Raspberry Pi Becomes Third Best-Selling General Purpose Computer of All Time, Beating Commodore 64

The Raspberry Pi has outsold the Commodore 64 by selling north of 12.5 million boards in five years , becoming the world's third best-selling general purpose computer. "The Commodore 64, had, until recently, the distinction of being the third most popular general purpose computing platform," Eben Upton told a crowd at the fifth birthday party. "That's what I'm here to celebrate," he said, "we are now the third most popular general purpose computing platform after the Mac and PC." The MagPi Magazine reports: