Why You Should Care About the Supreme Court Case On Toner Cartridges (consumerist.com) 26
rmdingler quotes a report from Consumerist: A corporate squabble over printer toner cartridges doesn't sound particularly glamorous, and the phrase "patent exhaustion" is probably already causing your eyes to glaze over. However, these otherwise boring topics are the crux of a Supreme Court case that will answer a question with far-reaching impact for all consumers: Can a company that sold you something use its patent on that product to control how you choose to use after you buy it? The case in question is Impression Products, Inc v Lexmark International, Inc, came before the nation's highest court on Tuesday. Here's the background: Lexmark makes printers. Printers need toner in order to print, and Lexmark also happens to sell toner. Then there's Impression Products, a third-party company makes and refills toner cartridges for use in printers, including Lexmark's. Lexmark, however, doesn't want that; if you use third-party toner cartridges, that's money that Lexmark doesn't make. So it sued, which brings us to the legal chain that ended up at the Supreme Court. In an effort to keep others from getting a piece of that sweet toner revenue, Lexmark turned to its patents: The company began selling printer cartridges with a notice on the package forbidding reuse or transfer to third parties. Then, when a third-party -- like Impression -- came around reselling or recycling the cartridges, Lexmark could accuse them of patent infringement. So far the courts have sided with Lexmark, ruling that Impression was using Lexmark's patented technology in an unauthorized way. The Supreme Court is Impression's last avenue of appeal. The question before the Supreme Court isn't one of "can Lexmark patent this?" Because Lexmark can, and has. The question is, rather: Can patent exhaustion still be a thing, or does the original manufacturer get to keep having the final say in what you and others can do with the product? Kate Cox notes via Consumerist that the Supreme Court ruling is still likely months away. However, she has provided a link to the transcript of this week's oral arguments (PDF) in her report and has dissected it to see which way the justices are leaning on the issue.
Re: (Score:1)
Oh look. An american saying his european trying to insult everyone. Lame.
If I had my way... (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
this matter has long been settled in cases such as the one that allows you to use whatever brand oil and consumables (filters etc) in your car
Nope. "Right to repair" laws only apply to cars, not to products in general. They don't even apply to tractors and other vehicles [slashdot.org].
Re: (Score:2)
If the paten
Re: (Score:2)
This is the only sane way to look at the issue. I paid you for product X; now it's mine. I do with it as I please.
I want to pay someone to modify it? That's my right. It's mine now, remember?
Fait Acompli? (Score:2)
Excuse me? What have they patented exactly? A sticker saying "Do not remove"? Some software on the chip? And this invalidates my rights to buy, install, or use aftermarket parts or services because..... of.... what clause in patent law exactly?
Is the author high, or trying to sneak in support for an invalid patent, or just plain confused? Patents affect who can make a product. Not the sale or use of th
Re: (Score:2)
...What clusterfuck corrosion of the rule of law have the patent lawyers hoisted on the body politic this time?
"Rule of law"? Have you been living in a cave? Rule of law has been on the endangered species list for quite some time, and its prospects of survival are becoming more dire by the second. Corporations have been quite successful in their overt efforts make the rule of law follow the dodo into extinction.
Nobody should be surprised by this kind of shit any more; the only surprise is that there seems to be no sign of the bloody revolution that usually follows such ongoing abuse by the rich and powerful. I guess
Re: (Score:2)
Nobody should be surprised by this kind of shit any more; the only surprise is that there seems to be no sign of the bloody revolution that usually follows such ongoing abuse by the rich and powerful.
A revolution never come with a warning [azlyrics.com]
A revolution never sends you an omen
A revolution just arrived like the morning
Ring the alarm we come to wake up the snoring
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Excuse me? What have they patented exactly? A sticker saying "Do not remove"? Some software on the chip? And this invalidates my rights to buy, install, or use aftermarket parts or services because..... of.... what clause in patent law exactly?
Lexmark patented the design of the toner cartridges for their printers. Their argument is based on the premise that the long-standing "First Sale" doctrine doesn't apply, and that their patent rights extend to any subsequent use of their patented product, so that Impression Products' refurbishing and refilling, and subsequent sale of, expended Lexmark toner cartridges constitutes infringement of their patent. If SCOTUS rules in their favor, it would put a severe damper on, if not kill outright, the ability
Re: (Score:2)
I don't see many people continuing to use the same printer for more than fourteen years.
I'm still using a Laserjet 2300 which is from April 2003 [fixyourownprinter.com], you insensitive clod! I need to replace the pickup rollers again...
Note to self (Score:4, Insightful)
never buy anything Lexmark.
Re: (Score:2)
That's not news, though. Lexmark has been the sleaziest and also the least competent of printer manufacturers since forever.
Re: (Score:2)
The catch is that it's starting to be "never buy anything" from anyone. There isn't a company on this planet that doesn't want this ability to control it's products after purchase, and they consistently get away with it.
Once you get rid of all the companies that are trying to screw you over, you quickly find that there's nobody left to buy anything from.
Re: (Score:2)
- Void the warranty on the printer if a 3rd party cartridge is used.
- Claim copyright infringement of the chip on the cartridge.
Lexmark is just being super greedy. They want the sales of those aftermarket cartridges. However, they don't realize that *IF* they win the court case, people can choose to purchase a printer and cartridge f