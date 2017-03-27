Ask Slashdot: What's the Best Working Environment For a Developer? 59
New submitter Dorgendubal writes: I work for a company with more than a thousand developers and I'm participating in activities aimed at improving the work experience of developers. Our developers receive an ultrabook that is rather powerful but not really adapted for development (no admin rights, small storage capacity, restrictive security rules, etc.). They also have access to VDIs (more flexibility) but often complain of performance issues during certain hours of the day. Overall, developers want to have maximum autonomy, free choice of their tools (OS, IDE, etc.) and access to internal development environments (PaaS, GIT repositories, continuous delivery tools, etc.) . We recently had a presentation of VMWare on desktop and application virtualization (Workstation & Horizon), which is supposedly the future of the desktops. It sounds interesting on paper but I remain skeptical.
What is the best working environment for a developer, offering flexibility, performance and some level of free choice, without compromising security, compliance, licensing (etc.) requirements? I would like you to share your experiences on BYOD, desktop virtualization, etc. and the level of satisfaction of the developers.
What is the best working environment for a developer, offering flexibility, performance and some level of free choice, without compromising security, compliance, licensing (etc.) requirements? I would like you to share your experiences on BYOD, desktop virtualization, etc. and the level of satisfaction of the developers.
Private Offices (Score:1)
Start with that. The best hardware on the planet is useless if you can't think due to noise and interruptions.
Re: (Score:2)
Start with that. The best hardware on the planet is useless if you can't think due to noise and interruptions.
Or at least high cubicle walls. A developer's most valuable resource is their attention, and other humans are extremely good at demanding one's attention. Even the reflection of someone walking by behind me is enough to cause a momentary distraction and a dip in productivity. It's no mistake I do my best work when I'm the only one around, to optimize productivity give people the ability to cut off distractions.
Exactly that (Score:2)
I'm out of mod points or I'd mod you up.
My two cents - we have an open office plan where I work. So I like to stay after hours and work. Why? Because the lights are off, I don't have to listen to people milling around me all the time having conversations about the weather or last Sunday's game. Just me and the work I have to do. No distractions. It's blissful.
I can get more done in 2 hours like that than the previous 8.
An open plan office (Score:2, Funny)
With a no headphones rule.
Re: (Score:1)
Do not do this OP! Conversations destroy productivity so quickly if you can't put on some headphones and concentrate. Open offices are terrible as it is, but add in a "no headphones" requirement and it's all over.
Re: (Score:2)
I second this - developers need to remove them selves from their environment and become engrossed in what they are doing.
No headphones? That's would be business suicide, any decent developer will likely move very quickly.
What's the most important thing for devs? IMO being surrounded by like minded devs who enjoy their work. All the fluffy stuff around the office is not going to do anything to keep good devs, we can buy our own fluffy feel good stuff we don't *need* it from our employers (although it is welc
the Best one is the unaffordable one (Score:2)
As far away from Silicon Valley as possible (Score:2)
Well, you asked.
Re: (Score:2)
VMWARE is the future? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
What's easier to backup and restore? Hint a virtual machine image.
Run your tooling inside a Docker container instead. Processes run as local processes without the overhead of virtualization, and the container images can be backed up by pushing them to a repository in a single command. On top of that, Docker container images are way smaller than comparable VM images, as they don't need to store an entire OS as part of the image. In fact, as Docker images are created in layers, two images that share the same base OS layers don't need to store that base OS image layer twi
Re: (Score:2)
What are you talking about? Or, are you still using a CPU without virtualization flags?
Re: (Score:2)
My thought was: There are still people forced to do work on a VD/VM? The last time a company made me use a Citrix instance, the entire office went to the premier of "The Matrix".
I'm not talking about testing and running final software compiles, but running an IDE over a home-Internet or shoddy company WiFi, even a VirtualBox or VMWare instance just kills productivity.
Re: (Score:1)
Vmware works for me (constant CLI, some GUI) (Score:2)
I use VMWare for development and it works quite for my needs. We take advantage of the vmware software within the guest for a shared clipboard and shared storage. Setting up the network initially, with the corporate VPNs, was a bit of a hassle to figure out, but that was a one-time event.
