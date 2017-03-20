Qualcomm's New Processor Brings 4G To Feature Phones As Company Eyes Growth in Developing Markets (fortune.com) 8
With smartphone growth tapped out in many developed countries, the biggest opportunities remaining are in markets where consumers have considerably less disposable income. Qualcomm moved Monday to address this next wave with a renewed chipset for lower-end smartphones and feature phones ("candy phones"). From a report on Fortune: Dubbed the 205 Mobile Platform, the chips will allow less expensive smartphones and even feature phones to connect to 4G LTE networks, which are just spreading in places like Brazil and India. Unlike Qualcomm's top-end chips, which can reach speeds of over 1 gigabit per second on 4G networks, the 205 chips top out at 150 megabits per second. The platform will also include other lower-end capabilities like support for 3-megapixel cameras. "India and the Southeast Asia regions present growth opportunities in the telecom space with 4G adoption rising and continued adoption of feature phones," Jim Cathey, president of Qualcomm Asia Pacific and India, said in a statement.
Emerging markets?? What about the united states? (Score:2)
Verizon still does not offer a single flip phone with VoLTE support which will get to be a really big deal when they shut off the 2G service they use for voice in 2020.
Ok so the ZTE cymbal works on it but isn't officially supported.
Re: (Score:2)
We'll always be a bit backwards here, that's the American way. I support preserving traditional cellphones, as God intended.
U.S.A. U.S.A. U.S.A. U.S.A. U.S.A.
Nokia? (Score:2)
Could this drive the 3310 retro phone, which was obsolete at launch for countries lacking a 2G network?
Re: (Score:2)
It's has one distinguishing feature, a phone.
A smartphone is all about the apps, and I barely use the phone part of mine. The phone part kind of sucks anyways.