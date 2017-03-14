Chrome 57 Limits Background Tabs Usage To 1% Per CPU Core (bleepingcomputer.com) 39
An anonymous reader quotes a report from BleepingComputer: Starting with Chrome 57, released last week, Google has put a muzzle on the amount of resources background tabs can use. According to Google engineers, Chrome 57 will temporarily delay a background tab's JavaScript timers if that tab is using more than 1% of a CPU core. Further, all background timers are suspended automatically after five minutes on mobile devices. The delay/suspension will halt resource consumption and cut down on battery usage, something that laptop, tablet, and smartphone owners can all relate. Google hinted in late January that it would limit JavaScript timers in background tabs, but nobody expected it to happen as soon as last week's Chrome release. By 2020, Google hopes to pause JavaScript operations in all background pages.
It's literally 2017. Why are people still using javascript?
Because making a web app in JavaScript is cheaper than making five native apps, one each for Windows, macOS, GNU/Linux, iOS, and Android.
Blame yourselves.... (Score:5, Insightful)
Web developers who write javascript that just keeps chewing up resources are why we have to resort to this.... You have no one to blame but yourselves for abusing the privilege of having active content that just sucks resources to get more add revenue....
I know some of you developers actually think about such stuff and care about the end user's experience, but there are a few of you out there that are messing stuff up for all of us, so now the browser has to throttle you.. Thank You for nothing (from the rest of us).
something that laptop, tablet, and smartphone owners can all relate.
Unless you mean that those people will all testify to the aforementioned something, you're missing either a "to" or a "to which" depending on how pedantic you want to be. Those people don't relate it; they relate to it. It is something they can relate to, or if you want to be fancy, it is something to which they can relate.
Good uses for background (Score:3)
For example, slack changes the tab title and icon when an event happens, like a new message. Gmail updates the title to show how many messages you have. These are reasonable use cases.
And don't forget my epic cookie clicker run, which I've left in some background tab somewhere for well over a year now!
What happens to notifications? (Score:3)
I'm using facebook and google hangouts to communicate with people. Since I don't want to install applications, I use them as browser tabs. Does this mean I will no longer get noticed when someone messages me?
Why would a web-based frontend to chat use more than 1 percent of CPU time on a desktop or full-size laptop? I could see a problem on a compact laptop with an Atom or ARM CPU, which is designed to sip power rather than run fast.
Firefox already there (Score:2)
Pretty sure Firefox already does something very similar to this. The mobile version does, anyway.
True, but in Firefox's case, it is one CPU core per 1%.
sometimes I'll listen to a podcast/music in a another tab
sometimes I'll listen to a podcast/music in a another tab
Then this does not affect you. From the featured article:
If this saves battery power... (Score:3)
Is Microsoft going to stop spamming me with notifications to use Edge on my laptop because my battery will last 30% longer when ever I open Chrome?
That explains it...
I Like This Change (Score:2)
A step in the right direction. Next they'll be limiting chome.exe processes to only 80% of installed RAM!