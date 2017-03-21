UK Flight Ban On Devices To Be Announced

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Transportation United Kingdom Hardware Technology

The UK is due to announce a cabin baggage ban on laptops, tablets and DVD players on certain passenger flights, after a similar US move. From a report on BBC: It is understood the UK restrictions may differ from the US Department of Homeland Security's ban, although details have not yet been released. Flights from 10 airports in eight Muslim-majority countries are subject to the US announcement. US officials said bombs could be hidden in a series of devices. BBC home affairs correspondent Daniel Sandford said the expected move was "obviously part of coordinated action with the US." The attempted downing of an airliner in Somalia last year was linked to a laptop device, and it appears the security precautions are an attempt to stop similar incidents, our correspondent added.

  • In completely unrelated news, charges for in-flight entertainment units have gone up.

  • WTF (Score:3)

    by vux984 ( 928602 ) on Tuesday March 21, 2017 @12:07PM (#54081979)

    Wow... just nuts.

    Everyone doing short hops / day trips for business is going to howl... that's basically their entire luggage. One laptop bag. Now they have to all pack them and check them? That's a huge waste of their time.

    And everyone doing long hauls and bigger trips - the laptop is the entertainment for the cabin, to get work done in the cabin, and above all nobody wants to put their several thousand dollars relatively fragile laptop in checked baggage where the TSA gorillas and baggage handlers will either play frisbee with it or just steal it.

    How is anyone ok with putting up with this nonsense?

  • Yesterday there was a report that a Jordanian airline banned these devices, and the first thing I thought was someone figured out how to weaponize certain laptops. This news declares that much, so yesterday's news makes more sense.

    Bomb sniffing dogs may get them, but in dozens of flights including International this year I have seen very few dogs.

  • So if you are travelling to the U.S. or the UK from "The Good Airports", nobody bothers you. Try to fly from Istanbul to New York or LA, though, and you are stripped of your electronics for the entire duration of the long flight? What if you are a businessperson who needs to work while on the plane? What if you have concerns about putting a 2,500 Dollar laptop full of your private data in your luggage, where it may break or become lost, rather than carrying it on your person? And what precisely can go into
  • And we all know what rules must have followed on this incident.

