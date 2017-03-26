US Workers Face A Higher Risk Of Being Replaced By Robots

There's a surprising prediction for the next 15 years from the world's second largest professional services firm. An anonymous reader quotes CNN:61% of America's financial service jobs "are at a high risk of being replaced by robots," according to the article, vs. just 32% of the finance jobs in the U.K. (Those U.S. finance jobs tend to be "domestic retail operations" like small-town bank tellers, whereas U.K. finance jobs concentrate more in international finance and investment banking.) The firm's chief economist sees a world where new jobs are more likely to go to higher-skilled workers, and he ultimately predicts "a restructuring of the jobs market... The gap between rich and poor could get even wider."