US Workers Face A Higher Risk Of Being Replaced By Robots (cnn.com) 16
There's a surprising prediction for the next 15 years from the world's second largest professional services firm. An anonymous reader quotes CNN: Millions of workers around the world are at risk of losing their jobs to robots -- but Americans should be particularly worried. Thirty-eight percent of jobs in the U.S. are at high risk of being replaced by robots and artificial intelligence over the next 15 years, according to a new report by PwC. Meanwhile, only 30% of jobs in the U.K. are similarly endangered. The same level of risk applies to only 21% of positions in Japan.
61% of America's financial service jobs "are at a high risk of being replaced by robots," according to the article, vs. just 32% of the finance jobs in the U.K. (Those U.S. finance jobs tend to be "domestic retail operations" like small-town bank tellers, whereas U.K. finance jobs concentrate more in international finance and investment banking.) The firm's chief economist sees a world where new jobs are more likely to go to higher-skilled workers, and he ultimately predicts "a restructuring of the jobs market... The gap between rich and poor could get even wider."
It makes perfect sense.
If your working contribution costs more to automate than it takes to pay your wage, you will be safe from automation (at least until automation drives down the costs of further automation sufficiently to resolve this case).
If your wages are on par with, or greater (amortized over time) than the costs of replacing you with automation, your job is at high risk of being eliminated to automation as a cost saving measure.
Combined, the only "safe" class of workers are those in a situation w
Would it kill CNN (or slashdot for that matter) to include things like references, facts, and arguments to back up conclusions?
It would since those often don't exist.
There are suites of jobs which are at risk in high wage earning countries. Hopefully yours won't be one of them. Lets face it we're about to be exposed to the largest revolution in earning power that the world has ever seen.
Drive a truck or buy a PC to do it for you.
Deliver pizza's or buy a PC to do it for you.
Deliver financial advice or buy a PC to do if for you
Assist with inventory or buy a PC to do it for you
Drive a tractor or buy a PC to do it for you....
Get the picture...
What if I could purchase a robot that could go out and earn a living for me?
This is fantasy of course, but if I could afford a robot with even most of my abilities as an employee but who could work much longer hours only needing to be taken offline for maintenance occasionally think of it!
Of course, then there will be pressure to upgrade my robot because after a few years it will be surpassed by newer more capable models.
How will my robot compete with all the technological advances of newer robots?
And then