Ray Kurzweil On How We'll End Up Merging With Our Technology (foxnews.com) 49
Mr.Intel quotes a report from Fox News: "By 2029, computers will have human-level intelligence," Kurzweil said in an interview at the SXSW Conference with Shira Lazar and Amy Kurzweil Comix. Known as the Singularity, the event is oft discussed by scientists, futurists, technology stalwarts and others as a time when artificial intelligence will cause machines to become smarter than human beings. The time frame is much sooner than what other stalwarts have said, including British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, as well as previous predictions from Kurzweil, who said it may occur as soon as 2045. Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, who recently acquired ARM Holdings with the intent on being one of the driving forces in the Singularity, has previously said it could happen in the next 30 years. Kurzweil apparently ins't worried about the rise in machine learning and artificial intelligence. In regard to AI potentially enslaving humanity, Kurzweil said, "That's not realistic. We don't have one or two AIs in the world. Today we have billions." He shares a similar view with Elon Musk by saying that humans need to converge with machines, pointing out the work already being done in Parkinson's patients. "They're making us smarter," Kurzeil said during the SXSW interview. "They may not yet be inside our bodies, but, by the 2030s, we will connect our neocortex, the part of our brain where we do our thinking, to the cloud... We're going to be funnier, we're going to be better at music. We're going to be sexier. We're really going to exemplify all the things that we value in humans to a greater degree." You can watch the full interview on Facebook.
For those of you who playa hate, we've got 1 word (Score:3)
Borgs assimilate, not exterminate. Borgs are the liberal version of Daleks. (I know, flame-war fuel; so be it.)
That'd make an interesting flick: Borg vs. Dalek. If Daleks win, no more Borg; if Borg wins, we get Borleks or Dalborgs or Balorks or Borks. Okay, I admit, the movie idea is borked.
What, no Cyberman love? (Score:1)
He's just a run-of-the-mill snakeoil salesman. He just dresses it up in fancier terms.
Who in their right mind believes "(w)e're going to be sexier" when it's manifestly obvious that we're getting fatter and more slovenly, and "(w)e're really going to exemplify all the things that we value in humans to a greater degree" when technology has allowed people to magnify their inner selfishness, stupidity and general asshattedness without the worry of someone slapping them or punching them in the nose.
Brainhacking (Score:2)
He's talking about connecting our brains directly to the internet.
Why waste time trying to make yourself conform to some arbitrary societal ideal of sexiness, when you can just hire someone to brainhack your desired lover to make their ideal conform to you?
Both. And as long as there are enough morons that eat up his quasi-religious "predictions", also successful.
Re: (Score:3)
I vote for deluded. There's a hojillion reasons to believe he's fundamentally wrong about his previous predictions, mostly due to his mysticization of both technology and human consciousness.
Whatsit and thingy at Tenagra. (Score:2)
Me on why Kurzweil is an utter loonball.
Yep. Pretty much anyone who goes on about the Singularity is a loon. Not because it's necessarily a fundamentally loony concept, but because it attracts loons like moths to a flame.
The second indicator is putting a date on the dawn of strong AI. We likely need a hardware breakthrough (I'm hopeful it'll be memristors, they look promising and we've already made them), but we also need a massive increase in our understanding of how a mind works, how it emerges from the physical properties of a brain, how to
Excessive extrapolation (Score:2)
Kurzweil is (obviously) a smart guy but I think he isn't quite as smart as he seems to think he is. He is the master of over enthusiastic extrapolation. I've listened to several interviews with him. He'll take some current technology that resembles some bit of sci-fi tech and use that as evidence that we are already doing whatever the sci-fi tech is supposed to accomplish as if he can predict the future. The singularity is an interesting concept but he treats it like it's some sort of mathematical inevi
Are you sure about that?
Average life expectancy, excluding child mortality, has only increased moderately since the stone age.
They only had to work a few hours per day to provide food, clothing, etc., so they likely had a lot more free time than anyone with a "real job" does today.
Their work directly contributed to the survival and well-being of themselves and their families, no pointless soul-killing jobs for a paycheck.
