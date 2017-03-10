Elon Musk: I Can Fix South Australia Power Network in 100 Days Or It's Free

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


An anonymous reader shares a report on The Guardian: Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of electric car giant Tesla, has thrown down a challenge to the South Australian and federal governments, saying he can solve the state's energy woes within 100 days -- or he'll deliver the 100MW battery storage system for free. On Thursday, Lyndon Rive, Tesla's vice-president for energy products, told the AFR the company could install the 100-300 megawatt hours of battery storage that would be required to prevent the power shortages that have been causing price spikes and blackouts in the state. Thanks to stepped-up production out of Tesla's new Gigafactory in Nevada, he said it could be achieved within 100 days. Mike Cannon-Brookes, the Australian co-founder of Silicon Valley startup Atlassian, on Friday tweeted Elon Musk, asking if Tesla was serious about being able to install the capacity. Musk replied that the company could do it in 100 days of the contract being signed, or else provide it free, adding: "That serious enough for you?"

  • If the batteries will be made in Nevada, and shipped to Australia, I'm curious to know how they plan to transport them. It seems to me the most logical way would be by boat but could they get there quickly enough? If these are lithium ion batteries would it be possible to ship them by air given all the shipping restrictions that are placed on lithium ion batteries currently? If they go by boat how would they be packed to minimize the chance of a catastrophe en route?

    • The only logical solution is a hyperloop between Nevada and Australia. It wouldn't take long at the 600 mph, plus in a low-pressure environment the resulting fire from a mishap wouldn't spread quickly. :-)

    Re:

      by PIBM ( 588930 )

      End to end land + boat transportation should take less than 20 days from Nevada to the South Africa location with the best shippers.

      Re:

        by OzPeter ( 195038 )

        End to end land + boat transportation should take less than 20 days from Nevada to the South Africa location with the best shippers.

        And then another 20 days to get back to South Australia.

      Re:

        by Guspaz ( 556486 )

        That and there is work to be done for such an installation before they could actually put the powerpacks in place. Prepare the land, build the slabs, put all the supporting infrastructure in place. Actually placing and plugging in the batteries is probably one of the quickest parts, and I'd bet they can do that towards the end of the project.

    • charter air freight.
      Or regular air freight (but with the HazMat surcharge from the freight company).

      They're only banned on passenger aircraft.

    • They have this thing called 'insurance' so if something happens to the boat the person shipping the items will be reimbursed.

  • The first is always free

  • So one month to pack up the batteries and another 2 weeks to ship that's 44 days leaving 56 days for installation? It's not the materials, it's the manpower..

  • Not about winning a bet (Score:3)

    by kuzb ( 724081 ) on Friday March 10, 2017 @11:07AM (#54012799)
    Then they'll be back on Elon's doorstep in 5 - 10 years getting replacements because nobody else sells the batteries and they don't last forever...

    Of course he'd make this bet. It's not about solving a problem, it's about creating a very expensive dependency on his company.

    Re:

      by gmack ( 197796 )
      If the contract is large enough, you can get a third party to make the batteries for you.

    • It's a solution to blackouts. Of course it's going to cost money - but the question is, does this solution make economic sense?
      I'd wager (and so it Elon) that a big lump of batteries just might be cheaper than a new peaker power plant.

  • Given what seems like pretty steep logistical challenges, this is quite a bold claim. It'll be interesting watching this unfold...I for one am hoping the process is documented and presented either way.

  • if I made everyone in South Australia asphyxiate themselves.

    I feel like we've heard a lot of talk lately from Mr. Musk, but seen less action. I'd be pleased if he could resolve the problem, but let's have an actual plan with timelines, deadlines, costs, and enforceable penalties for poor performance or missed dates.

  • Drop bears are attracted to batteries. I can't see the battery storage solution surviving the first drop bear attack.

