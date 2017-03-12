Millions of Smart Meters May Over-Inflate Readings by up to 600% (bleepingcomputer.com) 128
"Lab tests carried out by Dutch scientists have shown that some of today's 'smart' electrical meters may give out false readings that in some cases can be 582% higher than actual energy consumption," reports BleepingComputer. An anonymous reader quotes their report: The study involved several tests conducted on nine different brands of "smart" meters, also referred to in the industry as "static energy meters." Researchers also used one electromechanical meter for reference... Experiments went on for six months, with individual tests lasting at least one week, and sometimes several weeks. Test results varied wildly, with some meters reporting errors way above their disclosed range, going from -32% to +582%...
The results of the study also matched numbers posted on an online forum by a disgruntled Dutchman complaining about high energy bills... Researchers blamed all the issues on the design of some smart meters, and, ironically, electrical devices with energy-saving features. The latter devices, researchers say, introduced a large amount of noise in electrical current waveforms, which disrupt the smart meter sensors tasked with recording power consumption...
Long-time Slashdot reader ClarkMills points out the researchers estimate that "potentially inaccurate meters have been installed in the meter cabinets of at least 750,000 Dutch households," while the article suggests that worldwide, "the numbers of possibly faulty smart meters could be in the millions,especially after some governments, especially in the EU, have pushed for smart meters to replace classic electromechanical (rotating disk) meters."
Trust the computer. The computer is your friend.
Bad case of 'Paranoia' you've got there.
Look at it from the electricity company's point of view:
All they've got is meter readings. That's all. They don't know (and in most markets, they can't control even if they want to) what kind of meter is fitted to each house. There's a separate metering company that does that. To ensure fair play, there's a certification and testing requirement - but if that test is flawed (which is what the Dutch study suggests), then there's no real fallback.
So now consider a small energy retailer with 10,000 customers...
she would have to bear the cost of around €900
A fair policy would be that she only bears the cost if the meter is accurate.
Also, it is not that hard to test your own meter. Turn everything off. Make sure the meter is reading zero watts. Then turn on one device at a time, and measure the power bump. Use a Kill-o-Watt [amazon.com] or other plug-in meter to measure what the device is using at the wall socket. If there is really a 5 fold discrepancy, that should be really easy to verify.
And what if the error is not in the instantaneous reading, but the figures that get accumulated and sent to the power company?
Most people do not have the necessary skills to safely remove the main panel cover and to clamp ammeters to the hot legs of their electrical service wiring.
So their claim is that her old meter was defective by a factor of 5?
I think it's likely that she has some devices that are causing the new meter to give the higher reading, it would be far more helpful for the electric company to help her identify those devices (and eliminate or replace them if they are unimportant or inexpensive), instead of a BS €900 calibration fee that will just show that their (sensitive/defective) device is working as expected.
The one thing people were afraid of when they were forced to switch over the smart meters happened.
Yeah, same with IoT. How no QA got done before approving and buying so much defective product demands some investigation.
Don't for a moment assume no QA got done.
The ones that do -32% get installed in key lawmaker locations so they'll defend the decision saying "it's improved my savings". Those ones most likely don't have that 'interaction' with smart-appliance noise that drives the perceived usage up either. For the rest, Those varying levels of theft are just as planned; By being a wide range it gives plausible deniability; "they're just not quite accurate enough yet we're sorry", while ensuring your profits soar.
Don't for a moment assume no QA got done.
First, testing and then intentionally ignoring the results is not QA.
Second, it is more rational to ask "what went wrong" and then possibly find evidence of conspiracy than it is to start with assumption of conspiracy, given that conspiracy and incompetence both are encountered in the real world.
Not much to investigate. There's no law against selling shitty products.. at least as long as nobody can prove you were being intentionally malicious.
Its supposed to be the consumers deciding whether a product is good or bad, by choosing to buy it or not.
Unfortunately we're in a time where consumers not only don't make purchases with full information but often times full information simply isn't available.
We're in a screwy situation where we use models of theoretically perfect capitalism to justify not cha
Maybe not where you live, fatty.
Other parts of the world have a different POV.
http://www.legislation.gov.uk/... [legislation.gov.uk] (key part is section 14(2))
Not entirely sure that is sufficient. "Implied" and "satisfactory" leave open a hell of a lot of leeway. Though its certainly a lot stronger than a simple "buyer beware" mantra.
But yes, I was assuming US.
An electric meter is not a "product" anybody buys. An electric meter is an asset belonging to the electric utility company which they use to determine how much actual product (electricity) you buy. For most things you buy, the quantity is obvious at the point/time of sale. The closest thing I can think of to an electric meter is the flow measurement device in a motor fuel pump. You better believe those are regulated. The state calibrates and checks them periodically. They have stickers attesting to their accuracy as certified by the state authority. The weight scales at your grocer are regulated and certified as to accuracy.
