UK Flight Ban On Devices To Be Announced (bbc.com) 43
The UK is due to announce a cabin baggage ban on laptops, tablets and DVD players on certain passenger flights, after a similar US move. From a report on BBC: It is understood the UK restrictions may differ from the US Department of Homeland Security's ban, although details have not yet been released. Flights from 10 airports in eight Muslim-majority countries are subject to the US announcement. US officials said bombs could be hidden in a series of devices. BBC home affairs correspondent Daniel Sandford said the expected move was "obviously part of coordinated action with the US." The attempted downing of an airliner in Somalia last year was linked to a laptop device, and it appears the security precautions are an attempt to stop similar incidents, our correspondent added.
All these bans are useless security theatre (Score:1, Insightful)
These days terrorists could kill more people detonating their explosive belts while standing in the waiting lines of TSA screening in airports.
Re: (Score:2)
Wouldn't a bomb blowing up in the luggage hold do just as much damage?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The baggage scanners use some sort of high powered x-ray back-scatter that can detect explosives.
Sometimes...the rate of false positives is above what should be acceptable in this sort of situation but since the TSA is a jobs program they're letting that slide by.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
People will point out that this is what happened in Brussels. Only partly true. The check lines are and where behind pilons that would have prevent them from getting near the Belgian TSA people. They did it in the check-in hall and in the Metro Station (Idiots even did it in the wrong Metro station, but that is besides the point)
There now is a pre-check before you enter the airport. Not everybody is being checked.
Re: (Score:2)
If the point is to spread terror, the destroying an aircraft seems to be more effective than blowing up a queue. Not only is the visual of an aircraft crashing to the earth more vivid, but it demonstrates that security itself is ineffective.
It also might be difficult to rack-up the body count in a queue. A 747 carries more than 500 passengers in a two-class layout and an A340 carries 350 in a two-class layout. It may be difficult to kill that many people with a single terrorist in a security line, especi
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, but that would probably just kill people. People are replaceable--they can be created with unskilled labor. We're talking about downing a multi-million dollar aircraft here. Not to mention what would happen to airline profits if people become nervous about flying.
I mean, let's get our priorities straight here.
In-seat entertainment price rise (Score:4, Informative)
WTF (Score:3)
Wow... just nuts.
Everyone doing short hops / day trips for business is going to howl... that's basically their entire luggage. One laptop bag. Now they have to all pack them and check them? That's a huge waste of their time.
And everyone doing long hauls and bigger trips - the laptop is the entertainment for the cabin, to get work done in the cabin, and above all nobody wants to put their several thousand dollars relatively fragile laptop in checked baggage where the TSA gorillas and baggage handlers will either play frisbee with it or just steal it.
How is anyone ok with putting up with this nonsense?
Re:WTF (Score:4, Interesting)
It only applies to countries that are part of Trump's Muslim ban. The US government must have offered the UK something to follow suit and give their scheme legitimacy... We are kind of desperate with Brexit coming up and a desperate need for trade deals.
It's disgusting, we shouldn't be entertaining it.
Re: (Score:1)
It only applies to countries that are part of Trump's Muslim ban. The US government must have offered the UK something to follow suit and give their scheme legitimacy... We are kind of desperate with Brexit coming up and a desperate need for trade deals.
It's disgusting, we shouldn't be entertaining it.
Choices have consequences. Which do you want? A temporary ban for non-citizens or inconveniencing all travellers? Make your choice.
Re: (Score:2)
>>Trump's Muslim ban
Actually, the countries were singled out by the Obama administration. And there is no ban on Muslims -- that would be illegal. There are, however, travel restrictions that affect incoming flights from certain countries known to harbor large numbers of people who have threatened to kill large numbers of Americans in as spectacular a fashion as they can muster.
What I thought (Score:3)
Yesterday there was a report that a Jordanian airline banned these devices, and the first thing I thought was someone figured out how to weaponize certain laptops. This news declares that much, so yesterday's news makes more sense.
Bomb sniffing dogs may get them, but in dozens of flights including International this year I have seen very few dogs.
Re: (Score:1)
>first thing I thought was someone figured out how to weaponize certain laptops
It's believed that terrorists did just that last year. http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-35521646 [bbc.com]
Re: (Score:1)
So are the libtards going to suggest we're now discriminating again 'Muslim laptops' because the ban only applies to certain "Muslim Majority countries"? I certainly wouldn't put it past them.
Well its obviously Islamophobic as are so many things like, for example, not wanting to live under Sharia law.
A Bit Of Racism Here, No? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
No racism. It has to do with the level of screening at those locations and the trust the TSA and UK equivalent have in those screenings.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Theft is a bigger problem than damage.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
There are people who will be delighted at all the new stuff there is to steal.
Re: (Score:1)
So if you are travelling to the U.S. or the UK from "The Good Airports", nobody bothers you. Try to fly from Istanbul to New York or LA, though, and you are stripped of your electronics for the entire duration of the long flight? What if you are a businessperson who needs to work while on the plane? What if you have concerns about putting a 2,500 Dollar laptop full of your private data in your luggage, where it may break or become lost, rather than carrying it on your person? And what precisely can go into a Laptop or Smartphone that is sooo well hidden that airport X-Ray scanners don't see it? Plus: Wouldn't would-be attackers be smart enough to get on a plane from a "Good Airport" as opposed to a "Bad Airport" after such a ban? Am I missing something about the point of this ban?
Is communism a race? Islam is an ideology bent on world domination. Go read their handbook. There are Christians from every tribe and race on the planet almost but do you see anyone screaming racism when Christians are attacked? Why not?
Remember that guy who had a bomb in his underwear? (Score:3)
Laptops in Luggage? (Score:2)
Like any other expensive and easily identified electronic item, laptops are routinely stolen from checked baggage by baggage handling staff. It has always been thus. Say goodbye to you Lenovo when you travel.
In a logical follow-up... (Score:2)
... all passengers will have to travel naked. Clothing can conceal bombs.
Will increase risks of theft and cargo hold fire (Score:2)
Choices have consequences. (Score:1)
Don't they X-Ray these things? (Score:2)
I mean, last time I flew, I had to take my laptop out of it's bag and have it X-Rayed. I'll grant you, I didn't have to do this with my iPad or phone, granted.
So just say, "Okay, sorry gang, but now you have to have your tablets/phones X-Rayed, too."