Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Power Technology

Interviews: Ask Lithium-Ion Battery Inventor John Goodenough a Question 61

Posted by BeauHD from the pick-one's-brain dept.
John B. Goodenough is a solid-state physicist and professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at The University of Texas at Austin. While he is most famous for identifying and developing the lithium-ion battery, which can be found in just about every portable electronic device on the market, he has recently created a new fast charging solid-state battery that looks to revolutionize the industry. We sent him an email about doing an interview and he has responded. Now is your chance to ask Goodenough a question!

We'll pick the very best questions and forward them to John Goodenough himself. (Feel free to leave your suggestions for who Slashdot should interview next.) Go on, don't be shy!

Interviews: Ask Lithium-Ion Battery Inventor John Goodenough a Question More | Reply

Interviews: Ask Lithium-Ion Battery Inventor John Goodenough a Question

Comments Filter:

  • Critics (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    How do you respond to critics of the new battery technology? When can we expect to see them hit the street?

  • There are several innovative ideas for better batteries that never make it to market. The problem is that you can make a few by hand in the lab, but production of useful numbers does not scale well at all or it scales, but is horrible expensive.

    Will your development reasonably scale? If not, what stands in your way.

  • There seems to be some confusion about whether or not your battery has the same material or differing material on the two electrodes. Can you elaborate on this and, if the electrodes are the same material, how the battery works?
  • How sick are you of all the puns and jokes about your name?

    • The five stages of name-pun reaction:
      1) Amusement. This stage starts at age about 4 to 6, when the punee first gets the joke. It typically lasts about 30 minutes.
      2) Tedium. This stage typically lasts a few months
      3) Anger. Will you stop with that stupid joke already?
      4) Bargaining. If you stop making those stupid jokes, I'll stop pummelling your ribs with a baseball bat.
      5) Acceptance. Let the jokes flow through you, omnipresent yet harmless like the air. Find your inner peace. Make it your life's mission that

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Daetrin ( 576516 )
        Very true, and yet so few of us actually make it to stage 5. In particular the widespread dispersal of miniature chemical bombs part. He should be commended for his perseverance! And also appeased before he decides to active (any more of) the hidden remote triggers!

    • In case anyone was wondering:
      John B Goodenough: person, named 1922.
      Johnny B. Goode: song, released 1958.
      So Prof. Goodenough not only predates the Chuck Berry song, he also predates Chuck Berry (by four years.)

  • Given the way Slashdot has devolved to the point where it isn't even a tech site anymore and it's frequented mostly by idiots who think Goodenough puns are funny, why wouldn't you just sirens your time doing something useful instead? (Serious question)
  • Over time batter energy density has improved by approximately 5-10% a year. Do you expect this trend to continue? If not, what do you expect will happen in the long-term? Are there other metrics by which you expect batteries to continue to improve?
  • Assuming your new battery tech scales easily and economically for mass production and given the intensifying demand for such tech ... when would you expect to see it supplant lithium-ion as the battery technology of choice for manufacturers ?

  • "..he has recently created a new fast charging solid-state battery.."
    So be honest, who's the real inventor here?
    You or Maria?

    Not putting down your contribution, if it is Maria, as I'm sure your experience in the challenges of going from theory to consumer ready product, bringing a new battery to market, will be invaluable. I'm sure you had mentors too.
    I've got 2 daughters (& 4 sons), I'd like to think that our civilisation is progressing enough to the point where gender doesn't preclude recognition for

  • Is that really your name?

  • Why is every technology breakthrough I read about "five to ten years away from commercial viability."?

  • Demand for lithium is soaring and supply is scrabbling to keep up. If I was contemplating constructing a lithium mine/extraction facility, I would be worried that my investment might do fine for five years and then suddenly become worthless when some new battery chemistry came along. Is this fear justifiable? Is it reducing current or near-future lithium supply?

  • Dear John, (see what I did there?)

    do you have any positive (or negative, for that matter) opinions on use of hemp (as can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]) in batteries? Organic too..
    What about graphene?

  • John,

    Is it (theoretically) possible for a battery to reach the same energy density as fossil fuel? Gasoline has an energy density of 46MJ/kg while a lithium based battery has an energy density of around 1MJ/kg.

    This would mean that an electric car, boat or airplane would have the same potential range as their oil powered brethren.

  • I've noticed that replacement lithium polymer battery packs for hybrid cars sell often sell for less than $1000 on eBay, while much smaller lithium based 12v batteries for conventional cars (with starter motors) often sell for more. As an example, here is a battery suitable for starting a small V8 that sells for $1600.00 http://www.jegs.com/i/Lithium-... [jegs.com]

    I would assume that it would be much easier to manufacture conventional 12v starter batteries in volume due to the ability to put them in many more diff

    • If you want your race car to be light, just get rid of the battery entirely. You don't need a battery to race, only to crank the engine, something you really try to avoid doing whilst already racing.

  • 1) Is there any reason these batteries cannot be used for grid-scale energy storage?

    2) Who own the patents to the battery technology and will they license it cheaply or hold back the market for 20 years like the overly greedy venture capitalists behind Aquion Energy?

Slashdot Top Deals

"There are things that are so serious that you can only joke about them" - Heisenberg

Close