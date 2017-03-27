Ask Slashdot: What's the Best Working Environment For a Developer? 89
New submitter Dorgendubal writes: I work for a company with more than a thousand developers and I'm participating in activities aimed at improving the work experience of developers. Our developers receive an ultrabook that is rather powerful but not really adapted for development (no admin rights, small storage capacity, restrictive security rules, etc.). They also have access to VDIs (more flexibility) but often complain of performance issues during certain hours of the day. Overall, developers want to have maximum autonomy, free choice of their tools (OS, IDE, etc.) and access to internal development environments (PaaS, GIT repositories, continuous delivery tools, etc.) . We recently had a presentation of VMWare on desktop and application virtualization (Workstation & Horizon), which is supposedly the future of the desktops. It sounds interesting on paper but I remain skeptical.
What is the best working environment for a developer, offering flexibility, performance and some level of free choice, without compromising security, compliance, licensing (etc.) requirements? I would like you to share your experiences on BYOD, desktop virtualization, etc. and the level of satisfaction of the developers.
Start with that. The best hardware on the planet is useless if you can't think due to noise and interruptions.
Or at least high cubicle walls. A developer's most valuable resource is their attention, and other humans are extremely good at demanding one's attention. Even the reflection of someone walking by behind me is enough to cause a momentary distraction and a dip in productivity. It's no mistake I do my best work when I'm the only one around, to optimize productivity give people the ability to cut off distractions.
I'm out of mod points or I'd mod you up.
My two cents - we have an open office plan where I work. So I like to stay after hours and work. Why? Because the lights are off, I don't have to listen to people milling around me all the time having conversations about the weather or last Sunday's game. Just me and the work I have to do. No distractions. It's blissful.
I can get more done in 2 hours like that than the previous 8.
Add a "no radio/music/etc unless you wear headphones" rule. A private office is useless if people are allowed to pump noise through them.
With a no headphones rule.
Do not do this OP! Conversations destroy productivity so quickly if you can't put on some headphones and concentrate. Open offices are terrible as it is, but add in a "no headphones" requirement and it's all over.
I second this - developers need to remove them selves from their environment and become engrossed in what they are doing.
No headphones? That's would be business suicide, any decent developer will likely move very quickly.
What's the most important thing for devs? IMO being surrounded by like minded devs who enjoy their work. All the fluffy stuff around the office is not going to do anything to keep good devs, we can buy our own fluffy feel good stuff we don't *need* it from our employers (although it is welc
Each to their own. Personally, I never cared for the editor that comes packaged with that OS.
Well, you asked.
What's easier to backup and restore? Hint a virtual machine image.
Run your tooling inside a Docker container instead. Processes run as local processes without the overhead of virtualization, and the container images can be backed up by pushing them to a repository in a single command. On top of that, Docker container images are way smaller than comparable VM images, as they don't need to store an entire OS as part of the image. In fact, as Docker images are created in layers, two images that share the same base OS layers don't need to store that base OS image layer twi
What are you talking about? Or, are you still using a CPU without virtualization flags?
My thought was: There are still people forced to do work on a VD/VM? The last time a company made me use a Citrix instance, the entire office went to the premier of "The Matrix".
I'm not talking about testing and running final software compiles, but running an IDE over a home-Internet or shoddy company WiFi, even a VirtualBox or VMWare instance just kills productivity.
Vmware works for me (constant CLI, some GUI) (Score:2)
I use VMWare for development and it works quite for my needs. We take advantage of the vmware software within the guest for a shared clipboard and shared storage. Setting up the network initially, with the corporate VPNs, was a bit of a hassle to figure out, but that was a one-time event.
My particular setup is Mac hardware and I spend most of my time SSHed to a local Linux VM. For the Linux environment, the fact that it's a VM is completely invisible - it looks and feels *exactly* like running it on metal (
give Asians three or more weeks off since their plane tickets are so expensive and require so much travel time off considering travel to India takes so much time. So of course American developers get screwed.
As much dev control as is practical (Score:1)
BYOD followed by CYOD followed closely by a Linux laptop with sudo access. Development is a creative process, and every developer has their own set of tools and workflow productivity scripts and utilities that make their process work best for their mindset. Hiring a developer and than insisting that they use your management chosen laptop, with your management chosen OS, with your management chosen text editor and so on and so forth is like hiring a painter to make a portrait, but insisting they use your eas
I agree, I have been doing python, flask, jinja, and heroku lately. The Mac is a breeze to setup and use. I still don't have my dual boot Windows 10 working quite right yet. However, if you are using Visual Studio, native Windows is probably the best way to go.
:)
The other thing I like about the Mac is the touchpad. I can actually use it for development sitting in a comfortable chair unlike the best Windows 10 touchpad. The right/left click dividing line and lack of useful gestures is painful.
