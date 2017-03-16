Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Software Hardware Technology

Swatch Takes on Google, Apple With Watch Operating System (bloomberg.com) 24

Posted by msmash from the carving-their-own-way dept.
Corinne Gretler, reporting for Bloomberg: Swatch said it's developing an alternative to the iOS and Android operating systems for smartwatches as Switzerland's largest maker of timepieces vies with Silicon Valley for control of consumers' wrists. The company's Tissot brand will introduce a model around the end of 2018 that uses the Swiss-made system, which will also be able to connect small objects and wearables, Swatch Chief Executive Officer Nick Hayek said in an interview Thursday. The technology will need less battery power and it will protect data better, he said later at a press conference. Switzerland's four-century-old watch industry has been adjusting to new competition since Apple entered its territory with the Apple Watch in 2015. Hayek faces the uphill challenge of trying to outsmart Google and Apple, which have fended off would-be rivals to their operation systems in smartphones and watches.

Swatch Takes on Google, Apple With Watch Operating System More | Reply

Swatch Takes on Google, Apple With Watch Operating System

Comments Filter:

  • ...but that's kind of taken.

  • Better have security in there somewhere... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by ctilsie242 ( 4841247 ) on Thursday March 16, 2017 @01:27PM (#54052075)

    Every time I read about a new OS for IoT devices, it likely is about some new feature, but because of the mentality that security has no ROI, it means the new device is now an IoT toy for the blackhats.

    If Swatch wanted to do things "right", the OS in question would be something lightweight like QNX, heavily compartmentalized (think SELinux), and done "right" from the ground up, so OS updates are as infrequent as possible, and when they come, they are ideally features, not fixing some obvious bug that should have been caught well earlier in the dev cycle.

    I hope they think it through, make a lightweight, secure OS, designed to run on hardware that runs days to weeks between charges. A watch doesn't need tons of apps slurping up CPU. Instead, they should design with a philosophy similar to the original PalmOS. Black/white, do something simple, do it well.

    • The problem is ease of development - use something developers are already familiar with and suddenly there's a massive pool of people making 'apps' for your new device, which helps it appeal to the consumer since you're probably not going to build an app library of your own out of the gate.

      People don't want a watch anymore - they want a wrist computer that primarily tells time but tracks a bunch of other stuff and brings some of it to your attention as necessary. No matter what OS you write, it's going to

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Is it even an IoT device? Most smart watches are not connected directly to the internet, only to a phone via Bluetooth.

  • Otherwise Parker Lewis will stick with iWatch.
  • I wear a Roamer mechanical watch (Swiss made, 1955, 17 jewel MST movement) and don't see the appeal of a watch with an operating system. Even if I were part of the target market for smart watches, I'd want tight integration with my cell phone and its apps, and I'd expect Apple or Google to be able to implement that better than a third-party OS. Guess we'll see, but I'm not expecting great things from this.

    • Very few people want a watch that is "Smart", just like very few people want "Smart" Refrigerators, "Smart" Thermostats, and just about everything else being pushed as IoT. Watches are probably the worst, because it has become a redundant piece of Jewelry when every single phone built today has a functional clock.

      People don't want to waste time tracking their heartbeat online, or looking at their home thermostat at work. Your "Meh" expresses the opinion of all but 1 person I work with regularly when talki

  • Two years ago, Tissot said they'd have a smart watch available now. Now, they say the end of next year. I think I'll be hearing announcements about this for a while.

    • Do you realize how complicated a mechanical kernel is? Even 1MHz is hard to get out of an escarpment.

      I don't understand why the Swiss think they have any sort of lead on this tech? They build jewelry that keeps decent time.

  • Here's your smart watch:

    https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00AJ2YDZC/ref=oh_aui_search_detailpage?ie=UTF8&psc=1

    I have one and it is substantially larger than it looks in the picture.
  • You mean, the company who makes those watches that look like toys for a 3-year-old? What are they going to do - come up with an equally childish, ridiculous OS?
  • I think they are already too late. Apple has set the bar very high (battery life aside) and I doubt Apple will help Swatch interface with ios.

Slashdot Top Deals

Power corrupts. And atomic power corrupts atomically.

Close