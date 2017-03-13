PlayStation Now Will Bring PS4 Games to your PC (engadget.com) 51
You could soon play PlayStation 4 exclusives like Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us Remastered on your PC. From a report on Engadget: Sony is bringing the PS4 catalog to its streaming game service PlayStation Now, the company said today in a blog post. The announcement is light on details, but we know that every game in the service, including PS4 games, will be part of a single PS Now subscription.
And on my 56kbps internet dial-up connection!
U in Seattle too bro?
Who still uses 21" monitors for their computers?
Oh man finally! I totally wanted more lag and.. (Score:2, Insightful)
less control!
Oh man thank you so much, please try again with services where you get 100% of the hardware and software and we just funnel money to you.
That way you can eventually charge per hour of a game played instead of just buying the game and playing it for as much as you want.
Thats like the unlimited data scams. What, you're losing profits over people who play your game for 400 hours vs those who play for 20 hours and need to charge these heavy users more money since they're getting more out of it?
PS Now gets this fundamentally WRONG (Score:4, Insightful)
I totally agree with you but I strongly suspect that most games companies see this as the future, and that the days of actually having your own copy of anything are numbered.
We're already seeing the same thing happening with the popularity of streaming audio vs. locally stored music, despite all the obvious downsides.
Just like already happened with streaming audio, the people that actually give a shit about stuff like audio/visual quality and lag will be in the definite minority, and they will be increasingly marginalized until there are so few of us left, they can just stop supporting us without any impact to their profits.
The sheeple consumers that will buy into streaming games are probably not the people that ever had a top-end PC so won't even know or care what they are missing, and will just appreciate the convenie
I'm guessing that lag and lousy visual quality won't pair well with VR goggles, no?
So at least the VR games won't suffer from these things (or if they do, rampant nausea will kill the market very quickly).
true, but as someone with a Vive and a high-spec PC to run it, I'm already aware that I'm vulnerable because I'm in the absolute minority of gamers.
The sheeple consumers that will buy into streaming games are probably not the people that ever had a top-end PC so won't even know or care what they are missing, and will just appreciate the convenience of not needing a PC/console at all. Then the next generation will grow up just thinking that the low-res lossy graphics and lag are as good as it can ever get, and no doubt nVidia/AMD will come out with a whole new range of products just to improve the graphics and lag of streaming games, probably by defining/using a whole new protocol that will still run the game remotely (so games companies can avoid giving consumers any opportunity to pirate the games) but the graphics will be rendered locally. And here we go round the equivalent of the console loop again with more opportunity for the companies to sell new hardware.
you are comparing apples and oranges. streaming games has a noticeable detrimental effect on the quality of the experience, for most people the difference in quality between streaming audio and high quality high bitrate local copies is ZERO as they don't have the hardware to get the benefit. With gaming though users notice even the smallest of input lag and choppy and blurry resolution is noticeable even to someone that doesn't understand the difference while playing on exactly the same hardware.
Have you actually tried it? It works really well. I used this because I always wanted to play the last of us and ended up checking out quite a few other games on the ps3.
Hardware? (Score:3)
Would it be reasonable to assume they actually don't have racks of PS4s and robots running around plugging in DVDs everytime someone requests a different game? I'm guessing they are running a (very good) PS4 emulator on server-grade (say Intel/nVidia/Linux) platforms.
If so, it makes me wonder what it would take to get our hands on said emulator.
It might just be custom hardware. A version of the PS4 that connects to a remote array that serves up game images. It wouldn't be hard for them to have something like that made.
PS4 is x64 FreeBSD, why would you need an emulator? All you need is the right libraries for a runtime environment.
Playstation Network Account (Score:2)
I don't have a Playstation, but this may be the push I need to take over the PSN account someone named Jared set up using my gmail address. (Apparently Sony's account setup process doesn't have a "Click the link we emailed you to verify you actually typed the address correctly," step.)
More disturbingly, neither does Match.com. (Disturbing due to how your inbox looks 4 hours after a 62-year-old woman signs up for a dating service using your email account.)
But the CPU (Score:1)
PCs don't have the ultra-fast super-advanced PS4 processor in them.
How will they cope with the processing power required for such advanced graphics?!
That's OK - According to ca every PC gamer I've met in the last 4-5 years, you can buy a PC with much more CPU power, much more GPU power, a lot more RAM, SSD storage and better everything else, for less than the cost of a (latest) Playstation.
Oddly enough, you don't even have to ask about it or anything - just mention that you have a console, and they'll explain the cost-advantage of owning a PC faster than a gluten-allergic vegan will say the word, "like".
Just make a PS4 VM. (Score:3)
If we're being honest here, both the PS4 and XBox One are just a compact PCs with unimpressive specs. The only difference is they come with a specialized OS and proprietary software. It seems to me that with a modern x86_64 chip (since they have built-in VM capabilities) that it should be entirely possible to run games for either console at their native speed on most desktop computers. This is why I could never bring myself to get either system, they are shitty computers without any real special features.
You're right of course. But there's a big advantage to bringing a box home that just works, and plays games, and that's all. They work in a lounge context, they're fairly quiet, they turn on really fast, the software is specifically designed to be used with a controller, pairing controllers works really well. Etc etc.
Specs are very far from the whole story. No-one really cares about them. PS one games are still pretty fun to play, even though the resolution is awful.
Barely nothing. Running Windows inside VMware on Linux runs a fair few games for me with next to no FPS or graphical difference for me.
If we're being honest here, both the PS4 and XBox One are just a compact PCs with unimpressive specs.
A simple bit of reading on the wikipedia page for ps4 would tell you that it's not just a PC with unimpressive specs. The main difference (and the main reason it'll be very difficult for any PC to emulate at reasonable speed) is that the 8-core CPU & the GPU share 8gb of GDDR5 ram. The new 8core ryzens combined with faster pcie specs and ddr4 system ram might help PCs catch up but anything written for the PS4 will run like shit on a high-end gaming PC for (uneducated guess here) at least another 5 years
Purchase the game. That's it. (Score:1)
PC Port... (Score:1)
Wish developers, including Sony-owned subsidiaries, would just port their PS exclusives to PC instead... I'd buy a PC port released on Steam or GOG, but not a PS Now subscription.