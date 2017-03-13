Google Wants To Use AI To Cut the UK's Electric Bill By 10 Percent (popularmechanics.com) 18
The Google-owned firm artificial intelligence company DeepMind is in talks with the National Grid about a potential partnership, with the possibility of using the technology to make the supply of energy across the UK more efficient. From a report: Google Deepmind is opening talks with the UK government to use the company's artificial intelligence to reduce energy use by up to 10 percent. Artificial intelligence is highly adept at spotting patterns and making predictions that are much too small and subtle for humans to pick out, which lets AIs to micromanage systems with far greater efficiency than any human engineer could hope to achieve. For instance, Google is currently using Deepmind's AI to control its server rooms, where it manages windows, fan speeds, air conditioning, and more than a hundred other factors to save Google hundreds of millions of dollars in electricity costs.
why not start with the US?
The US doesn't care much for energy preservation, the environment and so on.
It's not seen as a problem and a conspiracy in Europe by normal people and political leaders.
Why stop at 10%? [slashdot.org]
That sweet sweet big data. (Score:1)
So Google wants UK's energy usage information? Fascinating.
We already have a service like this that is supposed help cut costs but generally it just turns the air conditioning off when it thinks you should be at work. It's not very helpful if you don't work banking hours.
If you want to reduce your heating and cooling bills then upgrade your windows, doors, and insulation if needed then purchase newer energy saving heater and air conditioner if they are old. Shade trees help in the summer also but they take a long time to grow and you have to care for them and make
What's to not like? (Score:2)
In this case, the AI would be used to predict the high and low points of energy usage, as well as supply from renewable sources like wind and solar. Deepmind believes that such a system would increase the country's ability to rely on renewables, cutting energy costs by as much as 10 percent annually. If Deepmind's system is implemented and as successful as they believe, it could save the country billions of dollars a year.
This seems like a very good idea to me. Much better than a brute force solution like selling them more batteries or forcing the use of those silly compact fluorescent bulbs.
Transparently obvious ploy for literal power (Score:2)
No-one else concerned that an AI wants to reduce human use of power so there will be more available for its own processing? No?
In fact from the article itself, we find that Google is not even involved in making this request:
Google Deepmind is opening talks with the UK government
I mean, holy shit!