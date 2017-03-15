Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Robotics Businesses The Almighty Buck United States

If American Robots Had Their Own Economy, It'd Be Bigger Than Switzerland (fastcompany.com) 6

Posted by msmash from the perspective dept.
From a report: The total value of all the robots in the United States, from Roombas to auto-manufacturing plants to those that fold laundry, and everything in between, is $732 billion, a number that, according to a study released today by researchers at CEBR and Redwood Software, is larger than that of the economy of Switzerland. Other findings in the study suggest that American investment in robotics has doubled since 2009, and went up 30 percent between 2011 and 2015.

