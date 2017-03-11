California Says Autonomous Cars Don't Need Human Drivers (bloomberg.com) 17
Currently, California law requires that all self-driving cars used for testing purposes be done with a human behind the wheel, so that they can take control if necessary. While California has been fairly strict on how self-driving cars are to be used in the state, they appear to be relaxing several of the rules. "The state's Department of Motor Vehicles released proposed regulations Friday for autonomous vehicles, dropping an earlier requirement that a human driver had to be present while testing on public roads," reports Bloomberg. "The DMV also backed down on a previous rule that vehicles needed a steering wheel and pedals for the operator to take back control." From the report: "When we think of driverless vehicles they can either have conventional controls, which are steering wheels, pedals, things like that, or they cannot," said California DMV Chief Counsel Brian Soublet during a conference call with reporters. If companies test vehicles without conventional controls, they have to show the California DMV that they have approval from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, he added. NHTSA said in early 2016 that self-driving software systems, not just humans, can be considered drivers. "If California was going to keep that level of development activity in the state, what they did was necessary and timely," said Eric Noble, president of The CarLab, an automotive consulting firm. "They kind of had to do it because at some point manufacturers can't move autonomous vehicles forward without getting controls out of cars." The proposed regulations have a 45-day public comment period that ends April 24. That will be followed by a public hearing. During Friday's conference call, the California DMV said the rules should be completed by the end of the year.
This seems like an important next step. Expecting even a trained human to take over with only a few seconds (or less) leeway is crazy and cannot work.
I expect that these regulations will evolve a bit as we see which self-driving car developers can handle this and which ones cannot. There will likely be a few accidents, hopefully none serious. But since these cars have no egos and no temper, they're likely to drive far safer than the average human.
Yeah, what could possibly go wrong, right?
Expecting even a trained human to take over with only a few seconds (or less) leeway is crazy and cannot work,
True, but there are plenty of circumstances where there is more time for the human to intervene. Suppose the road is blocked somewhere, and there's somebody directing traffic and letting people drive over the sidewalk, or on the wrong lane, or explaining how to make a detour, or tell the driver to wait for the pilot car. Plenty of situations are too difficult for an autonomous car to handle, but not imminently dangerous, assuming that the self driving car is smart enough to stop when it notices the road is
I think its too early for autonomous cars to drive around without drivers. Imagine what happens when an accident occurs. Then the technology will be demonized. That would be horrible. Only allow autonomous cars to drive around without drivers once you are certain they are not just better than the average driver, but than 95% of all human drivers.
But I guess its like with most people who have a risky driving style: they say "who cares", until something horrible happens due to that carelessness, and then they
If it is a 4,000 lb. passenger vehicle with human occupants going at 70 MPH, I agree. For a vehicle that will be carrying humans *anyway*, I don't see any need to remove the controls in the near future, even if they are not going to be used much. Maybe one day if you have unaccompanied humans who cannot be trusted with that option, but I think it's too early for that.
If vehicle + payload is less than a couple hundred pounds, about the size of a scooter, and doesn't go more than 35 MPH or so, then I think
I have a friend who is a truck driver who worries about driverless trucks one day putting him out of work. I laughed and told him that the first time some driverless 80,000-pound semi has a software glitch and piles full speed into a busload of kids, his future employment will be secured forever.
So why not just work weekends and take off during the week then? It's not as if life ends on Friday or something.
A perfectly valid reason.
What people call "lazy" is what drives humanity forward. After all, farmers are just lazy guys who keep their food sources close by instead of hunting and gathering like real men.
A person cannot drive on the road without a driving test, so why should a car?
I'm not asking much, just a driving test to the same standards a person would be tested.
The specific instance or the software platform?
If it's each and every car, then you've overwhelmed the DMV, mulitplying their load by maybe 10 fold.
Otherwise, the NHTSA approval is presumably pretty much that.
Although, the same standards don't necessarily work. Driving training and tests take a lot of human capability for granted. If you had something that could *just* pass the test, but otherwise have zero human capability, it could be still be a very dangerous vehicle operator.
In today's news, a North Korean businessman who was visiting the U.S. on a tourist visa was killed in a freak accident involving a driverless car in Los Angeles.
... or California is going to be the first place to make a huge technological leap.
I'm sort of hoping for the second option.
"I don't trust these newfangled vehicles! Those computers will crash and cause accidents!"
...says the human ranting on social media, texting behind the wheel while driving on the freeway...
Humans are required to pass a standards test. Machines (so far) are not.
Why is there not a standard being established by the self-driving industry with stakeholders from government and the public?
The standard needs to be there to set minimum guidelines for:
- Software vulnerability
- Computer redundancy (three computers checking each other - like the airplane industry)
- Obstacle detection
