Tesla Discontinuing Model S With 60 KWh Battery (electrek.co) 9
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Electrek: April 16th, 2017 will be the last day to order the Model S 60 and 60D. The vehicles were the least expensive models that customers could purchase from Tesla -- starting at $68,000. The Model S 60 and 60D were equipped with 75 kWh battery packs software-locked to 60 kWh. Owners were able to unlock the remaining 15 kWh through a software update for a fee at any time after the purchase if they decided that they wanted more capacity. Tesla says that they are making the change because most customers ultimately end up upgrading to 75 kWh and they want to streamline the ordering process. It comes as Tesla is preparing to launch the Model 3, which should start at $35,000, but higher performance versions are expected to be offered at higher prices closer to the price of the Model S. It would make sense for Tesla to try to create a bigger gap between the two vehicles.
What'd happen if it was hacked - explosions? Fires? Crashes?
What'd happen if it was hacked - explosions? Fires? Crashes?
Well, if you hack up a Li-Ion battery yes, fire and explosion are two possibilities. Even alkaline batteries have those warnings not to puncture them.