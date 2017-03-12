Millions of Smart Meters May Over-Inflate Readings by up to 600% (bleepingcomputer.com) 49
"Lab tests carried out by Dutch scientists have shown that some of today's 'smart' electrical meters may give out false readings that in some cases can be 582% higher than actual energy consumption," reports BleepingComputer. An anonymous reader quotes their report: The study involved several tests conducted on nine different brands of "smart" meters, also referred to in the industry as "static energy meters." Researchers also used one electromechanical meter for reference... Experiments went on for six months, with individual tests lasting at least one week, and sometimes several weeks. Test results varied wildly, with some meters reporting errors way above their disclosed range, going from -32% to +582%...
The results of the study also matched numbers posted on an online forum by a disgruntled Dutchman complaining about high energy bills... Researchers blamed all the issues on the design of some smart meters, and, ironically, electrical devices with energy-saving features. The latter devices, researchers say, introduced a large amount of noise in electrical current waveforms, which disrupt the smart meter sensors tasked with recording power consumption...
Long-time Slashdot reader ClarkMills points out the researchers estimate that "potentially inaccurate meters have been installed in the meter cabinets of at least 750,000 Dutch households," while the article suggests that worldwide, "the numbers of possibly faulty smart meters could be in the millions,especially after some governments, especially in the EU, have pushed for smart meters to replace classic electromechanical (rotating disk) meters."
That's pretty smart (Score:2)
Trust the computer. The computer is your friend.
Re: (Score:2)
Bad case of 'Paranoia' you've got there.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: That's pretty smart (Score:2)
I am Jack's total lack of surprise. (Score:3)
The one thing people were afraid of when they were forced to switch over the smart meters happened.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, same with IoT. How no QA got done before approving and buying so much defective product demands some investigation.
Re: (Score:2)
Not much to investigate. There's no law against selling shitty products.. at least as long as nobody can prove you were being intentionally malicious.
Its supposed to be the consumers deciding whether a product is good or bad, by choosing to buy it or not.
Unfortunately we're in a time where consumers not only don't make purchases with full information but often times full information simply isn't available.
We're in a screwy situation where we use models of theoretically perfect capitalism to justify not cha
Re: (Score:2)
Naw, this is unlikely. Probably a bad energy provider. The utilities do test this stuff, I've seen them. We test some meters too.
It's yet another "smart meters are evil" story, finding the tiny fraction that screws up and trying to make it look like everything is broken.
A cure for which there is no disease (Score:3)
There is no discernible reason to invest scarce resources in "smart meters" (which are looking more like "dumb meters"). Ordinary old-style meters do an adequate job, and give employment to a lot of meter-readers. (That's a good thing, by the way). They are sufficiently accurate.
The arguments in favour of "smart meters" are ridiculous. Putting meter-readers out of work to save the company a small amount of money is a bad idea. Besides, most customers would be happy to read their own meters and send in the results by Web or phone. I do.
Transmitting people's energy consumption by wireless is completely insane. This is private information that does not need to be broadcast insecurely to anyone with the right black box.
Most normal people already have an excellent idea of how much energy they are using (often this is "too much", as in "I told you to turn off those lights!" or "Do you have any idea how much it costs to leave that running for so long?") If they really want to know in more detail, there are a lot of very nice cheap little meters you can install and read yourself.
Controlling people's energy supply by wireless is beyond insane - it is literally criminal. It's bad enough that energy suppliers would be able to switch off the supply on a whim (or a computer error). But those guys with the black box could do it too.
The only logical motive for installing "smart meters" is for the manufacturers to make loads of money. And that isn't a proper motive at all.
Re: (Score:3)
You're underestimating the value of predictive data in stabilizing the grid... and throwing the baby out with the bath water.
Getting smart meters up to snuff on privacy, accuracy, and useful features is a worthy endeavor. Saying "hulk hate smart meters, hulk smash!" is not.
Re: A cure for which there is no disease (Score:2)
I'd rather reap the benefits of lower priced electricity.
"Sir, we apologize if you somehow received the impression that that was an option... but it is not. Is there anything else we can help you with?"
Re: (Score:2)
Employment to just pointless jobs to people just to have jobs is best done by the military. Biggest jobs program in the US.
Re: (Score:2)
Old style meters were broken, very difficult to calibrate, and the mechanics wear out over time. Ordinary people often screw up. Ie, in Bakersfield they blamed cost hikes on PG&E even though they were in the middle of a heat wave and using more air conditioning than normal, independent investigation found no fault.
Re: (Score:2)
Sure it does (Score:2)
Privatize the profit and socialize the expense. This is why you don't let companies run essential services for profit.
"over-inflate" (Score:2)
How are the companies doing? (Score:2)
Everyone here should know that the best possible and worst possible cases are usually extremely artificial and almost never happen.
So I am curious about what has the actual impact of this has been? Because if companies managed to charge 5X what they did before, while delivering the same amount of power, the profits would have soared in an amazing manner. And that probably hasn't happened, because then this would have been noticed far sooner.
So I am curious about if a measure of the resulting average error c
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly: this demands investigation to see who dropped the ball and why (incompetence? proft?). And while we are at it, let's take them to task for the privacy/security issues, and see whether they are buying units that are actually providing useful features for the future grid, or just short-sightedly checking off legislative requirements.
Anyway, since this is a tech site, this is the part of the article I would have pulled out:
After finishing their lab experiment, researchers dismantled the smart meters to understand the problem. Following their efforts, the three-man research team discovered that smart meters which gave abnormally high readings used a Rogowski Coil in their setup, while the smart meters that gave out low readings used Hall effect-based sensors.
Re: (Score:2)
There is equipment that is not too expensive to calibrate meters. Any reputable utility would have used them. Blame the dumb dutch utilities and not all smart meters everywhere.
What exactly is the problem? (Score:2)
How do you make them read low? (Score:2)
No really usefull comments yet. How do I use this to get something for nothing.
Not a surprise. (Score:2)
We've had the same thing happening in Ontario and in BC. [emrabc.ca] Because of similar problems Just remember the bullshit they peddled [ctvnews.ca] that that it was supposed to lower electricity costs too. Which is why every place they've been installed, the cost of electricity has skyrocketed. And in many working. [newsforont...percent.ca]
I doubt it (Score:2)
I didn't recognize any of the meters in the pictures. The big makers L+G, Itron, Elster and Senses go through an insane a