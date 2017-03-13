PlayStation Now Will Bring PS4 Games to your PC (engadget.com) 1
You could soon play PlayStation 4 exclusives like Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us Remastered on your PC. From a report on Engadget: Sony is bringing the PS4 catalog to its streaming game service PlayStation Now, the company said today in a blog post. The announcement is light on details, but we know that every game in the service, including PS4 games, will be part of a single PS Now subscription.
PlayStation Now Will Bring PS4 Games to your PC More | Reply Login
PlayStation Now Will Bring PS4 Games to your PC
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals