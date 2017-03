Steve Wozniak Invests In Robot-Powered Paper-Digitizing Startup

Steve Wozniak -- along with Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byer -- have invested in an automated paper-digitization company named Ripcord, which formally launched on Thursday. An anonymous reader quotes VentureBeat:"It sounds silly at first, but a really big part of the reason why this has never been done before are staples," explains Business Insider. " Existing scanner systems require humans to pull staples , separate three-ring binders, unclip paper clips, and occasionally even unstrip duct tape before they can go through the system -- otherwise they jam up the works.""Our robots work their magic," explains Ripcord's web site . They're charging .004 cents per page -- for every month that it's stored in the cloud.