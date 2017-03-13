Laptop SSD Capacity To Remain Flat As NAND Flash Dearth Causes Prices To Rise (computerworld.com) 27
Lucas123 writes from a report via Computerworld: Laptop manufacturers aren't likely to offer higher capacity standard SSDs in their machines this year as a shortage of NAND flash is pushing prices higher this year. At the same time, nearly half of all laptops shipped this year will have SSDs versus HDDs, according to a new report from DRAMeXchange. The contract prices for multi-level cell (MLC) SSDs supplied to the PC manufacturing industry for those laptops are projected to go up by 12% to 16% compared with the final quarter of 2016; prices of triple-level cell (TLC) SSDs are expected to rise by 10% to 16% sequentially. "The tight NAND flash supply and sharp price hikes for SSDs will likely discourage PC-[manufacturers] from raising storage capacity," said Alan Chen, a senior research manager of DRAMeXchange. "Therefore, the storage specifications for mainstream PC [...] SSDs are expected to remain in the 128GB and 256GB [range]."
They're still using 5400 RPM HDDs in their low-end-yet-too-expensive Macs.
In 2017, at the prices Apple asks for their computer, you'd expect that even the low-end models would at least come with SATA SSDs.
Macs are for Xcode users (Score:2)
The price of a Mac includes an Xcode license. If you don't need Xcode, consider buying something other than a Mac.
The 11 ms barrier (Score:2)
Well, today's 5400 RPM drives are not the same as yesterday's. Increased density makes them much faster than they used to be
An increase in density increases throughput, not latency. It still takes the same amount of time (up to 60000÷5400 = 11 ms) to spin a particular sector toward the head, plus however long it took the head to move to the appropriate cylinder.
Kids these days (Score:1)
I had to load my FORTRAN programs from paper tape.
Grandfathers these days (Score:2)
I had to load my ASSEMBLER programs from carved rocks.
I've had SSD's exclusively for 8 years now. No failures. Of course I never bought OCZ pieces of shit.
When any hard drive fails you can lose everything immediately and all at once. That's why you have backups. You have backups, right?
When a spinning disk fails, you usually get some auditory clues beforehand.
I had hard drives that failed immediately and without warning after five years of 24/7 service. SMART alerts can indicate when a failure is likely months before it happens. I routinely replace the HDDs in my file server every five years.
Plus they wear out all too quickly.
My coworker told me that his six-year-old 120GB SSD that he got for $200 finally gave up the ghost. He got a replacement 240GB SSD for $75.
All drives are ticking time bombs, that's why you need backups if you don't want to lose data and RAID if availability is important.
HDDs suddenly fail sometimes. And although it is a less common failure mode than on SSDs, you can't rely on auditory clues. Also, you are unlikely to ever hit the wear limit on SSDs with a normal workstation or gamer type usage. Something else will break before that.
[tinfoil]Artificial scarcity ![/tinfoil] (Score:2)
A general question for the community (Score:3)
When I first started to buy SSD's for my school, I tried to do some research and quickly became confused about the differences between TLC, MLC, and SLC. I found various sites like this one [speedguide.net] that gave a good overview, but I didn't find very many that really analyzed the performance differences.
I settled on the Kingston V300 [kingston.com] series of disks, an MLC unit that seemed to get decent reviews. It's been treating us well, but I always wonder whether the MLC was worth the extra money over the UV400 [kingston.com], a slightly cheaper TLC variant.
Has anyone ever used both MLC and TLC drives and care to comment about whether the differences in performance justify the cost?