Sounds like they already answered this (Score:2)
If they want to pick their own tools, let them. I don't understand this fear of giving developers admin access to their machines. What do you think is going to happen if they get this supremely powerful level of access? If some are happy with VMs, let them use VMs. If some want to install, configure, and update their tools manually, let them. If it becomes a problem for a specific developer, steer them towards a VM instead. If you can't trust developers to maintain their system then you probably shoul
It seems like our uber powerful dev machines are turning into expensive terminals and the ESX cloud is our new time sharing mainframe.
From a security point of view, it should be that way. If the laptop or workstation gets physically compromised (i.e., lost at the airport or stolen in shipment), the thieves will only have the hardware.
They only have the hardware if the drive is encrypted and the user is using a decent password. You'd want the drive encrypted anyway since there's likely to be sensitive material stored locally by the user in addition to what IT knows about. This isn't a valid reason to force developers to use VMs, IMO.
They only have the hardware if the drive is encrypted and the user is using a decent password.
Encrypted hard drives for the desktop is coming to my work this year (laptops are already encrypted). Users need to have their badge (something they have) and PIN (something they know) to access their laptop or workstation. The only local data users may have is their Outlook archive.
Good Setup (Score:5, Interesting)
1) Give them the choice of OS, Linux or if they have to suffer, Windows / Mac.
2) Unlock the notebooks so they have absolute full control of them, that includes admin accounts.
3) Stop using Ultra-books, use high end notebooks with loads of Ram, good M2 / SSD Storage and high end processors.
4) Don't use any kind of virtual environment, they just have no performance to offer and should never be used in a desktop setting.
5) Open the development tools and let them use what they want.
5) Standardise to GIT for the SCM, as it's the only good SCM tool on the market.
6) Use good team communication tools.
7) Try to steer clear of Microsoft based tools, for instance TSF, it's a giant pile of steaming shit.
8) Allow BYOD.
9) Give every developer a multi head setup with good keyboards and mice, this never gets acknowledged, but a good Mechanical keyboard is essential.
10) Every developer should have a stand up desk, that can also covert to a sitting position.
11) All the developers should have isolated build servers, that they have near full control over, maybe not the root account, but damn near.
12) Don't allow IT to dictate how the computers for the developers are used.
13) Buy high quality chairs that are designed for long work sessions, they can be pricey but they're worth it.
14) Allow developers to have full flex time, so they don't have strict hours, they can work 8 hours over the course of the day.
15) Don't allow management to over plan meetings.
Basically treat the developers like the rockstars they are.
Often IT does not understand how important a lot of RAM is to developers. I basically can't use anything with less than 32GB of RAM. Anything less and my environment will start pounding on the disk and everything takes 5x as long to run. One time I was forced to use a 4GB machine and a build that normally took an hour turned into 18 hours. Phooey on that, I made myself an EC2 login on AWS and started building there until I got my 32GB laptop back. CPU performance doesn't seem to matter that much, current
Re: (Score:2)
8) hu? who knows what that acronym means?
5) hu? sure, I prefer GIT, too. But your statement is just idiotic!
1) what is the difference between Linux and Mac OS? Considering your post I doubt you will be able to correctly tell me 5 differences.
9) 'multi head set up', wow, who again is comprehending this kind of slang?
Ah yes, the point why I actully answered was 4)
How much CPU performance do you lose running you beloved Linux in a VM on a Mac under Mac OS X?
Hint: a person can not notice the d
8) BYOD is commonly a understood term, if your management team / IT team / Development team, doesn't understand what it means, your in trouble. Even if they didn't , which I'm pretty sure would be grounds to leave the company, if you can't explain it's "Bring your own device", you probably shouldn't work there.
5) Not at all, I've used many different SCM's and all of them are garbage compared to GIT.
Perforce decided to random delete and corrupt several repo's, causing massive data los
Nothing virtual (Score:3)
For development, where you need actual performance for reasonable build times, run nothing virtually nor remotely.
Grunty desktop PC, triple monitors, with local storage and frequent scripted rsync backups to a shared server.
Also pop tarts and Xena tapes.
No admin privileges!!? (Score:4, Informative)
Are you freakin' kidding me? How is a developer supposed to develop software that "requires administrator privileges" if he or she can't write to arbitrary directories and / or registry keys during normal, post-installation use? While you're at it, you might as well require your developers to use a 1080p screen, thus restricting their interfaces to actually rendering correctly on the displays of 99% of their users! What's next? Requiring the end product to run in an amount of memory likely to be supported on a single-socket motherboard and asking that code manipulating a database not be executed on the database server itself!!? Wow, just wow.
Picking your post apart: (Score:3)
I work for a company with more than a thousand developers
/. comments.
- Already, you're in the wrong venue. Unless you're a C-level executive, don't expect much change. You need white papers and golf clubs to change your company's policies, not
and I'm participating in activities aimed at improving the work experience of developers
- You're an outside consultant tasked with reducing the workforce by improving productivity. Don't forget that when you deal with your developers.
Our developers receive an ultrabook
- A real developer can't work on an ultrabook
that is rather powerful
- It's an ultrabook, not powerful
but not really adapted for development (no admin rights, small storage capacity, restrictive security rules, etc.)
