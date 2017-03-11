New 'USG' Firewalls Protect USB Drives From Malicious Attacks (zdnet.com) 12
A developer has created the USG, "a small, portable hardware USB firewall...to prevent malicious USB sticks and devices laden with malware from infecting your computer." An anonymous reader quotes ZDNet: The problem is that most computers automatically trust every USB device that's plugged in, which means malicious code can run without warning... Cars, cash registers, and some ATMs also come with USB ports, all of which can be vulnerable to cyberattacks from a single USB stick. That's where the USG firewall comes in...a simple hardware serial link that only accepts a very few select number of safe commands, which prevents the device from executing system commands or intercepting network traffic. That means the data can flow from the USB device, but [it] effectively blocks other USB exploits.
The firmware has been open sourced, and the technical specifications have also been released online "to allow anyone to build their own from readily available development boards."
good thing is that you can stack them USG-USG-USB (Score:2)
So what is it for? (Score:2)
Sorry, but couldn't get past all that sheep speak (aka dumbed down language). What exactly is that bridge for? Preventing badusb? Actually checking for malware files stored on the usb stick's filesystem? Preventing computers to flash the usb stick's firmware to make attacks permanent?
Re: (Score:2)
https://github.com/robertfisk/USG/wiki [github.com]
So... (Score:2)
--Will the USG device protect against a thumbdrive that would fry your *computer* (electrically) if you plugged it in?
Re: (Score:2)
USB1 only (Score:3)
Sadly it's only USB1, so basically useless for moving files, which I imagine is the designed purpose. A cool device certainly, but at USB1 speeds more of a cool research project than something actually useful
Bad Keyboard Still Possible (Score:2)
As far as I could glean from the article, the USG does nothing to stop USB devices from registering as a keyboard and then emulating keypresses to open up a back door. Having a physical switch on the USG that indicates 'this device is a keyboard' could stop that... for malicious devices that aren't actually USB keyboards.
I'm also skeptical hat the 'short list of approved commands' is 100% safe and there are no driver vulnerabilities linked to any of those commands. Also, if you plug a new USB device in thru
Re: (Score:2)
Because there are some USB devices which have a legitimate purpose for doing all of these "bad" things, so they'd be rendered useless.