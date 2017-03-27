With Optane Memory, Intel Claims To Make Hard Drives Faster Than SSDs (pcworld.com) 15
SSDs are generally faster than hard drives. However, they are also usually more expensive. Intel wants to change that with its new Optane Memory lineup, which it claims is faster and better performing than SSDs while not requiring customers to break their banks. From a report on PCWorld: Announced Monday morning, these first consumer Optane-based devices will be available April 24 in two M.2 trims: A 16GB model for $44 and a 32GB Optane Memory device for $77. Both are rated for crazy-fast read speeds of 1.2GBps and writes of 280MBps. [...] When the price of a 128GB SATA SSD is roughly $50 to $60 today, you may rightly wonder why Optane Memory would be worth the bother. Intel says most consumers just don't want to give up the capacity for their photos and videos. PC configurations with a hard drive and an SSD, while standard for higher-end PC users, isn't popular for the newbies. Think of the times you've had friends or family fill up the boot drive with cat pictures, but the secondary drive is nearly empty. Intel Optane Memory would give that mainstream user the same or better performance as an SSD, with the capacity advantage of the 1TB or 2TB drive they're used to. Intel claims Optane Memory performance is as good or better than an SSD's, offering better latency by magnitudes and the ability to peak at much lower queue depths.
Thanks for the ad, I guess, but you missed somethi (Score:4, Insightful)
So these high-priced, low-capacity drives are meant to fill the need for low-priced, high-capacity drives?
Shouldn't the summary at least attempt to fill in the gaps here?
Intel is blowing (Score:2)
Smoke. Total and complete nonsense. Why would I want to buy their over-priced octane junk verses a Samsung 951* or 960* NVMe drive? Far more storage for around $115-$130, 1.4 GBytes/sec consistent read performance, decent write performance, and decent durability.
P.S. the Intel 600P NVMe drive is also horrid, don't buy it.
Intel Marketing Incorrect (Score:2)
The way Intel plans on using Optane memory, yes it will most certainly improve the speed of HDs by caching but to say it will always outperform an SSD is an outright lie. For starters if you're working with unusually large datasets it likely won't all fit in Optane memory and unless your cache is highly intelligent and can read ahead, it's likely that things will load slowly on the first attempt. Then for laptops there's also the bonus of not destroying the HD if your laptop gets bumped in the wrong way o
Being confused... (Score:2)
They are saying that SSD cache of HDD is rare because most people only have one device, but somehow by being more expensive per GB, this has a better chance of being a common configuration? This pitch is sufficiently convoluted I can't help but to wonder how worried/challenged they must be to find a wider market for the technology, given the price point.
This seems to be an unfortunate reality of PC storage, the vast majority of the market is entrenched in 'good enough'. Even NVMe is a relative rarity, des
Terrible article summary (Score:2)
Intel is marketing the Optane Memory M.2 modules as caches for hard drives.
"Lather, rinse, repeat. With each duplicate task, the launching speed accelerated. The load time for Gimp, for example, dropped from about 14 seconds to 8 seconds, and then to 3 or 4 seconds as the Optane Memory cached the task."
That's only speeding up accesses for repeated tasks (which, granted, there are many of).