The electric utilities are getting a pass on these meters because it would be very difficult and expensive to test each one individually at its point of installation. And it stinks. Random testing should be done, and huge penalties should be assessed where it mismeasurement found.
P.S. - there ARE laws against overbilling where wrongdoing or gross negligence can be shown.
Unfortunately we're in a time where consumers not only don't make purchases with full information but often times full information simply isn't available.
Yup. Doubly so for healthcare -- someone needs to tell Ryan picking a Lasic clinic is quite different than choosing providers when you are in a pained or emotional condition and may or may not believe in voodoo.
But in this case, there could be consequences for the involved parties in the legal system, and also internal consequences in the involved agencies. It's not like they couldn't have easily caught it out by leaving a few of the old meters in series and following up with some sample readings.
Yes and no. There's going to be a question of intent. Especially if there's any substance to the claim that energy saving devices affected the readings ("well they can't possibly test with every load device ever made.")
Its almost certain that some lawyers will be getting paid due to this, but it may not be as cut and dry as it sounds on the surface and there will be a lot of wrangling over whether the utility companies or the manufacturers should receive the blame, or if they just call it an unfortunate a
Naw, this is unlikely. Probably a bad energy provider. The utilities do test this stuff, I've seen them. We test some meters too.
It's yet another "smart meters are evil" story, finding the tiny fraction that screws up and trying to make it look like everything is broken.
Re: (Score:3)
Last I checked, 78% of all meters used in the country the study was done in wasn't a "tiny fraction".
The majority of meters did not correctly measure power usage. 56% of them measured power usage much greater than was actually being used.
Here's how it works in California. PUC guarantees a fixed level of income to the utilities. If the utilities can conserve energy usage then they make more profit. So it's in their best interest to make things very accurate. If they swing things to charge customers more, then they can be in big trouble with the PUCs, who do investigate. Especially any industrial or commercial power user will be very intent on making sure their bill is accurate.Your assumption seems to be that every utility, even customer
The smart meter freaks out for no reason and charges you $500 extra. You complain to the utility, they say it's your fault. You complain to PUC, they ask you for proof. You have none. Congrats, you're now out $500.
Re: (Score:2)
If this kind of problem had happened with my old meter, I would've had no recourse. With my smart meter, I can turn on/off stuff in the house and check the meter's reading if I suspect something fishy i
There is no discernible reason to invest scarce resources in "smart meters" (which are looking more like "dumb meters"). Ordinary old-style meters do an adequate job, and give employment to a lot of meter-readers. (That's a good thing, by the way). They are sufficiently accurate.
The arguments in favour of "smart meters" are ridiculous. Putting meter-readers out of work to save the company a small amount of money is a bad idea. Besides, most customers would be happy to read their own meters and send in the r
You're underestimating the value of predictive data in stabilizing the grid... and throwing the baby out with the bath water.
Getting smart meters up to snuff on privacy, accuracy, and useful features is a worthy endeavor. Saying "hulk hate smart meters, hulk smash!" is not.
What new data are smart meters giving us?
That's a very good question to ask... your local utility operators and legislators, because the answer will vary locally [wikipedia.org]. Some installations are pretty advanced, others really should not even be calling themselves "smart meters".
Data grid stability does not require per-user data (Score:2, Insightful)
It is even much cheaper and more accurate to measure the power where a multitude of users are connected.
The only reason for the introduction of "smart meters" has been to collect personal data to sell and to con people into more expenses for their particular pattern of power usage.
Of course, they could do this before smart meters, as well, as we've had individual metering for decades.
Smart meters, implemented properly, provide the consumer a fair bit of insight into their actual usage; I can sign in to my provider's site and get my instantaneous usage, as well as 15-
"It is the bloody same to a power plant whether 100W go to John Smith and 900W to Joe User, or whether both of them use 500W."
If it were the bloody same, there's be no peak-demand cost additions in many places on the globe. There goes your entire premise.
Start with, "hulk hate smart meter". Then the utilities will salvage the data prediction at least for their use. Be rational, they will grudgingly agree to look in the matter at some unspecified level of sincerity at some unspecified time frame.
You're underestimating the value of predictive data in stabilizing the grid... and throwing the baby out with the bath water.
Time-of-use meters do the job just fine, because they can't switch your house on and off remotely anyway. (Smart meters with this functionality do exist; as far as I know, it is usually an additional-cost item and seldom installed.) The smallest unit they can switch remotely is the substation. In order to switch anything smaller, they have to send out a human. And it was working fine before to monitor usage at the substation level, but to charge people for their monthly usage using tiers based on the old me
"Getting smart meters up to snuff on privacy"
You're a fucking moron if you trust your power company to keep shit private, given history.
