Indiana's Inmates Could Soon Have Access To Tablets

An anonymous reader quotes a report from ABC57 News in South Bend, Indiana: Indiana is looking to help offenders who are behind bars. Soon, each inmate in the Hoosier state could have their own tablet. The Indiana Department of Correction says the tablet will help inmates stay connected with their families and improve their education. Offenders will be able to use the tablets to access any classwork, self-help materials or entertainment. Officials expect to use entertainment, like music or movies, to reward good behavior. The proposal was first filed in January. Apple iPad's or kindles won't be used. Instead, a company that makes tablets specifically for prisons or jails will be hired. One San Francisco based-company they may consider, Telmate, has a device that is used in more than 20 states, including some jails in Marshall County. INDOC is hoping a vendor will front the costs of the entertainment apps so taxpayers won't have to. INDOC also says it wants to avoid charging inmate fees because charging fees that they can't afford would defeat the purpose of the system. If the company selected pays, the vendor would be reimbursed and still earn a profit.

  • I know the get tough on crime crowd will be throwing a massive shit-fit, but if you can give them something to occupy their time, it might be less shit going down in there.
    • How about "occupying their time" with work such as making license plates, breaking big rocks into smaller rocks, digging holes, filling in holes, etc.?

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by OzPeter ( 195038 )

        How about "occupying their time" with work such as making license plates, breaking big rocks into smaller rocks, digging holes, filling in holes, etc.?

        And when they get out their only possible skill set will be "making license plates, breaking big rocks into smaller rocks, digging holes, filling in holes, etc.". At least with a tablet the have the possibility of learning something of value.

        • Not true, menial labor serves to convince people they don't want to do menial labor and strive for something better. It's up to the individual to find their motivation. Would tablet permissions as a reward work for good behavior? Sure, I don't however think every inmate should get one at the cost to taxpayers.

      • The first is at least productive, but it isn't really a viable skill training program, especially if the only people who get to make license plates are in prison. The others are just pointless punishment that don't actually help anyone and just feed our vindictiveness.

        One interesting approach that I read about a few years ago that seems to really help was a dog training program [newleashonlife-usa.org] where inmates help to rehabilitate and train shelter dogs so that they can be adopted or for use as service animals. It's certai

      • How about "occupying their time" with work such as making license plates, breaking big rocks into smaller rocks, digging holes, filling in holes, etc.?

        Having zero marketable skills will really do well for America's already shithouse recidivism stats.

    • [1] Is it to punish Bad Guys, said punishment being a deterrent to keep all those not-quite Bad Guys from taking the plunge?

      [2] Is it to protect the populace, keeping Bad Guys off the streets?

      [3] Or is it to rehabilitate Bad Guys, transform them into Good Guys?

      If it's [1] or [2], ditch the iPads and stack 'em up like cordwood. If it's [3], give 'em all iPads and teach 'em web design (the modern equivalent of making license plates), but don't call it 'prison,' because words mean something. It seems to me

  • Obligatory Community reference:
    http://community-sitcom.wikia.... [wikia.com]

  • These will be used 99.9% for porn.

  • Remember we are talking about "innovation" coming from for-profit prisons.

    They operate on cost plus contracts, with practically unlimited access to tax payer funds. If some court somewhere rules "inmates must have access to gym equipment", they could build a 2 million dollar gym in the prison and mop up 20% of it or build 20K gym and get 20% of that. Which one would they choose?

    These prison companies charge 2 $ a minute for a phone call. Yes, in this day and age of unlimited voice and data, voice calls o

  • I saw another article about this a month ago.

    http://www.cbsnews.com/news/ne... [cbsnews.com]

    They may be able to customize how locked down they are depending on the facility where they're used.

    In this article they pay 5 cents a minute.

    Inmates can text and call up to 10 contacts who must be screened and approved by the company. Telmate monitors and stores data on the inmates’ communications, providing the information to investigator

    Better article:

    http://cbs6albany.com/news/loc... [cbs6albany.com]

    Inmates can't surf the web on the devices but they are allowed to talk to or text up to 10 contacts. The sheriff says Telmate, the company that created the tablet software, checks those people out before any communication occurs.
    “As well as vetting the person they look for buzzwords, encrypted messages trying to come through,” Apple said.

  • So instead of waiting for a family member to visit for relaying hit orders to the brute squad, they can do it via email or chat?

