typodupeerror
Ask Slashdot: Best Virtual Reality Headsets? 31

Posted by BeauHD from the best-bang-for-your-buck dept.
Quantus347 writes: Straightforward question: I held off for a year to let the various manufacturers shake out the bugs, but now it's down to either a virtual-reality system or a new generation console. So I ask you, the Slashdot community, what are your personal experiences with any of the various VR systems out there? What are their strengths and weaknesses? What little things annoy you the most? What features make a given product the best (or worst) option? "Sprinkle us with wisdom from your mighty brain!" For reference, the HTC Vive costs $799.00, while the Oculus Rift with Oculus Touch motion controllers costs $598 (which is the price after the recent markdown from $799). These prices do not include the necessary hardware required to power each headset. The PlayStation VR ($399.99), Samsung Gear VR ($99.99), and Google Daydream View ($79.00) are also available for less moolah.

  • Rift is better visually and comfort wise. Vive can have a larger play area and is easier to get the room scale tracking right on. There are no other real headsets. The rest are novelties.
  • ...is none. Virtual reality will never work. The disconnect between what your eye sees and your inner ear senses will cause motion sickness in the vast majority of people. This is a physiological problem that cannot be solved. AR is the future, VR is dead. Microsoft is finally doing something smart by ignoring VR and going straight to AR.
    • I forgot to mention that the special snowflakes here of course are not affected by motion sickness. Just non-Slashdot people of course. So don't get mad at me.

      • I forgot to mention that the special snowflakes here of course are not affected by motion sickness. Just non-Slashdot people of course. So don't get mad at me.

        So long as we're clear, then, this affliction doesn't correlate to the audience with which you have shared....

        Tillerson might as well tout climate science at the next Oval Office gathering?

      by Junta ( 36770 )

      Well one, it *can* be solved, and in fact for experiences that do not move the user at all, almost no one gets sick.

      Those that place the user in a cockpit, and move the player around relative to the outside, but not the cockpit, sickness correlates closely with rate of motion sickness in cars and boats and such.

      Even those that move around like crazy, sure more people get sick, but in my personal experience, I'm not even sure it's a majority.

      The short of it is, if you are interested *demo* it for yourself.

    • Just curious, have you tried the latest gen of VR? Because I've tried the Rift and the Vive on tons of people (basically large swaths of my neighborhood), almost none of which are tech geeks, and not a single person has had any bit of motion sickness. From young kids to people in their 70s, all of them were blown away by the experience, and nobody got sick.

      The main reason IMHO, besides the much improved tech, is that very few VR experiences are creating the situation you describe, where there is a disconnec

    by CptLoRes ( 4510239 ) on Saturday March 18, 2017 @09:15AM (#54064849)
    I have both the Rift and the Vive, and the Rift is collecting dust. Rift may have better ergonomics, but the Vive has a much higher 'just works out of the box' factor with better tracking and software. It is sadly also becoming a choice made on principle. The Rift was supposed to be the open system, but after the Facebook money they have turned into what is by far the most closed system of them all right now.

    by Quarters ( 18322 ) on Saturday March 18, 2017 @09:34AM (#54064911)

    Seriously, it's too early. You're looking at first generation hardware across the board and not enough software support for any of the platforms to make it a long term compelling experience. If VR is truly getting established this time, a big 'if', then within three years you will have a worthless gadget that can't keep up. Everyone else will be on 3rd or 4th generation hardware with 2x - 4x the resolution and the software won't be compatible with your 1st gen stuff.

    If you absolutely want to drop the cash on this stuff now I'd say get a PS4 and a PSVR headset. It's the lowest cost of entry, is the easiest to set up, and you can be certain a game you buy will worth with your hardware. Neither of the PC based solutions are anywhere close to being that turnkey currently.

  • Rift is better visually. Vive has much better room scale tracking. Vive accommodates glasses better