"Hey, LEO, this guy's using a lot of power, looks like a grow operation going on with regular 12-hour and 18-hour power spikes on a timer."
That you think privacy even exists is fucking laughable, it demonstrates just how ignorant of reality you truly are. Bet you voted Democrat, Republican, or Liberal, didn't you? It would figure, since none of you fuckers have a goddamned
If the majority of the meters are giving us bad data, their predictive data may well have a negative value.
I'd rather reap the benefits of lower priced electricity.
"Sir, we apologize if you somehow received the impression that that was an option... but it is not. Is there anything else we can help you with?"
and give employment to a lot of meter-readers. (That's a good thing, by the way)
Employment solely for employment's sake, without focus on productivity, can obviously become a waste of energy. Worse still, it may be one of the factors that lead robust economies into downfall, as they focus less on things like critical infrastructure and more on extravagances like skyscrapers and stadiums.
Employment to just pointless jobs to people just to have jobs is best done by the military. Biggest jobs program in the US.
Trump just increased their budget by 10% so unemployment should fall. Who says Trump doesnt keep his promises
Old style meters were broken, very difficult to calibrate, and the mechanics wear out over time. Ordinary people often screw up. Ie, in Bakersfield they blamed cost hikes on PG&E even though they were in the middle of a heat wave and using more air conditioning than normal, independent investigation found no fault.
Last time it was Enron, in Texas, that was manipulating California's electricity market.
I suggest you check around for another such conspiracy.
Old style meters were broken,
How so ? Do you mean accounting for power factor ?
very difficult to calibrate,
Isn't this done only once at the factory ?
and the mechanics wear out over time.
Original meters (had off-peak service, so extra meter) lasted 40+ years on this house, and were only replaced when the utility went to the first generation wireless meter that could be read by the utility truck as it drove by the house. Those of course were then replaced less than ten years later by a smart meter. I honestly do not see modern equipment lasting as long as those mechanical meters. Even if they don't fa
Broken? Not unless you used too large a magnet to stop them.
It was best to use an electromagnet on a timer, so the meter would be running when the reader came by and your bill wasn't 0.
Privatize the profit and socialize the expense. This is why you don't let companies run essential services for profit.
Same issue in Quebec (Canada). I didn't have a choice in my home. Either I let them install the e-meter, or I would have to pay Hydro Quebec $200/yr to keep my old, functioning very nicely for 15 years, mechanical meter.
I check my bill every month to see if there's some differences from the previous month or same period the year earlier, but so far, knock on wood, nothing amiss so far.
I am, however, ticked at the craziness of it all. These eMeters are more expensive per unit that the sound mechanical ones,
Anyway, what we discovered from these various collection mechanisms was that the human meter readers were making up an awful lot of readings and not actually vis
Here's a better thing, then: employ pairs of meter readers, where one does odd digits and the other does the evens.
Belay last pipe! Stupid idea. They'd have to read the digits to know if they were odd or even.
*ping*
Have a third guy who looks at the meter and tells the other two which digits to read.
" There is no discernible reason
... "
It seems you haven't looked very hard. Where I live, we get a billing statement with a graph showing our usage for each day of the month, and highlighting the peak usage period(s). The recent month is compared to the same month last year. This, and related information, can be useful for the consumer and the utility.
More importantly, the meters are necessary for the near future when Uber pricing is imposed (you pay more during peak demand periods). I'm sure there are oth
Transmitting people's energy consumption by wireless is completely insane. This is private information that does not need to be broadcast insecurely to anyone with the right black box.
Putting it on display in a location where a meter reader can get to it also, necessarily, means putting it on display in a location where anyone with at least one good eye can see it. The black box is a red herring.
I don't know what reasons you were given for using smart meters, but where I live accuracy and saving the wages of people wasn't the ones we were given. It boiled down to one thing: being able to pass the real cost of power to the
How are the companies doing? (Score:2)
Everyone here should know that the best possible and worst possible cases are usually extremely artificial and almost never happen.
So I am curious about what has the actual impact of this has been? Because if companies managed to charge 5X what they did before, while delivering the same amount of power, the profits would have soared in an amazing manner. And that probably hasn't happened, because then this would have been noticed far sooner.
So I am curious about if a measure of the resulting average error c
Exactly: this demands investigation to see who dropped the ball and why (incompetence? proft?). And while we are at it, let's take them to task for the privacy/security issues, and see whether they are buying units that are actually providing useful features for the future grid, or just short-sightedly checking off legislative requirements.
Anyway, since this is a tech site, this is the part of the article I would have pulled out:
After finishing their lab experiment, researchers dismantled the smart meters to understand the problem. Following their efforts, the three-man research team discovered that smart meters which gave abnormally high readings used a Rogowski Coil in their setup, while the smart meters that gave out low readings used Hall effect-based sensors.
