NVIDIA Lifts Veil On GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Performance Reviews, Which Show Faster Speeds Than Titan X (hothardware.com) 4
MojoKid writes from a report via HotHardware: NVIDIA is officially launching its most powerful gaming graphics card today, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. It was announced last week at the Game Developers Conference and pre-orders began shortly thereafter. However, the cards will begin shipping today and NVIDIA has lifted the veil on performance reviews. Though its memory complement and a few blocks within the GPU are reduced versus NVIDIA's previous top-end card, the Titan X, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti makes up for its shortcomings with a combination of refinement and the brute force of higher memory clocks, based on new and improved Micron GDDR5X memory, faster core clocks and an improved cooler. For gamers, the good news is, the 1080 Ti retails for $699, versus $1200 for the Titan X, and it is in fact faster, for the most part. Throughout a battery of game tests and benchmarks, regardless of the resolution or settings used, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti performed on par with or slightly faster than the NVIDIA Titan X and roughly 30-35% better than the standard GeForce GTX 1080 Founders Edition. Versus AMD's current flagship GPU, the Radeon R9 Fury X, there is no competition; the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti was nearly 2x faster than the Fury X in some cases.
I still remember the SGI days (Score:2)
How far we've come since the SGI Indigo 2 Max Impact is just phenomenal.
Moore's Law (Score:3)
It's funny how we say Moore's law is dead when it's about the only thing still kicking.
Clock speeds, the x86 architecture, and software design are all more or less stagnant, which means your typical single-threaded business logic is barely running faster year upon year and CPU benchmarks are pretty flat.
But anything parallel and transistor-hungry is improving by leaps and bounds: the 1080Ti is ~70% faster than its predecessor (with 50% more transistors), AMD is offering 8 cores for the price of 4, 32 for their server models, Intel's Phi is at 72... even smartphones are at 8-10 cores. As Moore predicted, dense ICs are packing more transistors every year, and it looks set to continue for the next several years at least.
The benchmarks are quite revealing though. Performance took a big step up in 4k and max settings, but if you only game at 1080p and nearly max settings then a fairly old card is still more than adequate.
I wish reviewers would review cards for non-gaming use too. Will the fans ramp up if I have two 4k displays with browsers and Kicad open?
But that's the less useful part of the equation.
Anyone can take two chips and put them side-by-side. It doesn't mean you've doubled the processing.
And GPUs are a different kind of chip, not programmable in the same way, so it's not really the same thing. They are only good at what they do because they are millions of tiny "processors" each handling one particular part of a bitmap that has the same operation performed on every part. The amount of things that can be usefully done that way are much lower th