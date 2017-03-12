Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Australia Power

Australian Farmers Switch To Diesel Power As Electricity Prices Soar (abc.net.au) 47

Posted by EditorDavid from the energy-alternatives dept.
"As power prices rise, some farmers have been forced to turn off the pumps," reports the Australian Broadcast Corporation. Long-time Slashdot reader connect4 shared their report from the coast of Queensland, where the price of pumping water to sugarcane fields has doubled. Local irrigators council representative, Dale Hollis, says right now, irrigators have two options. "They have to switch off the pumps and go back to dryland [cropping], and that impacts upon the productivity of the region and impacts on jobs" he said. "The second option is to go off the grid and look at alternatives." Another option is solar and there are plenty of farmers installing panels, but many growers irrigate at night and can't afford the millions of dollars it could take to buy battery storage. That's pushing many of them back to a dirtier option. "Right now, diesel stacks up," Mr Hollis said.
The head of farm operations for a sugar producer says it's now 30% cheaper to pump water with diesel than electricity, even before you count the subsidy from the federal government, and they expect to save even more money as energy prices go up.

  • Some Solar, with a gravity battery? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by berchca ( 414155 ) on Sunday March 12, 2017 @01:40PM (#54023821) Homepage

    Going off the grid always sounds so complete and final, but couldn't they set up _some_ amount of solar panels that pump into raised storage tanks during the day, then irrigate with that water during the night? Seems like any power saved is good for the wallet (and, vs. diesel, good for the planet).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lgw ( 121541 )

      Going off the grid always sounds so complete and final, but couldn't they set up _some_ amount of solar panels that pump into raised storage tanks during the day, then irrigate with that water during the night? Seems like any power saved is good for the wallet (and, vs. diesel, good for the planet).

      Because "raised storage tanks" are far more expensive than diesel generators?

  • Or, pump the water to an elevated tank during the day with solar?

  • Why aren't the generators using Diesel? (Score:3)

    by AK Marc ( 707885 ) on Sunday March 12, 2017 @01:42PM (#54023831)
    If a home user (including light industrial like farms) can generate for less than the grid cost, why isn't the grid using Diesel and doing it cheaper?

    This isn't about "Diesel", this is about the abuses of a privatized utility.
    • Depending on how far out in the sticks they are, transmission costs probably don't help; nor does the fact that using a diesel pump is going to turn diesel into water-moved-where-you-want-it more efficiently than running a diesel generator, transmission lines to the desired location, and then running an electric pump unless the engine in question is small enough that it can't get even close to the efficiency that larger heat engines enjoy.

  • Why would you use batteries? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by fuzzyfuzzyfungus ( 1223518 ) on Sunday March 12, 2017 @01:43PM (#54023837) Journal
    If you are using electricity to pump water; and want the water at night, why would you use batteries; rather than 'gravity'? You don't need to elevate water much to get it to flow downhill; and storing water a few meters above ground level is cheaper and more mature than battery tech by a substantial margin.

    (Now, anyone for a bet on how many years these guys have before 'finding groundwater that still exists' becomes a markedly more exciting challenge than 'pumping it' is?)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kohath ( 38547 )

      Why? What's the half-life of ground water?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by lgw ( 121541 )

      Elevated storage tanks aren't free. Perhaps you underestimate the amount of water involved.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kohath ( 38547 )

        You mean it's not enough to say "elevated storage tanks" (and then feel smugly self-superior)? They don't just appear, along with the solar cells to fill them, and start operating magically?

        Because I'm guessing a farmer can just make a call and rent a diesel generator, and have it delivered to his farm within 2-3 days. And make another call to setup periodic refueling.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by haruchai ( 17472 )

        Perhaps you underestimate the amount of water involved

        Tell that to the idiot farmers growing fucking SUGAR CANE in South Australia, the driest state in a famously dry country

  • The electric utility might increase prices even more if folks reduce their electricity usage. The company will want to maintain profits if it's a private company or if publicly owned, maintain its current income. If fewer KWHrs are being consumed but fixed costs remain constant, the company will have less income, so will need to raise rates. The size of any increase would probably depend on the fraction of use of these farmers.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by seoras ( 147590 )

      Which may be a good thing in the long term as investing in Solar will become more of an economic necessity rather than a ecological statement.

  • If a farmer can run a diesel pump, then a power company can run a diesel plant for even less. Either the government's diesel subsidies are too high or they let the power company get too greedy.

  • Why don't they just water their crops with utopian idealism? Or they could power their pumps with apocalyptic predictions of the distant future. Since these are the things that matter most, surely they must make crops grow.

  • But I'm not sure I understand why it's on Slashdot.