- Your company is treating your developers like sales and customer support. Are you sure you're dealing with developers and not glorified tech support? If you are dealing with developers, you will also see high turnover and rather little experience. You're probably dealing with a developer sweatshop, not a well-managed tech house, change the culture around hiring first before you call these people "developers".
- They also have access to VDIs (more flexibility)
Virtual desktops are for things that you require little interaction with or that can easily be destroyed, not for development.
- but often complain of performance issues during certain hours of the day
Well, what do you expect, again, you're treating developers like tech support, your company's priorities are wrong.
- Overall, developers want to have maximum autonomy, free choice of their tools (OS, IDE, etc.) and access to internal development environments (PaaS, GIT repositories, continuous delivery tools, etc.)
If they don't have those, they're not going to be very productive developers. If you have thousands of developers without even basic version management and build tools, you better quit now, the company is doomed.
- We recently had a presentation of VMWare on desktop and application virtualization (Workstation & Horizon), which is supposedly the future of the desktops.
Who got to play golf? VMWare is well behind on the market and only survives through inertia and takeovers. It's the Microsoft/IBM of VM.
- It sounds interesting on paper but I remain skeptical.
Citrix did it better in the 2000s. It failed. For good reason.
- What is the best working environment for a developer, offering flexibility, performance and some level of free choice,
You answered your own question
- without compromising security, compliance, licensing (etc.) requirements
...) get a site license. Your developers should be smart enough to maintain their own security if they need admin rights, the ones that aren't can be weeded out immediately.
Recommend replacing management first. Compliance and licensing is a managerial thing and should be hardly required since the most powerful development tools are open source, for everything "necessary" that deals with evil business partners (Adobe, VMWare, Microsoft,
- I would like you to share your experiences on BYOD, desktop virtualization, etc. and the level of satisfaction of the developers.
BYOD: If your company is too cheap to provide the necessary machines then they get to deal with the headaches of BYOD.
Desktop Virtualization: Tried and failed in the previous dotcom bubbles.
Level of satisfaction is directly related to your management.
The absolute best environment? Sitting on my couch, in my pyjamas, with easy access to my refrigerator and tunes.
However, if I catch one of your developers on my couch wearing my pyjamas and helping themselves to my 'fridge while listening to my tunes, there's going to be trouble.
Ultimately, as a developer my preference is to a) have the entire power of the system in my hands, b) not be tied down by local system restrictions, and c) not being tied to specific developer tools, especially an IDE.
Breaking tho
A good desk and chair. It's sorta too open still, but the rows aren't crowded close like the last place, so it's quiet.
And that's it for the corporate contribution (!)
On my machine I run a vm or a container with the exact configuration of our production machines, one of a number of copies
my experiences... AC for a reason (Score:1)
Posting as AC for obvious reasons.
My shop isn't quite as big as yours, but pretty big. We have hundreds of developers, not thousands. We do a lot of classified work and BYOD wouldn't fly. That said, in my experience, our policies are pretty good.
I have a high-end Dell laptop, more of a mobile workstation really. It has a quad core i7, SSD along with a spinning drive for data, and separate dedicated graphics card for CUDA work. It runs Windows. I have full admin rights, and run a few Linux VMs.
At my desk I h
That way, you can run your script on a production server. Quickly set up a new instance and ins
and keep it short. My company has daily stand-ups that don't help me. Sure they are short but they are in the middle in the morning right when I'm getting into the "zone". It takes might right out of the "zone" and, with all the other stupid office distractions it can take me another hour to get back into my work. If the dev team needs daily stand-ups to stay on track then you don't have the right crew.
Another thing is don't make developers multitask. That is don't assign them to more than one project.
2. Come up with a naming scheme that encodes OS, os vesrsion, processor name, memory, diskspace, acquisition year as an impossible to remember server names. Like CentITLinRH73_i7_256GB_4TB_2016_num[serialnum]. IT
What about your remote intranet access? Can it detect when you're on a mobile network and make sure to force you to download 12MB of compressed javascript on every page?
You want as many pixels on your screen as you can get. Dual-head is better. (Triple- or quad-head is better still). This follows from the simple observation that the more information you can see at one time, the faster you can work and the fewer mistakes you will make.
Remember that the pixel-width of your screen is more important that the physical width of your screen. The physical width should be sized so that it completely fills your field of vision when you are seated comfortably and ergonomicall
Remote virtual desktops are okay for basic use, but even on high-end infrastructure there's a tiny latency which is quite annoying when coding (unless you type real slow). It's not "in your face" but you can feel it and it makes the experience unpleasant.
A real laptop computer to share ideas on, walk around with.
A secure internal network to store work well away from the outside world.
A computer to search the web and use social media on that is not work connected, an entire different physical network.
If staff have to travel to other nations give them a brand new work phone and new laptop. Trendy looking but consumer grade.
The only contact is their boss and legal support. The computer device only has a few produ
2: clear tasks
3: an office with a door I can close
4: reasonable deadlines
5: an office with a door I can close
6: time to finish the job without working 60+ hours a week
7: an office with a door I can close