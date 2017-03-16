That Laptop-Bricking USB Stick Just Got Even More Dangerous (zdnet.com) 26
From a report on ZDNet: Remember that USB stick that would destroy almost anything in its path, from laptops, photo booths, kiosks, to even cars? The makers of the USB Kill stick have created a more powerful version with a higher voltage and amp output, and a three-times faster pulse rate of up to 12 times a second. And, with microUSB, USB-C, and Lightning adapters, the USB Kill claims to be able to kill iPhones, iPads, and other devices, like phones, tablets, and digital cameras. The company says it's "designed to test the surge protection circuitry of electronics to their limits." In other words, its purpose is destroying expensive kit.
You are missing the point.
Etherkillers (and their ilk) have three prong plugs that you have to plug into an outlet with surge protection in addition to the port plugging into the computer.
As such, it is clearly and obviously a device designed to destroy computers, and can not be mistaken for a run of the mill, safe thing to plug into your computer.
No one - not event he stupidest cop that confiscates your device is going to make the mistake of destroying their own computer using it.
The USB killer is in a class by itself - it can easily be used as protection against someone else viewing your data.
The real advantage of such a device is combining it with a real, hidden USB drive, that destroy's the real data on the real memory chip when you use the obvious USB port, rather than the hidden one. Perfect to store stuff you don't want the enemy to see.
but the old one has tons of youtube videos of killing shit and as someone who works K-12 this kind of thing has managers pissing their pants in fear of kids with them.
but the old one has tons of youtube videos of killing shit and as someone who works K-12 this kind of thing has managers pissing their pants in fear of kids with them.
Then disconnect the external USB ports on desktops and epoxy them in on laptops. There are so many ways for kids to destroy school property, why be afraid of this one?
Then disconnect the external USB ports on desktops...
You do realize that USB-connected devices like keyboards and mice make desktop computers really useful, don't you?
A hammer can break all of those things too. That doesn't mean it's interesting to do that or that all those devices should be made hammer-proof. Beyond the initial "I wonder if I can break shit via USB" idea and proof of concept this really doesn't seem at all interesting or useful. Making it bigger and badder is just pointless.
...when you get a USB stick that's not in a sealed container from the store, plug it into an old USB hub for a while to see if it blows anything up.
Just make sure that hub isn't plugged into a computer, since the stick could have a malicious data payload. Note, though, that the same company that makes the USB Kill Stick also makes a plug in surge suppressor that protects USB ports against the Kill Stick. I'm sure they're planning on selling them to people like law enforcement who have to worry about malicious hardware.
Just remember, the only people who win in an arms race are arms manufacturers.
You think they can they make one of these for my mother-in-law's pacemaker?
U have to be a real jerk to use this.
You could design the shell to be grenade-like, put a tiny little valid bit of flash drive inside and surround it with high density capacitors.
Rather than blast the attached USB port, you could simply short out all the capacitors and you have a very low-yield anti-personnel device that could blind someone, maybe cripple a hand if you design it to explode on device removal. Anyone who has ever shorted the capacitors in a disposable camera knows they pack a fair bit of wallop in a small space when charged up.