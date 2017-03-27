Galaxy Note 7 Is Not Dead, Samsung Says It Will Sell Refurbished Units (samsung.com) 23
Samsung announced on Monday it plans to sell refurbished units of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, months after the handset was pulled from the markets due to fire-prone batteries. The company says it is yet to determine the markets it will sell the refurbished Note 7 units, and it is in talks with relevant regulatory authorities and carriers. The company also has a plan in place for the units it doesn't want to bring back to the market. In a statement, the company said, "For remaining Galaxy Note 7 devices, components such as semiconductors and camera modules shall be detached by companies specializing in such services and used for test sample production purposes. Finally, for left over component recycling, Samsung shall first extract precious metals, such as copper, nickel, gold and silver by utilizing eco-friendly companies specializing in such processes."
Re:
Re:
Re:
Re:
Re:
What Markets (Score:2)
The company says it is yet to determine the markets it will sell the refurbished Note 7 units
Probably the markets around the world with fewer lawyers to sue them when they catch fire.
Solution (Score:2)
If the issue existed in the layered lithium battery and the tight tolerances of the case-battery fitment, they're probably planning a thinner (lower capacity) battery that is less likely to pinch and detonate. There's no reason it can't be just as safe as any other phone battery.
I'll buy one.... (Score:2)
My Note 4 is a bit long in the tooth these days.. I'd welcome a Note 7.
Seriously, Samsung isn't going to do the burning phone thing again. It was bad enough the first time, one would figure that they'd be a whole lot more careful the second time around.