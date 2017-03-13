Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


PlayStation Now Will Bring PS4 Games to your PC

Posted by msmash
You could soon play PlayStation 4 exclusives like Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us Remastered on your PC. From a report on Engadget: Sony is bringing the PS4 catalog to its streaming game service PlayStation Now, the company said today in a blog post. The announcement is light on details, but we know that every game in the service, including PS4 games, will be part of a single PS Now subscription.

  • less control!

    Oh man thank you so much, please try again with services where you get 100% of the hardware and software and we just funnel money to you.
    That way you can eventually charge per hour of a game played instead of just buying the game and playing it for as much as you want.

    Thats like the unlimited data scams. What, you're losing profits over people who play your game for 400 hours vs those who play for 20 hours and need to charge these heavy users more money since they're getting more out of it?

  • PS Now gets this fundamentally WRONG (Score:4, Insightful)

    by gravewax ( 4772409 ) on Monday March 13, 2017 @05:42PM (#54032497)
    streaming games SUCK, the latency, resolution sacrifices and bandwidth requirements make all but the simplest games problematic. This turd needs to be left on the PS where it belongs.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by JustNiz ( 692889 )

      I totally agree with you but I strongly suspect that most games companies see this as the future, and that the days of actually having your own copy of anything are numbered.
      We're already seeing the same thing happening with the popularity of streaming audio vs. locally stored music, despite all the obvious downsides.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Sark666 ( 756464 )

      Have you actually tried it? It works really well. I used this because I always wanted to play the last of us and ended up checking out quite a few other games on the ps3.

  • Hardware? (Score:3)

    by JustNiz ( 692889 ) on Monday March 13, 2017 @06:01PM (#54032621)

    Would it be reasonable to assume they actually don't have racks of PS4s and robots running around plugging in DVDs everytime someone requests a different game? I'm guessing they are running a (very good) PS4 emulator on server-grade (say Intel/nVidia/Linux) platforms.
    If so, it makes me wonder what it would take to get our hands on said emulator.

    • It might just be custom hardware. A version of the PS4 that connects to a remote array that serves up game images. It wouldn't be hard for them to have something like that made.

    • PS4 is x64 FreeBSD, why would you need an emulator? All you need is the right libraries for a runtime environment.

  • I don't have a Playstation, but this may be the push I need to take over the PSN account someone named Jared set up using my gmail address. (Apparently Sony's account setup process doesn't have a "Click the link we emailed you to verify you actually typed the address correctly," step.)

    More disturbingly, neither does Match.com. (Disturbing due to how your inbox looks 4 hours after a 62-year-old woman signs up for a dating service using your email account.)

    • I just recently was given a PS3. Went to sign up for an account and someone else used my email address. There is no undoing it. They won't send a reset to that email account. They won't undo it from the other account.

  • PCs don't have the ultra-fast super-advanced PS4 processor in them.
    How will they cope with the processing power required for such advanced graphics?!

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by GNious ( 953874 )

      That's OK - According to ca every PC gamer I've met in the last 4-5 years, you can buy a PC with much more CPU power, much more GPU power, a lot more RAM, SSD storage and better everything else, for less than the cost of a (latest) Playstation.
      Oddly enough, you don't even have to ask about it or anything - just mention that you have a console, and they'll explain the cost-advantage of owning a PC faster than a gluten-allergic vegan will say the word, "like".

  • Just make a PS4 VM. (Score:3)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Monday March 13, 2017 @06:23PM (#54032781)

    If we're being honest here, both the PS4 and XBox One are just a compact PCs with unimpressive specs. The only difference is they come with a specialized OS and proprietary software. It seems to me that with a modern x86_64 chip (since they have built-in VM capabilities) that it should be entirely possible to run games for either console at their native speed on most desktop computers. This is why I could never bring myself to get either system, they are shitty computers without any real special features.

    • You're right of course. But there's a big advantage to bringing a box home that just works, and plays games, and that's all. They work in a lounge context, they're fairly quiet, they turn on really fast, the software is specifically designed to be used with a controller, pairing controllers works really well. Etc etc.

      Specs are very far from the whole story. No-one really cares about them. PS one games are still pretty fun to play, even though the resolution is awful.

    • If we're being honest here, both the PS4 and XBox One are just a compact PCs with unimpressive specs.

      A simple bit of reading on the wikipedia page for ps4 would tell you that it's not just a PC with unimpressive specs. The main difference (and the main reason it'll be very difficult for any PC to emulate at reasonable speed) is that the 8-core CPU & the GPU share 8gb of GDDR5 ram. The new 8core ryzens combined with faster pcie specs and ddr4 system ram might help PCs catch up but anything written for the PS4 will run like shit on a high-end gaming PC for (uneducated guess here) at least another 5 years

  • I like the older days when you purchased a disk. You owned it. I don't care how good the brand new games are, If they are going in the direction of subscription it ends here.. Games like Witcher are fun,, Allen Wake was great. And as far as I can find on these games, you can play it on PC. Allen Wake 2 died before being delivered for some reason.. Sad..

  • Wish developers, including Sony-owned subsidiaries, would just port their PS exclusives to PC instead... I'd buy a PC port released on Steam or GOG, but not a PS Now subscription.