There is equipment that is not too expensive to calibrate meters. Any reputable utility would have used them. Blame the dumb dutch utilities and not all smart meters everywhere.
Re: (Score:2)
The problem AIUI is that you won't see the overreading with a simple resistive test load hooked up. Only when you start shoving a heap of harmonics down the line.
Incidentally, problems with measuring works like this are the secret behind 'free energy' demonstrations!
Incandescent lighting is substantially dead; and that's a bunch of neat resistive load that has been handed off to the low-bidder PSUs crammed into CCFLs and LED 'bulbs', consumer electronics widgets often have slightly nicer quality; but also produce all kinds of weird line noise. That pretty much leaves you with the refrigerator, stove(if electric), and AC(if any). Doesn't mean that measuring is going to be easy; but
What exactly is the problem? (Score:2)
The analog meter doesn't have special programming to detect smart appliances and "make up for the difference" in how much you should pay, though.
An older analog meter spinning would not give the correct solar import, export data.
Once the analog meter is replaced the new meter is solar ready or solar and battery account ready.
Modifying exisiting meters (Score:2)
Exactly what I thought. A very simple device could be attached to the front of the meter and simply count the number of times the little black mark goes by. Not really a web cam, just a very simple system much like in an optical mouse. And there is probably enough EM radiation in the area to power the thing.
This would avoid the huge cost of having electricians come out and rewire the house.
But if one was installed, I'd like to keep the old meter in series, as a check.
You really do want a webcam. If you must combine it with counting the black marks for relatively real-time power consumption, then by all means, do that. But you want to read off the dials so that you don't get confused if there's a period during which you can't count marks.
I've been emailing photos of my meter to my meter readers for over a year now... I would automate it, but it's not exactly a hardship to bop out back with the cellphone. We're treed up enough here that I can do it in... my robe.
https://www.reddit.com/r/Seattle/comments/5ygto8/psa_if_your_city_light_bill_is_extremely_high/
They know most of us don't have access to our meters since they're behind locked doors.
My bill increased from $30 to $600. Seattle is trying to expel poor people.
Nonsense, Seattle is trying to move poor people out of valuable apartments and into much cheaper tents.
How do you make them read low? (Score:2)
No really usefull comments yet. How do I use this to get something for nothing.
We've had the same thing happening in Ontario and in BC. [emrabc.ca] Because of similar problems Just remember the bullshit they peddled [ctvnews.ca] that that it was supposed to lower electricity costs too. Which is why every place they've been installed, the cost of electricity has skyrocketed. And in many working. [newsforont...percent.ca]
I didn't recognize any of the meters in the pictures. The big makers L+G, Itron, Elster and Senses go through an insane amount of testing and regulatory oversight. These are almost commodity items and the cost of a recall would wipe out tens of years of profit.
We do need smart meters. We need to have billing based on the cost of electricity production so that we can use things like wind and solar. I want people to use more energy when the wind blows or the sun shines and I want to avoid building and firing up peaker plants.
Lastly ask some former meter readers from Texas and the US south how much they miss being bitten by dogs and shot at while reading meters.
Wow, you could win Olympic long-jump leaping to conclusions like that. Despite the fact that they specifically talk electronic loads with poor power factor and harmonics, you somehow assume they don't calculate for it themselves? Brilliant deductions sir!
Remember that:
1) They also used an electromechanical meter as comparison
2) There was a huge variation between meters.
Actually PG&E has time based rates. However they charge more during the day and less at night. This is because even though Solar is more available during the day most of the Industrial load is during the day when factories are running. However as more and more people are adding solar and selling it back the equation is changing. However PGE still wants its profits so now it buys Solar during the day at the rates it charge folks at night but sells it at the higher daytime rate. This means its more profit
There should be a roughly equal number of people who have been undercharged, rigtht?
Ask yourself a question: given that inflate (in a context like this which is not to do with footballs or Zeppelins) means to make something bigger than it should be, what would under-inflate mean?
So why the fuck so you feel the need to stick over in there?
If you read TFA, you can see they did a lot of testing with "energy saving" bulbs. Low cost LED and CFL bulbs normally have a very low power factor (PF), often below 0.50. Bulbs from suppliers that can't be bothered to pass CE are even worse.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
It costs the power company more to deliver power, if the PF of the load is low, so they charge you more - this is not new. Unfortunately, the general public has no clue about PF and just buys the cheapest junk they can find that says
Electricity meters are subject to the same regulation, unfortunately how you consume that electricity can impact on the accuracy of the meter. The regulations clearly aim for an easier use case.
Switch mode power supplies draw power from the mains in a very noisy fashion, with many short fast peaks. They are becoming increasingly common and many of them are poor quality (i.e. no power factor correction), making the situation worse. When you move away from electromechanical meters, it takes sophisticated