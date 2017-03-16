Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


BMW Says Self-Driving Car To Be Level 5 Capable In Five Years

Posted by msmash from the shape-of-things-to-come dept.
German carmaker BMW is on track to deliver a self-driving car by 2021, the company's senior vice president for Autonomous Driving, Elmar Frickenstein, said on Thursday. From a report: "We are on the way to deliver a car in 2021 with level 3, 4 and 5," Frickenstein told a panel discussion in Berlin, explaining the vehicle will have different levels of autonomy, depending on how and where it is used. A level 5 vehicle is capable of navigating roads without any driver input, while a level 3 car still needs a steering wheel and a driver who can take over if the car encounters a problem.

