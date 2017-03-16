Microsoft To End Support For Windows Vista In Less Than a Month (pcworld.com) 23
In less than a month's time, Microsoft will put Windows Vista to rest once and for all. If you're one of the few people still using it, you have just a few weeks to find another option before time runs out. (I mean, nobody will uninstall it from your computer, but.) From a report on PCWorld: After April 11, 2017, Microsoft will no longer support Windows Vista: no new security updates, non-security hotfixes, free or paid assisted support options, or online technical content updates, Microsoft says. (Mainstream Vista support expired in 2012.) Like it did for Windows XP, Microsoft has moved on to better things after a decade of supporting Vista. As Microsoft notes, however, running an older operating system means taking risks -- and those risks will become far worse after the deadline. Vista's Internet Explorer 9 has long since expired, and the lack of any further updates means that any existing vulnerabilities will never be patched -- ever. Even if you have Microsoft's Security Essentials installed -- Vista's own antivirus program -- you'll only receive new signatures for a limited time.
And now a Rant from all the Vista Supporters... (Score:1)
Much like how When Windows XP was released it was a hated OS with its FisherPrice Interface, All its problems from moving the Home PC to the NT kernel vs the DOS based Windowed Shell that use to be Windows. When went out of support we had a bunch of lover saying why get rid of it because it is so good.
I would love to see what love letters are coming out from Vista (one of the most hated WIndows Versions (besides ME) to be released)
Re: (Score:1)
Except that Vista market share is far below XP, even today. So no, there probably won't be many rants.
Windows 7's end will make the end of XP look like a formal tea party, however. The last decent desktop version of Windows ever.
Re: (Score:2)
This is actually going to be the real problem here.
Retiring Vista is no biggie. I don't know anyone who didn't immediately replace Vista with Seven as soon as it became available. On the other hand, I can also not name that many people who replaced 7 with 8 once that hit the market. Even with 8.1, the amount of people who made the switch is rather low. And I know a lot of people and companies, myself and my company included, that rely heavily on Win7 even today. On the other hand, I do not know any large co
Re: (Score:2)
Not really I still think vista was a worthless POS.
XP had a lot of updates that significantly improved it and added features.
Vista at launch was slow as hell because microsoft didn't hike the minimum requirements enough for it to run decent this was never fixed they jumped to windows 7 and promptly gave up on trying to fix it.
IME windows 7 actually runs faster than Vista on the same hardware.
I noticed a lot of vendors actually dropped support for Vista long before they dropped support for XP I think that sa
If you can't say anything good about Vista... (Score:2)
...say nothing at all.
Let the silence begin!
Re: (Score:2)
Well, to Vista's defense, it was equally easy to replace it with Win7 as it was to replace it with Ubuntu Linux.
Re:taking risks (Score:4, Insightful)
I agree, your computer looks clean.
Though I would change that background image, every time I use it as a jump host to do my
... work I get kinda distracted by the babe.
Obligatory (Score:2)
More secure than Linux (Score:1)
It was more secure than Linux. Literally every time I tried anything on the standard Vista install on my brand new Dell, it froze or crash. No way an attacker could take that over.
Re: (Score:2)
It was more secure than Linux. Literally every time I tried anything on the standard Vista install on my brand new Dell, it froze or crash. No way an attacker could take that over.
Ahh security through inoperability.
Speaking of risk (Score:2)
I just heard today from a control system vendor in a passing conversation that they expect to exhaust their Windows 7 licenses sometime mid year given how pre-installed sales were ended last year.
If their goal was to get a sudden surge in sales it worked. We're trying to buy up a few new operator stations for a very large chemical plant before the only thing left with which we can control the plant is
... Windows 10.
We're still trying to get our users off XP (Score:2)
The Sky Is Falling! (Score:2)