My particular setup is Mac hardware and I spend most of my time SSHed to a local Linux VM. For the Linux environment, the fact that it's a VM is completely invisible - it looks and feels *exactly* like running it on metal (
Too many companies in the Seattle area... (Score:1)
give Asians three or more weeks off since their plane tickets are so expensive and require so much travel time off considering travel to India takes so much time. So of course American developers get screwed.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm glad someone finally asked (Score:1)
As much dev control as is practical (Score:1)
BYOD followed by CYOD followed closely by a Linux laptop with sudo access. Development is a creative process, and every developer has their own set of tools and workflow productivity scripts and utilities that make their process work best for their mindset. Hiring a developer and than insisting that they use your management chosen laptop, with your management chosen OS, with your management chosen text editor and so on and so forth is like hiring a painter to make a portrait, but insisting they use your eas
Quiet workplace and free soda (Score:1)
MacBook Pros... (Score:2)
Sounds like they already answered this (Score:2)
If they want to pick their own tools, let them. I don't understand this fear of giving developers admin access to their machines. What do you think is going to happen if they get this supremely powerful level of access? If some are happy with VMs, let them use VMs. If some want to install, configure, and update their tools manually, let them. If it becomes a problem for a specific developer, steer them towards a VM instead. If you can't trust developers to maintain their system then you probably shoul
Re: (Score:2)
It seems like our uber powerful dev machines are turning into expensive terminals and the ESX cloud is our new time sharing mainframe.
From a security point of view, it should be that way. If the laptop or workstation gets physically compromised (i.e., lost at the airport or stolen in shipment), the thieves will only have the hardware.
Re: (Score:2)
They only have the hardware if the drive is encrypted and the user is using a decent password. You'd want the drive encrypted anyway since there's likely to be sensitive material stored locally by the user in addition to what IT knows about. This isn't a valid reason to force developers to use VMs, IMO.
I would like you to share your experiences on BYOD (Score:2)
Good Setup (Score:4, Interesting)
1) Give them the choice of OS, Linux or if they have to suffer, Windows / Mac.
2) Unlock the notebooks so they have absolute full control of them, that includes admin accounts.
3) Stop using Ultra-books, use high end notebooks with loads of Ram, good M2 / SSD Storage and high end processors.
4) Don't use any kind of virtual environment, they just have no performance to offer and should never be used in a desktop setting.
5) Open the development tools and let them use what they want.
5) Standardise to GIT for the SCM, as it's the only good SCM tool on the market.
6) Use good team communication tools.
7) Try to steer clear of Microsoft based tools, for instance TSF, it's a giant pile of steaming shit.
8) Allow BYOD.
9) Give every developer a multi head setup with good keyboards and mice, this never gets acknowledged, but a good Mechanical keyboard is essential.
10) Every developer should have a stand up desk, that can also covert to a sitting position.
11) All the developers should have isolated build servers, that they have near full control over, maybe not the root account, but damn near.
12) Don't allow IT to dictate how the computers for the developers are used.
13) Buy high quality chairs that are designed for long work sessions, they can be pricey but they're worth it.
14) Allow developers to have full flex time, so they don't have strict hours, they can work 8 hours over the course of the day.
15) Don't allow management to over plan meetings.
Basically treat the developers like the rockstars they are.
Re: (Score:1)
Make their computers less restrictive? (Score:2)
Nothing virtual (Score:3)
For development, where you need actual performance for reasonable build times, run nothing virtually nor remotely.
Grunty desktop PC, triple monitors, with local storage and frequent scripted rsync backups to a shared server.
Also pop tarts and Xena tapes.
AWS or Azure (Score:1)
No admin privileges!!? (Score:3)
Are you freakin' kidding me? How is a developer supposed to develop software that "requires administrator privileges" if he or she can't write to arbitrary directories and / or registry keys during normal, post-installation use? While you're at it, you might as well require your developers to use a 1080p screen, thus restricting their interfaces to actually rendering correctly on the displays of 99% of their users! What's next? Requiring the end product to run in an amount of memory likely to be supported on a single-socket motherboard and asking that code manipulating a database not be executed on the database server itself!!? Wow, just wow.
Picking your post apart: (Score:2)
I work for a company with more than a thousand developers
/. comments.
- Already, you're in the wrong venue. Unless you're a C-level executive, don't expect much change. You need white papers and golf clubs to change your company's policies, not
and I'm participating in activities aimed at improving the work experience of developers
- You're an outside consultant tasked with reducing the workforce by improving productivity. Don't forget that when you deal with your developers.
Our developers receive an ultraboo
The absolute best. (Score:2)
The absolute best environment? Sitting on my couch, in my pyjamas, with easy access to my refrigerator and tunes.
However, if I catch one of your developers on my couch wearing my pyjamas and helping themselves to my 'fridge while listening to my tunes, there's going to be trouble.
Ultimately, as a developer my preference is to a) have the entire power of the system in my hands, b) not be tied down by local system restrictions, and c) not being tied to specific developer tools, especially an IDE.
Breaking tho
It depends on the developer (Score:2)
Basic resources, with few restrictions (Score:2)
A good desk and chair. It's sorta too open still, but the rows aren't crowded close like the last place, so it's quiet.
And that's it for the corporate contribution (!)
On my machine I run a vm or a container with the exact configuration of our production machines, one of a number of copies