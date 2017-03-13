PlayStation Now Will Bring PS4 Games to your PC (engadget.com) 19
You could soon play PlayStation 4 exclusives like Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us Remastered on your PC. From a report on Engadget: Sony is bringing the PS4 catalog to its streaming game service PlayStation Now, the company said today in a blog post. The announcement is light on details, but we know that every game in the service, including PS4 games, will be part of a single PS Now subscription.
Re: (Score:2)
And on my 56kbps internet dial-up connection!
Re: (Score:2)
Oh man finally! I totally wanted more lag and.. (Score:2)
less control!
Oh man thank you so much, please try again with services where you get 100% of the hardware and software and we just funnel money to you.
That way you can eventually charge per hour of a game played instead of just buying the game and playing it for as much as you want.
Thats like the unlimited data scams. What, you're losing profits over people who play your game for 400 hours vs those who play for 20 hours and need to charge these heavy users more money since they're getting more out of it?
PS Now gets this fundamentally WRONG (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I totally agree with you but I strongly suspect that most games companies see this as the future, and that the days of actually having your own copy of anything are numbered.
We're already seeing the same thing happening with the popularity of streaming audio vs. locally stored music, despite all the obvious downsides.
Hardware? (Score:3)
Would it be reasonable to assume they actually don't have racks of PS4s and robots running around plugging in DVDs everytime someone requests a different game? I'm guessing they are running a (very good) PS4 emulator on server-grade (say Intel/nVidia/Linux) platforms.
If so, it makes me wonder what it would take to get our hands on said emulator.
Playstation Network Account (Score:1)
I don't have a Playstation, but this may be the push I need to take over the PSN account someone named Jared set up using my gmail address. (Apparently Sony's account setup process doesn't have a "Click the link we emailed you to verify you actually typed the address correctly," step.)
More disturbingly, neither does Match.com. (Disturbing due to how your inbox looks 4 hours after a 62-year-old woman signs up for a dating service using your email account.)
But the CPU (Score:2)
PCs don't have the ultra-fast super-advanced PS4 processor in them.
How will they cope with the processing power required for such advanced graphics?!