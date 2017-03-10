Elon Musk: I Can Fix South Australia Power Network in 100 Days Or It's Free (theguardian.com) 31
An anonymous reader shares a report on The Guardian: Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of electric car giant Tesla, has thrown down a challenge to the South Australian and federal governments, saying he can solve the state's energy woes within 100 days -- or he'll deliver the 100MW battery storage system for free. On Thursday, Lyndon Rive, Tesla's vice-president for energy products, told the AFR the company could install the 100-300 megawatt hours of battery storage that would be required to prevent the power shortages that have been causing price spikes and blackouts in the state. Thanks to stepped-up production out of Tesla's new Gigafactory in Nevada, he said it could be achieved within 100 days. Mike Cannon-Brookes, the Australian co-founder of Silicon Valley startup Atlassian, on Friday tweeted Elon Musk, asking if Tesla was serious about being able to install the capacity. Musk replied that the company could do it in 100 days of the contract being signed, or else provide it free, adding: "That serious enough for you?"
Batteries from Nevada to Australia? (Score:4, Insightful)
The only logical solution is a hyperloop between Nevada and Australia. It wouldn't take long at the 600 mph, plus in a low-pressure environment the resulting fire from a mishap wouldn't spread quickly.
End to end land + boat transportation should take less than 20 days from Nevada to the South Africa location with the best shippers.
End to end land + boat transportation should take less than 20 days from Nevada to the South Africa location with the best shippers.
And then another 20 days to get back to South Australia.
That and there is work to be done for such an installation before they could actually put the powerpacks in place. Prepare the land, build the slabs, put all the supporting infrastructure in place. Actually placing and plugging in the batteries is probably one of the quickest parts, and I'd bet they can do that towards the end of the project.
charter air freight.
Or regular air freight (but with the HazMat surcharge from the freight company).
They're only banned on passenger aircraft.
Drug Dealer Model (Score:2)
The first is always free
100 days (Score:2)
Not about winning a bet (Score:3)
Of course he'd make this bet. It's not about solving a problem, it's about creating a very expensive dependency on his company.
It's a solution to blackouts. Of course it's going to cost money - but the question is, does this solution make economic sense?
I'd wager (and so it Elon) that a big lump of batteries just might be cheaper than a new peaker power plant.
He said after the contract was signed. Presumably all permits would have been worked out by that time.
Also, while he's waiting on the permits and contract to be signed he could be loading up all the needed equipment, getting his people ready, making arrangements for passage on ships and/or planes, and getting the logistics down. Before the ink is dry he'd already have the stuff moving so if, as others above had said, it takes 20 days to get to Australia by boat, that leaves him 80 days to do the work.
Ambit
He said after the contract was signed. Presumably all permits would have been worked out by that time.
That comes down to how much risk is Musk willing to assume. Until the contract is actually signed he would be fronting 100% of the cost and taking on 100% of the liability if it fails.
He boasting on his ability to deliver the on the promise. The contract will certainly include clauses that remove liability of providing the system for free in the case of other actors that can influence it that are outside of his control including a nature induced issue during shipping, piracy, the shipment held up by Australian customs, and union strikes that remove the ability to actual move material. That's just a limited list of the things that will probably show up.
You think Elon & crew aren't smart enough to put that into the contract as a clause?
Dude, it's only free if it doesn't solve the problem. These battery packs are *designed* to solve this kind of problem. Buy low, sell high - only with electricity.
That's a bold claim (Score:2)
Given what seems like pretty steep logistical challenges, this is quite a bold claim. It'll be interesting watching this unfold...I for one am hoping the process is documented and presented either way.
So could I... (Score:2)
if I made everyone in South Australia asphyxiate themselves.
I feel like we've heard a lot of talk lately from Mr. Musk, but seen less action. I'd be pleased if he could resolve the problem, but let's have an actual plan with timelines, deadlines, costs, and enforceable penalties for poor performance or missed dates.
Drop bears (Score:2)
