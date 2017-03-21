Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Transportation United Kingdom Hardware Technology

UK Flight Ban On Devices To Be Announced (bbc.com) 43

Posted by msmash from the shape-of-things-to-come dept.
The UK is due to announce a cabin baggage ban on laptops, tablets and DVD players on certain passenger flights, after a similar US move. From a report on BBC: It is understood the UK restrictions may differ from the US Department of Homeland Security's ban, although details have not yet been released. Flights from 10 airports in eight Muslim-majority countries are subject to the US announcement. US officials said bombs could be hidden in a series of devices. BBC home affairs correspondent Daniel Sandford said the expected move was "obviously part of coordinated action with the US." The attempted downing of an airliner in Somalia last year was linked to a laptop device, and it appears the security precautions are an attempt to stop similar incidents, our correspondent added.

UK Flight Ban On Devices To Be Announced

Comments Filter:

  • All these bans are useless security theatre (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    These days terrorists could kill more people detonating their explosive belts while standing in the waiting lines of TSA screening in airports.

    • I'm not sure why they ban in the cabin, but allow it to be packed in checked luggage...?

      Wouldn't a bomb blowing up in the luggage hold do just as much damage?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rfengr ( 910026 )
        The baggage scanners use some sort of high powered x-ray back-scatter that can detect explosives.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by H3lldr0p ( 40304 )

          The baggage scanners use some sort of high powered x-ray back-scatter that can detect explosives.

          Sometimes...the rate of false positives is above what should be acceptable in this sort of situation but since the TSA is a jobs program they're letting that slide by.

      • It's especially weird, as I'm not allowed to put a laptop in checked luggage because they don't allow large lithium-ion batteries in the hold.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by houghi ( 78078 )

      People will point out that this is what happened in Brussels. Only partly true. The check lines are and where behind pilons that would have prevent them from getting near the Belgian TSA people. They did it in the check-in hall and in the Metro Station (Idiots even did it in the wrong Metro station, but that is besides the point)
      There now is a pre-check before you enter the airport. Not everybody is being checked.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TWX ( 665546 )

      If the point is to spread terror, the destroying an aircraft seems to be more effective than blowing up a queue. Not only is the visual of an aircraft crashing to the earth more vivid, but it demonstrates that security itself is ineffective.

      It also might be difficult to rack-up the body count in a queue. A 747 carries more than 500 passengers in a two-class layout and an A340 carries 350 in a two-class layout. It may be difficult to kill that many people with a single terrorist in a security line, especi

    • Yes, but that would probably just kill people. People are replaceable--they can be created with unskilled labor. We're talking about downing a multi-million dollar aircraft here. Not to mention what would happen to airline profits if people become nervous about flying.

      I mean, let's get our priorities straight here.

  • In-seat entertainment price rise (Score:4, Informative)

    by Palms1111 ( 2786225 ) on Tuesday March 21, 2017 @12:06PM (#54081975)
    In completely unrelated news, charges for in-flight entertainment units have gone up.

  • WTF (Score:3)

    by vux984 ( 928602 ) on Tuesday March 21, 2017 @12:07PM (#54081979)

    Wow... just nuts.

    Everyone doing short hops / day trips for business is going to howl... that's basically their entire luggage. One laptop bag. Now they have to all pack them and check them? That's a huge waste of their time.

    And everyone doing long hauls and bigger trips - the laptop is the entertainment for the cabin, to get work done in the cabin, and above all nobody wants to put their several thousand dollars relatively fragile laptop in checked baggage where the TSA gorillas and baggage handlers will either play frisbee with it or just steal it.

    How is anyone ok with putting up with this nonsense?

    • Re:WTF (Score:4, Interesting)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <(mojo) (at) (world3.net)> on Tuesday March 21, 2017 @12:16PM (#54082037) Homepage

      It only applies to countries that are part of Trump's Muslim ban. The US government must have offered the UK something to follow suit and give their scheme legitimacy... We are kind of desperate with Brexit coming up and a desperate need for trade deals.

      It's disgusting, we shouldn't be entertaining it.

      • It only applies to countries that are part of Trump's Muslim ban. The US government must have offered the UK something to follow suit and give their scheme legitimacy... We are kind of desperate with Brexit coming up and a desperate need for trade deals.

