Microsoft's Project Scorpio Will Pack Internal PSU, 4K Game DVR Capture (windowscentral.com) 44
According to an exclusive report from Windows Central, Microsoft's upcoming "Project Scorpio" gaming console will feature an internal power supply unit (PSU), similar to the Xbox One S, and 4K game DVR and streaming at 60 frames-per-second (FPS). From the report: In Microsoft's efforts to make Project Scorpio a true 4K system, it will also feature HEVC and VP9 codecs for decoding 4K streams for things such Netflix, just like the Xbox One S. It will also leverage HEVC for encoding 2160p, 60 frame-per-second (FPS) video for Game DVR and streaming. Microsoft's Beam streaming service has been running public 4K stream tests for some time, and it's now fair to assume it will not only be PC streamers who will benefit. Project Scorpio's Game DVR will allow you to stream and record clips in 4K resolution with 60FPS, according to our sources, which is a massive, massive step up from the 720p, 30FPS you get on the current Xbox One. With every bit of information we receive about Project Scorpio, the theme of native 4K keeps appearing -- not only for games, but also console features. We now believe Scorpio will sport 4K Game DVR, 4K Blu-ray playback, and 4K streaming apps, but the real showstopper will be the 4K games Microsoft will likely flaunt at E3 2017.
details or it didn't happen.
This is Microsoft's time-honored SOP - vaporware announcements. Only that, these days, they do not have the deterrent effect that they used to - although it remains a despicable organization, it does not have the same muscle as twenty years ago. As usual, Microsoft, consider yourself middle-fingered.
I didn't know it was botched. For sure, less successful than PS4, and perhaps not the best in marketing, but I wouldn't say it was so bad as to be described as 'botched'.
Easy. When the PSU dies, they want you to buy a new XBox, not a new PSU.
I have seen it happen too. Do not put more than 5 in the same folder and keep them away from direct light. Lowering the brightness on your monitor helps too, but you must do it in software.
Having said that, I have no idea why anyone would ever want a Microsoft console.
Or a Sony console for that matter.
Why, ten years ago they bought a company that put rootkits on its CDs! Theoretically that could have allowed computers to get hacked, although it seems that never actually happened, and anyway nobody played CDs on their computer anyway, and also nobody in Sony was involved in BMG putting rootkits on their CDs, and also isn't this getting a little old when nobody buys CDs anymore? It's like complaining that Sony released an 8-Track with gain levels set WAY too high.
[...] for people who may not know how to build a computer, or be able to afford a high-end computer [...]
or... who doesn't care to build a computer, or who did in the past and had a shit-awful time with drivers and crappy OS, or who doesn't think Windows makes sense on a livingroom TV, or who just wants to play games, or
.... yeah, lots of different reasons for preferring a console.
In the past you have to have a computer many times more powerful then the console to run the exact same games.
At far higher resolutions and frame-rates. You're confused.
Much much much less troubleshooting (Score:2)
So you don't have to deal with troubleshooting OS, drivers, updates, various discrete pieces of hardware that may or may not be part of the issue, and much less choice paralysis on game options. Maybe it's OCD but on PC I spent more time running benchmarks and tweaking than actually playing. Every time my game would hitch I would wonder if there was something I could do to fix it and make my experience better. And if I couldn't run at max settings with it being completely smooth it would somehow ruin my enj
Currently even Nvidia's GTX1080Ti can barely run current games at 4k with high settings.
PCs have a huge amount of overhead and a myriad of potential system bottlenecks that developers cannot know of in advance and even more important than a high fps is a consistent fps and it is much easier to achieve that when you know precisely the system you are targeting. Then there is the fact that the vast majority of the target audience does not have a GTX1080Ti so the game is not optimized for that GPU, it is optimized for a generic set of functionality (an OpenGL or DirectX version) that is most broad
If you think optimization can make a $500 game console do what a $2000 PC can't you are a credulous idiot.
I don't believe I made such a claim. Also I think the idea of comparing this at a monetary level is beyond stupid, we all know the common console model is to sell at a loss where PCs aren't but more to the point a PC has a much broader set of functionality than a console so it obviously costs more, indeed there are plenty of $2000+ computers that are far poorer performing in a gaming context than a modern console.
This gets trotted out during every new console pre-hype, and post-release is always shown to be false. At this point consoles are basically just x86 pc's. Even common pcs really dont have huge amounts of overhead and in the end the people developing the games are still running through various apis to abstract the functionality anyway.
Its always 'a console can dedicate 100% of its hardware to the game so it has to run better than a pc!', yet every single time the console comes out and its performance is basi
This gets trotted out during every new console pre-hype, and post-release is always shown to be false.
I explained quite clearly the reasons and they most certainly are not false. I get that you might not like the facts but your feelings do not change them.
At this point consoles are basically just x86 pc's.
So? Developers aren't writing for a general purpose PC, they're writing for a specific hardware target. Whether that is x86-based or not is irrelevant.
Even common pcs really dont have huge amounts of overhead
Of course they have huge amounts of overhead, they also have a myriad of bottlenecks that developers cannot know about so therefore they cannot optimize for GPU architecture, speed, number of cores, amount o
Scorpio will not do 4k (Score:2)
From stated specs and leaked presentation info it looks like Scorpio will be struggling to output today's games at 4k [wwg.com], I think potential buyers will be disappointed in the difference between MS's PR and what the system can realistically output.
After people complained this generation's consoles were underpowered for 1080p output I don't know why they are repeating this for 4k and also saying it will carry a premium price tag. [gamespot.com]
At that point, since Xbox games will be on PC anyway [trustedreviews.com], why not skip Scorpio and get a
Existing XBOX One owner here (Score:2)
Thing is....I dropped a whole bunch of cash on an XBOX One before the "S" was announced. I'll be damned if I'm going to replace my console now. No XBOX VR for me...no sale for them. Thanks for fragmenting the ecosystem.
Only way I'll end up with any of that kit is if the XBOX One I have, dies. And even then, it'll depend on what titles are available for VR and the price difference between a regular console and the "S" model. I don't care about 4K and a lot of other people I know don't care either.