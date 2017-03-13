Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
AI Google Power United Kingdom

Google Wants To Use AI To Cut the UK's Electric Bill By 10 Percent (popularmechanics.com) 18

Posted by msmash from the using-AI-for-good dept.
The Google-owned firm artificial intelligence company DeepMind is in talks with the National Grid about a potential partnership, with the possibility of using the technology to make the supply of energy across the UK more efficient. From a report: Google Deepmind is opening talks with the UK government to use the company's artificial intelligence to reduce energy use by up to 10 percent. Artificial intelligence is highly adept at spotting patterns and making predictions that are much too small and subtle for humans to pick out, which lets AIs to micromanage systems with far greater efficiency than any human engineer could hope to achieve. For instance, Google is currently using Deepmind's AI to control its server rooms, where it manages windows, fan speeds, air conditioning, and more than a hundred other factors to save Google hundreds of millions of dollars in electricity costs.

Google Wants To Use AI To Cut the UK's Electric Bill By 10 Percent More | Reply

Google Wants To Use AI To Cut the UK's Electric Bill By 10 Percent

Comments Filter:

  • So Google wants UK's energy usage information? Fascinating.

  • FTFA:

    In this case, the AI would be used to predict the high and low points of energy usage, as well as supply from renewable sources like wind and solar. Deepmind believes that such a system would increase the country's ability to rely on renewables, cutting energy costs by as much as 10 percent annually. If Deepmind's system is implemented and as successful as they believe, it could save the country billions of dollars a year.

    This seems like a very good idea to me. Much better than a brute force solution like selling them more batteries or forcing the use of those silly compact fluorescent bulbs.

  • No-one else concerned that an AI wants to reduce human use of power so there will be more available for its own processing? No?

    In fact from the article itself, we find that Google is not even involved in making this request:

    Google Deepmind is opening talks with the UK government

    I mean, holy shit!

Slashdot Top Deals

The moon may be smaller than Earth, but it's further away.

Close