        It's disgusting, we shouldn't be entertaining it.

        Choices have consequences. Which do you want? A temporary ban for non-citizens or inconveniencing all travellers? Make your choice.

      • >>Trump's Muslim ban

        Actually, the countries were singled out by the Obama administration. And there is no ban on Muslims -- that would be illegal. There are, however, travel restrictions that affect incoming flights from certain countries known to harbor large numbers of people who have threatened to kill large numbers of Americans in as spectacular a fashion as they can muster.

  • What I thought (Score:3)

    by s.petry ( 762400 ) on Tuesday March 21, 2017 @12:09PM (#54081989)

    Yesterday there was a report that a Jordanian airline banned these devices, and the first thing I thought was someone figured out how to weaponize certain laptops. This news declares that much, so yesterday's news makes more sense.

    Bomb sniffing dogs may get them, but in dozens of flights including International this year I have seen very few dogs.

  • So if you are travelling to the U.S. or the UK from "The Good Airports", nobody bothers you. Try to fly from Istanbul to New York or LA, though, and you are stripped of your electronics for the entire duration of the long flight? What if you are a businessperson who needs to work while on the plane? What if you have concerns about putting a 2,500 Dollar laptop full of your private data in your luggage, where it may break or become lost, rather than carrying it on your person? And what precisely can go into

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      No racism. It has to do with the level of screening at those locations and the trust the TSA and UK equivalent have in those screenings.

      • Turkey is a country where you HAVE to go through airport-style metal detectors and X-ray machines every time you step into a fricking shopping center. You have to remove your keys, wallet, smartphone every time you enter a shopping center. If you are parking your car at a shopping center in Istanbul, security personnel makes you pop open the trunk of your car to check that there is nothing dangerous hidden in it. This is to keep shoppers safe from would-be attackers, because the country has suffered under t

    • Theft is a bigger problem than damage.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

      There are people who will be delighted at all the new stuff there is to steal.

    • So if you are travelling to the U.S. or the UK from "The Good Airports", nobody bothers you. Try to fly from Istanbul to New York or LA, though, and you are stripped of your electronics for the entire duration of the long flight? What if you are a businessperson who needs to work while on the plane? What if you have concerns about putting a 2,500 Dollar laptop full of your private data in your luggage, where it may break or become lost, rather than carrying it on your person? And what precisely can go into a Laptop or Smartphone that is sooo well hidden that airport X-Ray scanners don't see it? Plus: Wouldn't would-be attackers be smart enough to get on a plane from a "Good Airport" as opposed to a "Bad Airport" after such a ban? Am I missing something about the point of this ban?

      Is communism a race? Islam is an ideology bent on world domination. Go read their handbook. There are Christians from every tribe and race on the planet almost but do you see anyone screaming racism when Christians are attacked? Why not?

  • Remember that guy who had a bomb in his underwear? (Score:3)

    by Zorpheus ( 857617 ) on Tuesday March 21, 2017 @12:12PM (#54082007)
    And we all know what rules must have followed on this incident.

  • Like any other expensive and easily identified electronic item, laptops are routinely stolen from checked baggage by baggage handling staff. It has always been thus. Say goodbye to you Lenovo when you travel.

  • ... all passengers will have to travel naked. Clothing can conceal bombs.

  • And as TFA says, the UK tried a similar ban in 2006, and the result was that theft of electronic devices skyrocketed. The risk of in-flight fire also increases, as it is easier to detect a battery fire in the passenger compartment while the fire is restricted to the device and easy to contain , than in the cargo hold. If anything, this ban will make flying less safe.
  • The liberal judges did this. If the US is not able to implement a temporary pause on travel from countries without proper vetting in place, they have to remove certain potential attack vectors. Everyone who travels by commercial airlines suffer because of it. The rich liberals are unaffected by this because they can fly with a private jet.

  • I mean, last time I flew, I had to take my laptop out of it's bag and have it X-Rayed. I'll grant you, I didn't have to do this with my iPad or phone, granted.

    So just say, "Okay, sorry gang, but now you have to have your tablets/phones X-Rayed, too."

