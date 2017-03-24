South Korea Finds Qualcomm Prevented Samsung From Selling Its Exynos Processors (digitaltrends.com) 7
According to the South Korea Trade Commission (SKTC), Qualcomm prevented Samsung from selling its Exynos processors to various third-party phone manufacturers. "The Commission's report claims that Qualcomm abused its standard-essential patents -- which define technical standards like Wi-Fi and 4G -- to prevent Samsung from selling its modems, integrated processors, and other chips to smartphone makers like LG, Huawei, Xiaomi, and others," reports Digital Trends. "The Commission reportedly threatened to file suit against Samsung, which had agreed to license the patents for an undisclosed sum, if the South Korean electronics maker began competing against it in the mobile market." From the report: That bullying ran afoul of the South Korea Trade Commission's rules, which require that standard-essential patents be licensed on fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms. "Samsung Electronics has been blocked from selling its modem chips to other smartphone manufacturers due to a license deal it signed with Qualcomm," the commissioners wrote. The report provides legal justification for the $853 million fine the SKTC placed on Qualcomm in December for "anti-competitive practices." Qualcomm intends to appeal. "[We] strongly disagree with the KFTC's announced decision, which Qualcomm believes is inconsistent with the facts and the law, reflects a flawed process, and represents a violation of due process rights owed American companies" under an applicable agreement between the U.S. and South Korea.
Government Regulators (Score:1)
"We at the SKTC find Qualcomm engaged in anti-competitive practices. We are therefore filing suit against Samsung."
Makes sense.
Re: Government Regulators (Score:2)
Pretty clearly an editing error in the original, because the lawsuit was conditional on Samsung competing against "it", which would make no sense if "it" was the Commission rather than Qualcomm.
A necessary condition for all patents? (Score:3, Interesting)
Compulsory licensing.
What the hell, we should apply it to copyright also
Qualcomm is not anybody's friend. (Score:1)
It's pretty clear Qualcomm is holding back the Android market. They're leveraging their IP holdings to suppress competitors.. While at the same time pushing products that don't feet the needs of the industry.
There's a reason Samsung, Apple, and all of the major Chinese phone makers now in part or completely rely on in-house developed SoCs for their products. Being at Qualcomm's mercy awful.
Qualcomm's also been stumbling on the 64bit transition. Their first 64 bit SoC was bad power hog.. And their new one du
SKTC? (Score:2)
I thought they called themselves the ROK (making it ROKTC).
So we drop our troops 100 miles south (Score:2)
I mean, we voted for the Cheeto, this is exactly the style of diplomacy you'd expect from him.