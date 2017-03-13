Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Microsoft's Project Scorpio Will Pack Internal PSU, 4K Game DVR Capture

According to an exclusive report from Windows Central, Microsoft's upcoming "Project Scorpio" gaming console will feature an internal power supply unit (PSU), similar to the Xbox One S, and 4K game DVR and streaming at 60 frames-per-second (FPS). From the report: In Microsoft's efforts to make Project Scorpio a true 4K system, it will also feature HEVC and VP9 codecs for decoding 4K streams for things such Netflix, just like the Xbox One S. It will also leverage HEVC for encoding 2160p, 60 frame-per-second (FPS) video for Game DVR and streaming. Microsoft's Beam streaming service has been running public 4K stream tests for some time, and it's now fair to assume it will not only be PC streamers who will benefit. Project Scorpio's Game DVR will allow you to stream and record clips in 4K resolution with 60FPS, according to our sources, which is a massive, massive step up from the 720p, 30FPS you get on the current Xbox One. With every bit of information we receive about Project Scorpio, the theme of native 4K keeps appearing -- not only for games, but also console features. We now believe Scorpio will sport 4K Game DVR, 4K Blu-ray playback, and 4K streaming apps, but the real showstopper will be the 4K games Microsoft will likely flaunt at E3 2017.

Microsoft's Project Scorpio Will Pack Internal PSU, 4K Game DVR Capture

  • "...according to our sources..." (Score:3)

    by turkeydance ( 1266624 ) on Monday March 13, 2017 @08:13PM (#54033497)
    details or it didn't happen.

    • details or it didn't happen.

      This is Microsoft's time-honored SOP - vaporware announcements. Only that, these days, they do not have the deterrent effect that they used to - although it remains a despicable organization, it does not have the same muscle as twenty years ago. As usual, Microsoft, consider yourself middle-fingered.

  • I'm perplexed as to why this is even a feature on the Scorpio.

    • Easy. When the PSU dies, they want you to buy a new XBox, not a new PSU.

  • I have 4k gaming now. And 4k streaming. I can play just about any game known to man on it, I can upgrade any time, and it serves many other services, In house data center, media server, game servers that I host, etc. Other than a few exclusive titles, why would I buy a console ever again?

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Travis Mansbridge ( 830557 )
      Generally, because a console is a self-contained, purpose-built, standard-specced, and usually more affordable option for people who may not know how to build a computer, or be able to afford a high-end computer but still want to play high-end games. Frankly, consoles are an ideal setup for VR as the software, specs and peripherals are all standardized.

      Having said that, I have no idea why anyone would ever want a Microsoft console.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Having said that, I have no idea why anyone would ever want a Microsoft console.

        Or a Sony console for that matter.

        • Why, ten years ago they bought a company that put rootkits on its CDs! Theoretically that could have allowed computers to get hacked, although it seems that never actually happened, and anyway nobody played CDs on their computer anyway, and also nobody in Sony was involved in BMG putting rootkits on their CDs, and also isn't this getting a little old when nobody buys CDs anymore? It's like complaining that Sony released an 8-Track with gain levels set WAY too high.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by GNious ( 953874 )

        [...] for people who may not know how to build a computer, or be able to afford a high-end computer [...]

        or... who doesn't care to build a computer, or who did in the past and had a shit-awful time with drivers and crappy OS, or who doesn't think Windows makes sense on a livingroom TV, or who just wants to play games, or .... yeah, lots of different reasons for preferring a console.

    • So you don't have to deal with troubleshooting OS, drivers, updates, various discrete pieces of hardware that may or may not be part of the issue, and much less choice paralysis on game options. Maybe it's OCD but on PC I spent more time running benchmarks and tweaking than actually playing. Every time my game would hitch I would wonder if there was something I could do to fix it and make my experience better. And if I couldn't run at max settings with it being completely smooth it would somehow ruin my enj

  • No?

    Then why do you wake me?

  • From stated specs and leaked presentation info it looks like Scorpio will be struggling to output today's games at 4k [wwg.com], I think potential buyers will be disappointed in the difference between MS's PR and what the system can realistically output.

    After people complained this generation's consoles were underpowered for 1080p output I don't know why they are repeating this for 4k and also saying it will carry a premium price tag. [gamespot.com]

    At that point, since Xbox games will be on PC anyway [trustedreviews.com], why not skip Scorpio and get a

  • Thing is....I dropped a whole bunch of cash on an XBOX One before the "S" was announced. I'll be damned if I'm going to replace my console now. No XBOX VR for me...no sale for them. Thanks for fragmenting the ecosystem.

    Only way I'll end up with any of that kit is if the XBOX One I have, dies. And even then, it'll depend on what titles are available for VR and the price difference between a regular console and the "S" model. I don't care about 4K and a lot of other people I know don't care either.

