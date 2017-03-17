Raspberry Pi Becomes Third Best-Selling General Purpose Computer of All Time, Beating Commodore 64 (raspberrypi.org) 51
The Raspberry Pi has outsold the Commodore 64 by selling north of 12.5 million boards in five years, becoming the world's third best-selling general purpose computer. "The Commodore 64, had, until recently, the distinction of being the third most popular general purpose computing platform," Eben Upton told a crowd at the fifth birthday party. "That's what I'm here to celebrate," he said, "we are now the third most popular general purpose computing platform after the Mac and PC." The MagPi Magazine reports: The Raspberry Pi Model 3 is the best-selling Raspberry Pi. This chart shows that Raspberry Pi 3 has accounted for almost a third of all Raspberry Pi boards sold. The Model 3 sits next to its immediate predecessor, the Raspberry Pi 2B+ (which has the same board shape but a slightly slower CPU). These two boards account for over half of all Raspberry Pi boards sold. The rest of the sales are between older models. The original Model A accounts for just 2 percent of sales. So keep one if you've got it as they're pretty rare. We should point out, before the Commodore fan club arrives, that there are discrepancies in the total number of sales of the C64. The 12.5 million figure comes from an analysis of serial numbers. This article by Michael Steil explains in detail why the 12.5 million number is accurate. We hold it to be the most accurate analysis of Commodore 64 sales (other opinions are available).
These numbers are crazy. They're probably counting sales and not use.
Surely, most Pi's are just used as cheap C64 emulation machines, letting the C64 continue to reign supreme. (Those not being used as a replacement C64 are all obviously just collecting dust in a drawer.)
Except you could fit the entire C64 in a TQFP package [wikipedia.org] these days - except perhaps the floppy drive - and crank it out for a few cents a pop.
Which computer is in first place? (Score:2)
If the Raspberry Pi is the second most popular computer (dubious claim considering that there are several models of it), and the Commodore 64 is the third most popular computer, what is considered to be the most popular computer of all time? My hunch would be the Apple II, but I wouldn't be surprised if iMac was on the top 5 list.
You do know that Mic4rosoft wrote the Commodore 64 Basic?
Is it a "General Purpose Computer"? (Score:2, Interesting)
It seems like a bit of a stretch to call it that. There are the basic features I would consider a "General Purpose" computer to have (and, to be fair, the Raspberry Pi has many of them):
- Wall (or POE) Power Supply
- SSD/HHD (the SD Card of the Raspberry Pi could probably be considered that)
- USB Ports for Keyboard/Mouse (Raspberry Pi has that)
- Video Output (Raspberry Pi has that)
- Network Connection (Raspberry Pi has that)
- Ready to use OS (I guess Raspberry Pi could be considered to have that with Raspbi
Open firmware (Score:3)
Open firmware: https://github.com/christinaa/... [github.com]
Coders wanted. Linux bring-up is done, needs USB and display to be more useful. Discussion happens on Freenode IRC #raspberrypi-internals
When this popular embedded platform has a fully functional open firmware to use instead of the proprietary bootcode.bin then I'll be a little more cheery about the success of the Raspberry Pi worldwide.
I don't see how you can call it custom purpose but not general purpose.
Re: (Score:2)
I call the Raspberry Pi "Custom Purpose" simply because if you look at 90%+ of the advertised uses for it, they are just that, controlling machinery, kiosks, etc.
Just look here: http://makezine.com/2013/04/14... [makezine.com]
Now, see how many of these types of projects your basic Dell system unit is used in.
Re: (Score:2)
According to my definition of refrigerators, the Raspberry Pi is one. The thing with definitions is you cannot just make them up.
Re: (Score:2)
Okay, where is the accepted definition of "General Purpose Computer"?
In response to the term "General Purpose Computer" used in TFA, I used what I would consider a definition and compare the Raspberry Pi to it to decide whether or not it fit the definition.
If I ask Google "general purpose computer definition" I get 8.17 million results - if you read them, you'll see answers that include devices ranging from mainframes to smartphones to single board computers (and, I imagine, if I were to go far enough, I'd
Re: (Score:2)
Well most of your 8.17 million results probably agree on what these things are: computers that you can you use for many purposes. As opposed to computers you can only use for a specific purpose, like cars, washing machines, gaming consoles, dumbphones and toothbrushes.
Well, not really comparable... (Score:2)
...Commodore 64 came complete with a keyboard, power supply and RF modulator / Video out/Audio out - and ready to use.
And it was sold at a much higher price point, plus it wasn't really a dev-kit like the PI is. The PI is cute, but it's on the level with Arduino (faster of course), and other similar "devboards". So, if we're there - I can imagine there's a lot more sold Arduino Nano V3 Chinese clones sold than all the PI's in the world.
Re: (Score:2)
Ok you need a keyboard/mouse and power supply but the Pi does give you HDMI ( the present day equivalent of RF/vid/audio).
Best selling (Score:2)
100% pure BULL SHIT (Score:2)
Also c64 sold 12-30 million units. Creative misuse of numbers on the RPi part.
Ok but... (Score:2)
how many C64 do you need to hook up in parralell to get the power of one Pi?
