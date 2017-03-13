Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


PlayStation Now Will Bring PS4 Games to your PC

Posted by msmash from the more-convergence dept.
You could soon play PlayStation 4 exclusives like Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us Remastered on your PC. From a report on Engadget: Sony is bringing the PS4 catalog to its streaming game service PlayStation Now, the company said today in a blog post. The announcement is light on details, but we know that every game in the service, including PS4 games, will be part of a single PS Now subscription.

PlayStation Now Will Bring PS4 Games to your PC

