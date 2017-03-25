Steve Wozniak Invests In Robot-Powered Paper-Digitizing Startup (businessinsider.com) 10
Steve Wozniak -- along with Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byer -- have invested in an automated paper-digitization company named Ripcord, which formally launched on Thursday. An anonymous reader quotes VentureBeat: Based in Hayward, California, Ripcord has machines that can scan, index, and categorize paper records to make them searchable through companies' existing systems, via the cloud... Upon receipt, Ripcord unboxes the files and passes them to its machines, which scan, upload, and convert the content into searchable PDFs. Ripcord says that the conversion and classification process is around 80 percent automated and covers handling, the removal of fasteners (e.g. staples), and scanning.
"It sounds silly at first, but a really big part of the reason why this has never been done before are staples," explains Business Insider. "Existing scanner systems require humans to pull staples, separate three-ring binders, unclip paper clips, and occasionally even unstrip duct tape before they can go through the system -- otherwise they jam up the works."
"Our robots work their magic," explains Ripcord's web site. They're charging .004 cents per page -- for every month that it's stored in the cloud.
So many questions (Score:2)
1) Can your robots read bad handwriting? Because a lot of paper documents have handwritten info.
2) What kind of security/privacy guarantees can your offer, and do you have adequate insurance to cover claims from a major hack or data breach?
3) Can I offload my documents from your cloud service to a different service or to my own servers?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Is OCR that good yet? I understand that PDF can store the image, along with the text metadata for searching. So the text can be improved while retaining visual fidelity for when OCR improves. Or when an intern deciphers the handwriting.
But as you say, I would want to do a lot of cleanup that relies on local availability, not cloud nonsense.
And mid trial when AWS dies due to a typo, I'm going to go apeshit and your design is defective. So they have piles of disclaimers which automatically make this a subopti
Robot Arms (Not the Hotel) Take Men's Jobs (Score:2)
Cost (Score:2)
Scanning & handling paper - 0.004 cents per page
All your private data on someone else's server - priceless.
Longevity (Score:2)
They're charging
.004 cents per page -- for every month that it's stored in the cloud.
And that's why I am worried about approaches like this. Documents that were maturing for posterity in a basement are now subject to a rental fee, and once a bean counter decides not to pay that, they're gone.
That may be okay for documents that aren't of any value to future document diggers, but I fear that much of future history will be lost if subject to a rent troll.