3D-Printed House Constructed On-Site In One Day (treehugger.com) 13
Heffenfeffer writes: Russian company Apis Cor has manufactured a 3D printed concrete house on-site in 24 hours in Stupino Town, Russia. Using a tower crane-shaped concrete extruder that can rotate 360 degrees, the 38 square meter (408.88 square foot) rotor-shaped home walls were constructed in one day. Voids left in the manufacturing process were filled by hand, installing windows, doors, and adding polyurethane and fiber insulation to the hollow concrete walls. The roof was also constructed by hand using polymer membranes, welded together using hot air and special equipment. Total construction costs were $10,134 (USD), approximately $266.66 per square meter ($24.78 per square foot). They also constructed a temporary protective heated tent to surround the house as they constructed the house during winter. Though the printer can be used at temperatures down to -35C, concrete has to be at least +5C to cure. Further reading: Designboom Magazine
Re: (Score:2)
The just the skin of the walls were printed, all the rest was done by meat robots using normal tools and materials.
When the plumbing, wiring and paint is laid down by the printer (it's a robot; an extruder robot right now) I'll start listening to the possibility of 'printed in a day'. I don't think it's that far off, honestly.
It would be easy to construct a larger, more complex structure in a day using modular panels.
WOW! (Score:2)
That wood flooring was 3D printed?! Cool!
How did they 3D extrude the wiring and meet code? I'd love to hear more!
Concrete is a good insulator for russian winters, right? Amazing! How good was the R-value? How was the rebar extruded?
Love how the paint was 3D printed too!
I could go on. The frame of most houses is NOT where the majority of the expense is. I hate seeing these wild claims about 3D printing, which wile cool are disingenuous and skip over so many important details that turn out to be real b
Re: (Score:2)
I hate seeing these wild claims about 3D printing, which wile cool are disingenuous and skip over so many important details that turn out to be real buzz kills.
Just wait for the announcement of a 3-D printed 3-D printer! And 4-D printers are next, but it will require a strong cup of tea...
Interesting proof of concept (Score:2)
If the construction costs cited are true, even given the small size of the demonstration house, this seems a very viable approach. One would imagine most of the human labor could ultimately be replaced by robots, and (although 24 hour completion is impressive) taking a whole week would not alter the economics significantly. (I guess that might not be true if the capital cost of the printer makes the investment uneconomic at, say, 20 to 30 houses a year, but I doubt that is the case.)
Beyond 2000 (Score:2)