That Laptop-Bricking USB Stick Just Got Even More Dangerous (zdnet.com) 86
From a report on ZDNet: Remember that USB stick that would destroy almost anything in its path, from laptops, photo booths, kiosks, to even cars? The makers of the USB Kill stick have created a more powerful version with a higher voltage and amp output, and a three-times faster pulse rate of up to 12 times a second. And, with microUSB, USB-C, and Lightning adapters, the USB Kill claims to be able to kill iPhones, iPads, and other devices, like phones, tablets, and digital cameras. The company says it's "designed to test the surge protection circuitry of electronics to their limits." In other words, its purpose is destroying expensive kit.
You are missing the point.
Etherkillers (and their ilk) have three prong plugs that you have to plug into an outlet with surge protection in addition to the port plugging into the computer.
As such, it is clearly and obviously a device designed to destroy computers, and can not be mistaken for a run of the mill, safe thing to plug into your computer.
No one - not event he stupidest cop that confiscates your device is going to make the mistake of destroying their own computer using it.
The USB killer is in a class by itself - it can easily be used as protection against someone else viewing your data.
The real advantage of such a device is combining it with a real, hidden USB drive, that destroy's the real data on the real memory chip when you use the obvious USB port, rather than the hidden one. Perfect to store stuff you don't want the enemy to see.
Can someone confirm that this mongol actually wrote that?
Can someone confirm?
Myphry's Law [wikipedia.org] strikes again, it seems.
Con someone confirm?
Myphry's Law [wikipedia.org] strikes again, it seems.
Myphry's Law? Muphry's law just keeps striking.
But when they open it up and find out what you've done they'll give you a backdoor dental exam.
Can't speak for the new one (Score:5, Informative)
but the old one has tons of youtube videos of killing shit and as someone who works K-12 this kind of thing has managers pissing their pants in fear of kids with them.
Then disconnect the external USB ports on desktops and epoxy them in on laptops. There are so many ways for kids to destroy school property, why be afraid of this one?
Then disconnect the external USB ports on desktops...
You do realize that USB-connected devices like keyboards and mice make desktop computers really useful, don't you?
Yeah but the question is-- who gives a fuck about this... there are so many ways to break shit-- just run a sharpie over any screen... or to update Abbie Hoffman, plug an ethernet internal network into the power mains...
I've got another device you can use to fuck up tech laptops and it costs less than a USB stick. It's called a hammer. Version 2.0 is a glass sphere filled with dihydrogen monoxide.
This whole obsession with this device strikes me as something for young teenagers to get all excited about because
Re: (Score:3)
Well, for one thing, because they could probably take out a row of machines in a computer lab before a teacher would even notice?
It's far more subtle than just throwing a laptop on the floor and jumping on it (or 8
... yes, this happened, no, the parents didn't pay a cent and the kid left the district without consequence).
Yet any student can do much more harm with a flathead screwdriver or an adjustable wrench (without even using them as weapons).
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
As someone who worked Admin/Support in a K-12 school long enough to see kids come in one end and leave at the other, I can say that a good portion of people in this age group simply like breaking shit (that does not belong to them).
They get a kick out of knowing that SOMEONE is going to be inconvenienced by it, either the next user or the support guys who have to try and fix it.
For example; Switching to optical mice saved us a good 30 mins a day in replacing mouse balls, we would usually find the balls with
So what? (Score:5, Insightful)
A hammer can break all of those things too. That doesn't mean it's interesting to do that or that all those devices should be made hammer-proof. Beyond the initial "I wonder if I can break shit via USB" idea and proof of concept this really doesn't seem at all interesting or useful. Making it bigger and badder is just pointless.
It's making them money. (Score:2)
Pet rocks are/were pointless too. The question is will saying "We're not liable for whatever you do with this!!" stand up in court...
Pet rocks are/were pointless too.
There are USB pet rocks [thinkgeek.com] too. Which presumably can be modded with a USB killer.
If you leave a hammer in a targets parking lot it is not safe to assume they will test it on their laptop.
The potential attack surface of this device is huge because of what it looks like and what people typically do.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Amazing how their murder rates aren't sky high, completely debunking gun control nuts typical claims. (As if most gun control nuts even knew how a gun works or could label the different parts.)
