accurate traffic simulations this is useless.

  • Human stupidity will always overcome artificial intelligence.

  • ... crazy hobos high on heroin or meth jaywalking all over the place?

  • If you find a way to drive more efficiently, politicians will use it to put off road repair even longer, until the traffic jams are just as bad. For some reason roads are the things that residents get most frustrated about (and indeed, are even willing to pay extra taxes to fix, as seen in elections in California), and yet they are the thing that politicians most would like to delay fixing. I guess that goes for transportation in general.
  • What would happen if all drivers (or a substantial number of them) use that algorithm? Will still perform that well?
  • Beats the worst? even the worlds worst?
    Im a 70 year old stuck in traffic in Los Angeles. and by Stuck, i mean stuck in the worlds worst. I was born in Inglewood, by which I mean i was conceived and birthed in this car. I grew up a strapping young lad, capable of passing drinks or fetching snacks at a moments notice. As I grew --and as we passed the exit for LAX-- my parents foretold of the one day when I would pilot this car. That day has come.

    my one wish before I die --assuming I can merge-- is t

  • Soylent Green...is cars!

