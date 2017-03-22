Japanese Company Develops a Solar Cell With Record-Breaking 26%+ Efficiency (arstechnica.com) 20
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The silicon-based cells that make up a solar panel have a theoretical efficiency limit of 29 percent, but so far that number has proven elusive. Practical efficiency rates in the low-20-percent range have been considered very good for commercial solar panels. But researchers with Japanese chemical manufacturer Kaneka Corporation have built a solar cell with a photo conversion rate of 26.3 percent, breaking the previous record of 25.6 percent. Although it's just a 2.7 percent increase in efficiency, improvements in commercially viable solar cell technology are increasingly hard-won. Not only that, but the researchers noted in their paper that after they submitted their article to Nature Energy, they were able to further optimize their solar cell to achieve 26.6 percent efficiency. That result has been recognized by the National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL). In the Nature Energy paper, the researchers described building a 180.4 cm2 cell using high-quality thin-film heterojunction (HJ) -- that is, layering silicon within the cell to minimize band gaps where electron states can't exist. Controlling heterojunctions is a known technique among solar cell builders -- Panasonic uses it and will likely incorporate it into cells built for Tesla at the Solar City plant in Buffalo, and Kaneka has its own proprietary heterojunction techniques. For this record-breaking solar cell, the Kaneka researchers also placed low-resistance electrodes toward the rear of the cell, which maximized the number of photons that collected inside the cell from the front. And, as is common on many solar cells, they coated the front of the cell with a layer of amorphous silicon and an anti-reflective layer to protect the cell's components and collect photons more efficiently.
"26.3 percent, breaking the previous record of 25.6 percent. Although it's just a 2.7 percent increase"
Uh, what? Someone flunked elementary school math.
25.6 * 1.027 = 26.29
Lots of people flunk elementary maths... apparently.
"Lots of people flunk elementary maths... apparently."
Well, at least you're in good company.
Keeping the same number of significant digits in the lower and higher efficiencies, a 3 percent increase from 25.6 would round to 26.4, and a 2 percent increase from 25.6 would round to 26.1.
This means that to describe a percentage increase that properly rounds to 26.3, you need one more digit, and once you decide to add the extra digit, you want to make it as accurate as possib
26.29 rounds to 26, not 27.
Nobody mentioned 27 though. 2.7 isn't 27.
And, although the wording clearly implies an absolute relationship, the correct relative formula would be 26.3/25.6=1.03 when significant digits are accommodated (which would be a 3% relative increase).
You're making the assumption that 26.3 and 25.6 are given with the full number of significant digits (which may not be the case), or that significant digits actually matter in a percentage figure (not an actual measurement) in popular scientific journalism. Get over yourself.
Well, at least you're in good company.
Someone's really salty to be shown wrong, eh?
26.29 rounds to 26, not 27. And, although the wording clearly implies an absolute relationship, the correct relative formula would be 26.3/25.6=1.03 when significant digits are accommodated (which would be a 3% relative increase).
26.3 (the previous record), multiplied by 1.027 (or 102.7%, or increasing by 2.7%) equals 26.29, which rounds to 26.3 (the new record).
That's not elementary maths, I grant you, but I'm sure you would have spotted it if you weren't so eager for the FP.
Efficiency is useless. (Score:1)
Cost is everything. Unless these panels are to be installed in Manhattan or on a satellite efficiency is not much help. If efficiency goes up 2x and cost goes up 10x is that any use? No.
On the other hand if efficiency goes down 2x but cost reduces by 10x we could put solar panels out in the desert and get good use out of it.
Re:Efficiency is useless. (Score:4, Insightful)
Cost is not everything, that is pretty dumb economic thinking. Cost efficiency is everything, the return on capital investment. With branded solar energy systems, retained capital investment is as important as energy generated. Want it the price of a home with a top quality solar energy system versus a home without one. What premium can you start to charge on a home where the supply charge for electricity is higher than the cost of actual supply of electricity, a house that is basically black out proof. Where energy running cost for a car heads to zero.
So in mid level housing density, how close to an effective solar energy system for a two story town house, where a premium is paid, due to limited are for panels. It makes no sense with solar panels to have them anywhere else but as close as practicable to the point of demand, screw the insensate greed of the energy companies. Doing away with the electrical grid all together in suburban low density housing would be a major victory for the majority, screw the energy companies, they can pretty much choke on their own gas (tee hee).
Over time, though, the cost almost always comes down unless there's a reliance on highly valuable raw materials (such as gold).
Cost and Toxicity (Score:2, Insightful)
The only reasonable improvements are in reducing the cost of manufacturing and reducing the amazingly toxic byproducts of solar cell production.
Misleading and false (Score:1)
OK, cool... (Score:2)
...but solar cell efficiency only really matters when space is limited.