Re: (Score:3)
It's also an affluent mono-culture. Not exactly a good model from which to draw conclusions about more social-economically diverse populations.
But it could be a damning indictment of how diversity doesn't deliver the better world that its advocates always promise. If you want low murder rates, higher levels of social trust, and cohesion diversity is not your friend.
Amazing how their murder rates aren't sky high, completely debunking gun control nuts typical claims.
The New Hampshire murder rates are relatively low, but the accidental gun deaths are high, which combined lands them not too far below average [wikipedia.org] in firearm death rates as far as the US goes. If excluding metropolis cities from the stats, New Hampshire's firearm death rate is above average for the US.
And 7.03 firearm deaths per year per 100,000 inhabitants is nothing to be proud of. It's way higher than most countries. For comparison, UK has 0.23, Australia 0.93 and Canada 1.97 firearm deaths per year per 1
Re: (Score:3)
There are no guns (practically speaking) in Japan. Therefore the suicide rate must be lower there than in NH. (oops, guess not)
At issue is not deaths in general; at issue is using guns to kill people out of rage, mad-man killing spree, terrorism, or crime.
Including deaths from suicide show your bias and displays a your intent to distort the data.
Including de
Phone version? (Score:5, Funny)
They are more likely to plug it in if it can display a lockscreen. But I'd be prepared for some major legal problems if used in this manner.
When can we get one that's an actual phone? It would be great for use as a burner when leaving and returning to the US. Though I doubt the TSA is going to find the humor to their liking. But I don't really find the legal gray zone at the border very funny either.
Just remember to tell them not to plug it in. It is not like they are going to respond to your warning anyway.
This should probably be modded +5 Insightful for what it says about corporate culture.
In other words... (Score:3)
...when you get a USB stick that's not in a sealed container from the store, plug it into an old USB hub for a while to see if it blows anything up.
Just make sure that hub isn't plugged into a computer, since the stick could have a malicious data payload. Note, though, that the same company that makes the USB Kill Stick also makes a plug in surge suppressor that protects USB ports against the Kill Stick. I'm sure they're planning on selling them to people like law enforcement who have to worry about malicious hardware.
Just remember, the only people who win in an arms race are arms manufacturers.
Just make sure that hub isn't plugged into a Windows computer, since the stick could have a malicious data payload.
FTFY
Nope [hakshop.com]
Or plug it into a Mac*, which apparently has safeguards in place against this sort of thing. From the article:
Dubbed the USB Kill stick, it fries almost any device with a USB port, though modern Apple hardware is apparently not affected.
The article is not clear regarding whether Macs are immune to both versions of the USB Kill Stick, or just to the original version.
* Please don't plug it into my Mac.
Pulse (Score:2)
You think they can they make one of these for my mother-in-law's pacemaker?
https://youtu.be/6EN5eJf5h_k [youtu.be]
Why do people do this? (Score:1)
U have to be a real jerk to use this.
Hammers (Score:2)
Given the form factor... (Score:2)
You could design the shell to be grenade-like, put a tiny little valid bit of flash drive inside and surround it with high density capacitors.
Rather than blast the attached USB port, you could simply short out all the capacitors and you have a very low-yield anti-personnel device that could blind someone, maybe cripple a hand if you design it to explode on device removal. Anyone who has ever shorted the capacitors in a disposable camera knows they pack a fair bit of wallop in a small space when charged up.
This can of coca-cola (Score:2)
Can brick your laptop in several ways:
* pour the entire can into your USB slot.
* pound the can into the screen.
* use the tab to short the battery.
* offer local children a can of coke to throw the laptop into the river.
May just take an ax to that computer instead (Score:2)
About as funny and about as legal. Though said ax may get you shot, which is a plus.
Could use one of these ... (Score:3)
"designed to test the surge protection circuitry" (Score:2)
Soon to be categorized as a weapon (Score:2)
It won't be long before this device becomes illegal to own, import and operate.
The laser pointers where only illegal because hoodlums used them agains police, airplanes and helicopters. The same thing will happen with this device as kids will purchase them do do "mass revenge" or destruction in their schools.