Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Microsoft Operating Systems Software Windows Hardware

Microsoft To End Support For Windows Vista In Less Than a Month (pcworld.com) 23

Posted by msmash from the move-on,-already dept.
In less than a month's time, Microsoft will put Windows Vista to rest once and for all. If you're one of the few people still using it, you have just a few weeks to find another option before time runs out. (I mean, nobody will uninstall it from your computer, but.) From a report on PCWorld: After April 11, 2017, Microsoft will no longer support Windows Vista: no new security updates, non-security hotfixes, free or paid assisted support options, or online technical content updates, Microsoft says. (Mainstream Vista support expired in 2012.) Like it did for Windows XP, Microsoft has moved on to better things after a decade of supporting Vista. As Microsoft notes, however, running an older operating system means taking risks -- and those risks will become far worse after the deadline. Vista's Internet Explorer 9 has long since expired, and the lack of any further updates means that any existing vulnerabilities will never be patched -- ever. Even if you have Microsoft's Security Essentials installed -- Vista's own antivirus program -- you'll only receive new signatures for a limited time.

Microsoft To End Support For Windows Vista In Less Than a Month More | Reply

Microsoft To End Support For Windows Vista In Less Than a Month

Comments Filter:

  • Much like how When Windows XP was released it was a hated OS with its FisherPrice Interface, All its problems from moving the Home PC to the NT kernel vs the DOS based Windowed Shell that use to be Windows. When went out of support we had a bunch of lover saying why get rid of it because it is so good.

    I would love to see what love letters are coming out from Vista (one of the most hated WIndows Versions (besides ME) to be released)
     

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Except that Vista market share is far below XP, even today. So no, there probably won't be many rants.

      Windows 7's end will make the end of XP look like a formal tea party, however. The last decent desktop version of Windows ever.

      • This is actually going to be the real problem here.

        Retiring Vista is no biggie. I don't know anyone who didn't immediately replace Vista with Seven as soon as it became available. On the other hand, I can also not name that many people who replaced 7 with 8 once that hit the market. Even with 8.1, the amount of people who made the switch is rather low. And I know a lot of people and companies, myself and my company included, that rely heavily on Win7 even today. On the other hand, I do not know any large co

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sims 2 ( 994794 )

      Not really I still think vista was a worthless POS.
      XP had a lot of updates that significantly improved it and added features.
      Vista at launch was slow as hell because microsoft didn't hike the minimum requirements enough for it to run decent this was never fixed they jumped to windows 7 and promptly gave up on trying to fix it.
      IME windows 7 actually runs faster than Vista on the same hardware.

      I noticed a lot of vendors actually dropped support for Vista long before they dropped support for XP I think that sa

  • ...say nothing at all.

    Let the silence begin!

    • Well, to Vista's defense, it was equally easy to replace it with Win7 as it was to replace it with Ubuntu Linux.

  • ... and nothing of value was lost.

  • More secure than Linux (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It was more secure than Linux. Literally every time I tried anything on the standard Vista install on my brand new Dell, it froze or crash. No way an attacker could take that over.

    • It was more secure than Linux. Literally every time I tried anything on the standard Vista install on my brand new Dell, it froze or crash. No way an attacker could take that over.

      Ahh security through inoperability.

  • I just heard today from a control system vendor in a passing conversation that they expect to exhaust their Windows 7 licenses sometime mid year given how pre-installed sales were ended last year.

    If their goal was to get a sudden surge in sales it worked. We're trying to buy up a few new operator stations for a very large chemical plant before the only thing left with which we can control the plant is ... Windows 10.

  • Only one of our user groups is running Vista, don't even know why. We have quite a few running XP. Most have 7, some finally moving to Windows 10. Don't remember any of them using 8 or 8.1. It is very hard to get businesses to change once they get everything working.
  • Still on XP at home and haven't had malware after 15 years without antivirus software... Of course, I block web ads and know not to click on email linkies. (And, my 11-year old XP machine at work out-boots the modern Windows 7 laptop sitting next to it. Sigh.)

Slashdot Top Deals

"I have more information in one place than anybody in the world." -- Jerry Pournelle, an absurd notion, apparently about the BIX BBS

Close