They already had alcohol and other drugs, and many board games.
Nobody was dramatically
Why do people pay attention to Kurzweil? (Score:3)
He's the absolute king at predicting stuff that never happens. He's always talking 10 years ahead - everything with him is "In , is going to happen..."
He's absolute crap - he reminds me of guys who talk all kinds of bollocks about crypto and don't actually understand modular arithmetic
I like the comparison. Or those that claim "what humans can encrypt, humans can decrypt" and other bullshit.
Most don't (Score:2)
But people with enough money to sponsor him sure want you to hear him.
The better question is... (Score:1)
People still take Kurzweil seriously?
Apparently. There are a lot of idiots around on this planet.
Soo.. (Score:1)
There will be smart ones but most will be stupid when connected in groups together, and only perform short time calculations instead of working on a long term plan to raise the quality of all components for everyone?
Who IS this idiot? (Score:2)
Futurist = Idiot (Score:2)
And nobody does both parts better than Kurzweil. Clueless, full of himself and with the grandest predictions.
The reality is, if machines get to the intelligence level of a dog by that time, the actual experts will be ecstatic because that is very unlikely to happen. Human-level intelligence is not even on the table, i.e. there is not indication at all that it is possible. In fact, even said dog is a stretch and may turn out to be infeasible in this universe. (If you are a physicalist and argue that humans a
The scientific facts about the nature of humans as sentient beings are that it is unknown how they do intelligence and consciousness and hence it is unknown whether it is a physical mechanism or not.
Physical processes (as that is what the brain does) lead to a result you don't understand so it isn't actually a result of the physical processes? You listening to yourself here?
That is why people that claim physicalism must be the truth are no better than any other religious or quasi-religious fundamentalists. They claim truth where they just have belief.
Uh-huh. There is no evidence whatsoever for non-physical explanations of anything, the brain contains hundreds of billions of cells which work together in ways we're just gaining the barest understanding of, and you think the people who believe that could be the source of intelligence are the whack-jobs?
Dude, delusional doesn't even
Human level processing power, NOT intelligence (Score:3)
People always mistake processing power for intelligence. They are NOT the same, anymore than memory = intelligence.
The ability to remember more facts than the human mind can does not make your smarter than a human. Nor does the ability to do math calculations faster mean anything either.
Intelligence is an entirely different thing than either memory or math (math includes logic and pattern recognition).
Robots are no where near being actually intelligent. None of our attempts to create it have come anywhere near close, we are qualittaively unable to create the smallest amount of real intelligence.
There is the CHANCE that as they are given enough processing power and enough memory that we might make a breakthrough - or more likely they could spontaneously develop intelligence.
But the statement that it will happen is patently ignorant of the issues involved and the current state of the science.
In 2029 (Score:2)
we will sit in the basement of a burned down house gnawing on the rotten leg of a dog, while wars and civil wars are ravaging the world. At least if things continue the way they do now.
Filter (Score:2)
With the right neo-cortex-filter you can get fake news directly into your brain.
Can't wait.
But OTOH perhaps we'll get an ad-filter for the visual nerve, so that all advertisements in real life are changed to nekkid ladies.
Naturally homeless people and other bums will be depicted as beautiful moveable objects, but not so beautiful to warrant attention.
And we could clean up the surroundings all in our brains, fantastic natural landscapes, brand-new infrastructure instead of crumbling bridges, and for some peo
We will? (Score:2)
You can watch the full interview on Facebook.
No, I can't, because I'm not about to give up what little privacy I have to that POS site. If it's something worthwhile watching, put it on YouTube* so everyone can see it instead of being in another walled garden.
* This does not imply that everything on YouTube is worth watching
Fox News, such a reliable source of (mis)informati (Score:1)
What if Kurzweil doesn't make it? (Score:2)
What if all the switches get stuck on destroy [spotify.com]?
Linear thinking (Score:2)
Linear thinking is belief that what is present today will be present tomorrow, only stronger. Whereas nature and human societies go in cycles. So Kurzweil is extrapolating from a short time window.