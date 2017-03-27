Interviews: Ask Lithium-Ion Battery Inventor John Goodenough a Question 61
John B. Goodenough is a solid-state physicist and professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at The University of Texas at Austin. While he is most famous for identifying and developing the lithium-ion battery, which can be found in just about every portable electronic device on the market, he has recently created a new fast charging solid-state battery that looks to revolutionize the industry. We sent him an email about doing an interview and he has responded. Now is your chance to ask Goodenough a question!
We'll pick the very best questions and forward them to John Goodenough himself. (Feel free to leave your suggestions for who Slashdot should interview next.) Go on, don't be shy!
How do you respond to critics of the new battery technology? When can we expect to see them hit the street?
Ready for mass production? (Score:3)
There are several innovative ideas for better batteries that never make it to market. The problem is that you can make a few by hand in the lab, but production of useful numbers does not scale well at all or it scales, but is horrible expensive.
Will your development reasonably scale? If not, what stands in your way.
electrode material?
Energy density (Score:2)
Time to market (Score:2)
Maria Helena Braga? (Score:2)
"..he has recently created a new fast charging solid-state battery.."
So be honest, who's the real inventor here?
You or Maria?
Not putting down your contribution, if it is Maria, as I'm sure your experience in the challenges of going from theory to consumer ready product, bringing a new battery to market, will be invaluable. I'm sure you had mentors too.
I've got 2 daughters (& 4 sons), I'd like to think that our civilisation is progressing enough to the point where gender doesn't preclude recognition for
Will there always be a demand for lithium? (Score:2)
Demand for lithium is soaring and supply is scrabbling to keep up. If I was contemplating constructing a lithium mine/extraction facility, I would be worried that my investment might do fine for five years and then suddenly become worthless when some new battery chemistry came along. Is this fear justifiable? Is it reducing current or near-future lithium supply?
opinion on materials in batteries (Score:1)
do you have any positive (or negative, for that matter) opinions on use of hemp (as can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]) in batteries? Organic too..
What about graphene?
Limit of Energy Density (Score:2)
John,
Is it (theoretically) possible for a battery to reach the same energy density as fossil fuel? Gasoline has an energy density of 46MJ/kg while a lithium based battery has an energy density of around 1MJ/kg.
This would mean that an electric car, boat or airplane would have the same potential range as their oil powered brethren.
Why aren't 12V Lithium car batteries more popular? (Score:2)
I've noticed that replacement lithium polymer battery packs for hybrid cars sell often sell for less than $1000 on eBay, while much smaller lithium based 12v batteries for conventional cars (with starter motors) often sell for more. As an example, here is a battery suitable for starting a small V8 that sells for $1600.00 http://www.jegs.com/i/Lithium-... [jegs.com]
I would assume that it would be much easier to manufacture conventional 12v starter batteries in volume due to the ability to put them in many more different vehicles.
Re: (Score:2)
If you want your race car to be light, just get rid of the battery entirely. You don't need a battery to race, only to crank the engine, something you really try to avoid doing whilst already racing.
Patents (Score:2)
1) Is there any reason these batteries cannot be used for grid-scale energy storage?
2) Who own the patents to the battery technology and will they license it cheaply or hold back the market for 20 years like the overly greedy venture capitalists behind Aquion Energy?