If American Robots Had Their Own Economy, It'd Be Bigger Than Switzerland

From a report: The total value of all the robots in the United States, from Roombas to auto-manufacturing plants to those that fold laundry, and everything in between, is $732 billion, a number that, according to a study released today by researchers at CEBR and Redwood Software, is larger than that of the economy of Switzerland. Other findings in the study suggest that American investment in robotics has doubled since 2009, and went up 30 percent between 2011 and 2015.

  • This is like comparing a speed to a distance.

      If you read any suitably advanced astronomical paper they measure distances in speed. You're just not refined enough ;)

  • But it grows more difficult each day to find a good example of a society where people are equal and there is not a huge gap between rich, poor and middle class. While Switzerland has enjoyed a rather large middle class, even there the trends are that the poor and rich are growing and the middle class is shrinking. [swissinfo.ch] (yea, 5 year old article)

  • It should be "larger than Switzerland's". Unless they measure economies (whatever they mean by that; I doubt they know themselves) in units of area.

    They quote some company and another yet provide no links to original research? Interesting.

    If by "economy" the journo that quoted an unquotable research paper meant GDP then yes. But you simply need to add just the foreign currency reserves and you're wrong.

    If by "economy" he meant anything else then ha-ha (that simpsons character).

    For example, the company I worked for in CH had an annual IT budget of more than $1bn. ANNUAL.

    Next time either link to original research or bother to investigate and use your bra

  • Could someone please give me a metaphor using and automobile, and Libraries of Congress? Thank you.
  • Obviously robotics and automation are about to accelerate at rates never before seen in industry and business. I am waiting for the first business that has no human intervention at all. Imagine a totally automated car factory with zero employees and zero human owners. Imagine if that company starts to take over the car market. The game is a foot.
  • That means that American robots can take over Switzerland's most valuable export: neutrality. Pretty easy for bots to best humans there.

