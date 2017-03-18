Ask Slashdot: Best Virtual Reality Headsets? 31
Quantus347 writes: Straightforward question: I held off for a year to let the various manufacturers shake out the bugs, but now it's down to either a virtual-reality system or a new generation console. So I ask you, the Slashdot community, what are your personal experiences with any of the various VR systems out there? What are their strengths and weaknesses? What little things annoy you the most? What features make a given product the best (or worst) option? "Sprinkle us with wisdom from your mighty brain!" For reference, the HTC Vive costs $799.00, while the Oculus Rift with Oculus Touch motion controllers costs $598 (which is the price after the recent markdown from $799). These prices do not include the necessary hardware required to power each headset. The PlayStation VR ($399.99), Samsung Gear VR ($99.99), and Google Daydream View ($79.00) are also available for less moolah.
I forgot to mention that the special snowflakes here of course are not affected by motion sickness. Just non-Slashdot people of course. So don't get mad at me.
So long as we're clear, then, this affliction doesn't correlate to the audience with which you have shared....
Tillerson might as well tout climate science at the next Oval Office gathering?
Well, I'm not well-experienced in the field, but 6-axis motion/attitude sensors are very small and very cheap - almost every smartphone has one. And outfits like Oculus have reportedly spent a lot of effort into learning psychological tricks to ensure that your perception of the image appears to track what the sensor detects.
So I'll defer my sneering until I actually have a chance to try some out. I'm definitely not in the snowflake category. Can't even sit in the front rows of a movie theatre without getting
Buddy, you are the special snowflake here. They guy so sensitive he can't handle VR without hurling. Maybe the headset should come with a trigger warning for you.
I'm very sensitive to motion sickness from games. Most FPS games make me feel unwell after 10 minutes. Been that way since Doom. But i tried a Rift and it was fine.
Well one, it *can* be solved, and in fact for experiences that do not move the user at all, almost no one gets sick.
Those that place the user in a cockpit, and move the player around relative to the outside, but not the cockpit, sickness correlates closely with rate of motion sickness in cars and boats and such.
Even those that move around like crazy, sure more people get sick, but in my personal experience, I'm not even sure it's a majority.
The short of it is, if you are interested *demo* it for yourself.
Just curious, have you tried the latest gen of VR? Because I've tried the Rift and the Vive on tons of people (basically large swaths of my neighborhood), almost none of which are tech geeks, and not a single person has had any bit of motion sickness. From young kids to people in their 70s, all of them were blown away by the experience, and nobody got sick.
The main reason IMHO, besides the much improved tech, is that very few VR experiences are creating the situation you describe, where there is a disconnect
I have both and.. (Score:3, Informative)
None, except possibly PSVR (Score:3)
Seriously, it's too early. You're looking at first generation hardware across the board and not enough software support for any of the platforms to make it a long term compelling experience. If VR is truly getting established this time, a big 'if', then within three years you will have a worthless gadget that can't keep up. Everyone else will be on 3rd or 4th generation hardware with 2x - 4x the resolution and the software won't be compatible with your 1st gen stuff.
If you absolutely want to drop the cash on this stuff now I'd say get a PS4 and a PSVR headset. It's the lowest cost of entry, is the easiest to set up, and you can be certain a game you buy will worth with your hardware. Neither of the PC based solutions are anywhere close to being that turnkey currently.
You do realize that you're making assumptions about my knowledge without any basis whatsoever? I've been making video games professionally since 1995. I'm curious as to your logical leap of "My friend says so-and-so" to "This guy has no idea what he is saying." What gives your friend any more basis to say something regarding gaming technology than anyone else? I've stated the reason why I feel I can offer advice. Please do the same.
