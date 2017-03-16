Swatch Takes on Google, Apple With Watch Operating System (bloomberg.com) 24
Corinne Gretler, reporting for Bloomberg: Swatch said it's developing an alternative to the iOS and Android operating systems for smartwatches as Switzerland's largest maker of timepieces vies with Silicon Valley for control of consumers' wrists. The company's Tissot brand will introduce a model around the end of 2018 that uses the Swiss-made system, which will also be able to connect small objects and wearables, Swatch Chief Executive Officer Nick Hayek said in an interview Thursday. The technology will need less battery power and it will protect data better, he said later at a press conference. Switzerland's four-century-old watch industry has been adjusting to new competition since Apple entered its territory with the Apple Watch in 2015. Hayek faces the uphill challenge of trying to outsmart Google and Apple, which have fended off would-be rivals to their operation systems in smartphones and watches.
Not if you have to charge it almost every day.
Why charge it everyday when you can charge it every hour? In fact, that's how you use it to tell time. Every time you have to charge it, you add an hour to the day. Much like the hour glass except now with computers.
An interesting historical coincidence: they both have sand inside
Battery Is not OS (Score:2)
Not if you have to charge it almost every day.
The original statement was "Apple has already perfected the Watch OS".
Now I'd e the first to say, there's always room for something more perfect. The new Swatch OS may be really good, and I'll certainly be looking at development details just as I did for the Pebble.
That said, your statement makes no sense. The original Apple Watch you had to charge almost once a day. The Series two seems better, say almost once every other day?
But that's all beside the point,
Not really. An OS can be a resource hog and/or manage resources poorly, and thus eat up power. They are dependent. That's one of the areas this Swatch project wants to improve upon.
I should point out that there are probably trade-offs and there may be a decent market and/or niche for power-friendly watches that have fewer app choices/features as a sacrifice. Different consumers want different things.
Apple's and Android-based watches may depend on abstraction layers for cros
Better have security in there somewhere... (Score:4, Insightful)
Every time I read about a new OS for IoT devices, it likely is about some new feature, but because of the mentality that security has no ROI, it means the new device is now an IoT toy for the blackhats.
If Swatch wanted to do things "right", the OS in question would be something lightweight like QNX, heavily compartmentalized (think SELinux), and done "right" from the ground up, so OS updates are as infrequent as possible, and when they come, they are ideally features, not fixing some obvious bug that should have been caught well earlier in the dev cycle.
I hope they think it through, make a lightweight, secure OS, designed to run on hardware that runs days to weeks between charges. A watch doesn't need tons of apps slurping up CPU. Instead, they should design with a philosophy similar to the original PalmOS. Black/white, do something simple, do it well.
The problem is ease of development - use something developers are already familiar with and suddenly there's a massive pool of people making 'apps' for your new device, which helps it appeal to the consumer since you're probably not going to build an app library of your own out of the gate.
People don't want a watch anymore - they want a wrist computer that primarily tells time but tracks a bunch of other stuff and brings some of it to your attention as necessary. No matter what OS you write, it's going to
Is it even an IoT device? Most smart watches are not connected directly to the internet, only to a phone via Bluetooth.
Synchronization better be super good (Score:2)
Meh (Score:2)
Your first part was right (Score:2)
Very few people want a watch that is "Smart", just like very few people want "Smart" Refrigerators, "Smart" Thermostats, and just about everything else being pushed as IoT. Watches are probably the worst, because it has become a redundant piece of Jewelry when every single phone built today has a functional clock.
People don't want to waste time tracking their heartbeat online, or looking at their home thermostat at work. Your "Meh" expresses the opinion of all but 1 person I work with regularly when talki
Sounds like vaporware (Score:2)
Do you realize how complicated a mechanical kernel is? Even 1MHz is hard to get out of an escarpment.
I don't understand why the Swiss think they have any sort of lead on this tech? They build jewelry that keeps decent time.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00AJ2YDZC/ref=oh_aui_search_detailpage?ie=UTF8&psc=1
I have one and it is substantially larger than it looks in the picture.
